Hawkeyes talk win over UCLA

Early on it was the Alvaro Folgueiras show for the Iowa offense as the Spanish star hit three triples early in the game to help build a lead for the Hawkeyes. Later in the first half and in the final stages of the game it was senior guard Bennett Stirtz who led the way for the Iowa offense. Stritz finished his day with a team high 27 points and Folgueiras chipped in with 13 points as the Hawkeyes defeated UCLA on Saturday in Iowa City.

Following the win, Stirtz talked about not being able to remember the last time he had four fouls in a game that led him to have to sit on the bench next to the coaches for a few minutes. He also discussed the key plays down stretch of the contest. The Folgueiras talks about his hot start and the Hawkeyes weathering the storm in the second half as UCLA mounted a charge.