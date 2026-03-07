Stuelke, Feuerbach talk advancing in the Big Ten Tournament

This time of year the common phrase around college basketball is survive and advance. The Iowa women’s basketball team did just that on Friday evening in Indianapolis. They were led by a pair of veterans, who know what it’s like to win a Big Ten Tournament crown in Hannah Stuelke and Kylie Feuerbach. Both players reached double figures in the win over Illinois.

Feuerbach talks about the win on Friday and also being named to the All Defense team by the Big Ten this past week and what that meant to her. Stuelke discusses her injury and also being sick on top of it that made here questionable for this game. She updates her health and her injured elbow and how it is feeling after the win.

(Thanks to Dennis Scheidt for the post game video)