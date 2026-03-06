Iowa heads to funky looking Big Ten's with plenty to prove

Iowa men’s wrestling heads to the Big Ten Championships this weekend – and an exceedingly odd scene may await it.

Thanks to a brand-new (and likely short-lived) seeding system, the entire wrestling world is still scratching its collective head leading into the action in State College, Pennsylvania.

Even so, the tournament will arrive all the same.

And regardless of seed or circumstance, the 10 wrestlers selected for Iowa’s postseason lineup will have to be ready.

The seventh-ranked Hawkeyes are projected to finish in seventh place – at least if we’re taking the admittedly bizarre pre-seeds at face value.

But even with a more reasonable projection in mind, it may still be a significant undertaking for Iowa just to crack the top three of Penn State, Nebraska and Ohio State.

I suppose that’s been the theme for this season, though. Even the brighter outlooks/efforts have still tended to leave the Hawkeyes (and especially their fans) wanting more.

But as always with this sport, there’s a pretty simple remedy – if you can pull it off:

Go out on the mat and get your hand raised, regardless of the obstacles in your way.

Each Hawkeye will be afforded that exact opportunity in every single match they contest out in the Keystone State. The question – as always – is whether they can take advantage of it.

Meet the team

The most pressing question leading into this week was who exactly Iowa would submit for its postseason lineup.

As anticipated, the 10-man squad featured several changes from the group we saw Tom Brands trot out to close the regular season – including the finale dual loss at Oklahoma State on February 28.

Back in the mix following injuries are Nasir Bailey and Angelo Ferrari – the latter of whom hasn’t competed since January 16th.

Coupled with Ferrari’s reinsertion at 184 pounds, that means super utility man Gabe Arnold will forge his postseason path at 197.

Meanwhile, Victor Voinovich III was given the nod at 157 over Jordan Williams.

Earlier this week, Tom Brands described his thought process behind that decision:

“Very close. It’s my call and we went with Voinovich for maybe one reason – and that one reason is a little bit more fight there, maybe. Other than that, pretty even.”

Throughout its lineup, Iowa wasn’t done many favors by the pre-seed process (thus its seventh-place team projection). But neither were plenty of other teams in the field as well.

Seeding shenanigans

As we learned earlier this week, WrestleStat’s tournament seeder program seeder program was used to determine pre-seeds for the 2026 Big Ten Championships.

Per the Big Ten Network’s live announcement show, the data-driven site was “used to modernize process, eliminate potential bias and reward wrestlers who are consistently on the mat.”

You can learn more about the process via the clip below:

It also purportedly “aligns with NCAA seeding approach.”

Those claims aside, the seeds it generated (available here) could be considered puzzling at best, and downright embarrassing at worst.

Ohio State’s Brandon Cannon – ranked #1 in the country at 157 pounds – was seeded seventh despite owning an undefeated record and a major decision victory over the top seed, Antrell Taylor (Nebraska).

At 165, Purdue’s Joey Blaze (18-0) was seeded below Iowa’s Michael Caliendo (15-3) even though Blaze defeated the Hawkeye less than three weeks ago.

And at 174, Nebraska’s Christopher Minto (18-4) somehow ‘earned’ the top seed despite taking losses to both undefeated Levi Haines (Penn State) and Iowa’s Patrick Kennedy – the number two and three seeds.

Those are just some of the numerous, baffling errors spit out by this year’s chosen system. And while challenges to adjust a wrestler’s seed can be made at a coaches’ meeting on Friday, they can only be made if an individual is within 15 points of the wrestler they wish to challenge.

When Tom Brands spoke to the media on Tuesday, he alluded to only one Hawkeye being within that 15-point margin. However, plenty of shuffling could still take place elsewhere that might dramatically impact Iowa’s path at multiple weight classes.

Regardless of the shape their paths ultimately take, all 10 Hawkeyes will need to perform at/near their best to achieve the desired results against another stacked Big Ten field.

How to watch/follow

March 7-8 (Sat/Sun) – @ Big Ten Championships

Location: State College, PA (Bryce Jordan Center)

Time(s): All day

TV/streaming: Big Ten Network/B1G+

Radio: AM 800 KXIC and YouTube

Brackets/mat assignments/alerts/etc: FloWrestling

Per usual, the Big Ten Network and B1G+ are your home for this year championships.

The times and schedule for each session are included in the graphic below:

As for an Iowa-centric call, Steven Grace and Mark Ironside will be on the radio all weekend long from inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

Regarding our Big Tens coverage here at Hawkeye Report, it’ll be a bit of a mix-and-match effort.

I’m currently in the greater Iowa City area for the NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships – which run Friday/Saturday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

And that means I won’t be a ton of help regarding Big Tens – especially with social media updates – when the two events overlap on Saturday.

Instead, the ‘Godfather’ Tom Kakert will write up a Day 1 recap chronicling the results out in Pennsylvania. And I’ll take things back over on Sunday, covering all the action and then writing an in-depth review of the tournament that was.

What to watch for – securing allocations

Objective #1 for Iowa this weekend is to punch 10 tickets to the NCAA Championships.

And the easiest way to do that is to secure one of the Big Ten’s pre-allocations at each weight classes.

Conference allocations are essentially automatic bids earned by each conference via the performance of its wrestlers throughout the regular season.

Finish within the corresponding placement at your conference tournament and an NCAA bid is officially yours.

Here’s how it all breaks down for Iowa this weekend:

Big Ten Championships pre-seeds and conference allocations

125 – #8 Dean Peterson (nine allocations)

133 – #5 Drake Ayala (eight allocations)

141 – #4 Nasir Bailey (seven allocations)

149 – #8 Ryder Block (nine allocations)

157 – #10 Victor Voinovich III (eight allocations)

165 – #2 Michael Caliendo (nine allocations)

174 – #3 Patrick Kennedy (10 allocations)

184 – #8 Angelo Ferrari (eight allocations)

197 – #13 Gabe Arnold (10 allocations)

285 – #10 Ben Kueter (nine allocations)

Iowa is favored to secure an allocation at 7/10 weights – the exceptions being 157,197 and 285 pounds.

There are still 4-5 NCAA at-large bids available per weight class for wrestlers who don’t secure an allocation – and most of Iowa’s lineup would probably get one if they fell short at Big Tens.

But that’s not a game you really want to play if you can avoid it.

What to watch for – the end of a championship drought?

If we’re being honest, a team title isn’t remotely in the cards for Iowa this weekend.

The Hawkeyes haven’t hoisted a first-place trophy since going back-to-back in 2020-21, and that’s not about to change in a few days.

But an even shorter drought that they could end is the lack of producing an individual Big Ten champion since Spencer Lee (125) and Real Woods (141) stood atop the podium in 2023.

Iowa’s pre-seeds certainly don’t favor it to end the ignominious streak – but depending on how brackets/performances shake out, a finals appearance by any of Michael Caliendo, Patrick Kennedy or Angelo Ferrari could be in the cards.

Getting to that point at least gives you a chance for the top prize. And for Angelo Ferrari in particular, it could signal he’s near his pre-injury form.

It would also mean the redshirt freshman has likely avenged his only loss of the season thanks to a potential quarterfinal against #1 Rocco Welsh (Penn State) – assuming these wacky pre-seeds hold up, of course.

Beyond (and including) that matchup, it feels almost foolhardy to predict a probable tournament path for any of these Hawkeyes – because the actual brackets this Saturday could look vastly different from the projections we’re operating with right now.

What to watch for – get back opportunities galore

Not that you all need reminding, but it hasn’t exactly been the smoothest of seasons for Iowa. And that means there are plenty of guys in this postseason lineup who’ve taken losses to opponents whom they’d love to get another crack at.

If they take advantage of those opportunities this weekend – and avoid slipping on banana peels elsewhere (shoutout Kaleb Young) – the Hawkeyes can do plenty to help themselves with seeding/confidence heading to NCAAs in two weeks.

Here is each Hawkeye’s record against the field at their respective weight class – per Iowa’s weekly notes release:

125 – Dean Peterson (10-5)

133 – Drake Ayala (9-7)

141 – Nasir Bailey (2-4)

149 – Ryder Block (3-5)

157 – Victor Voinovich III (2-1)

165 – Michael Caliendo (14-8) *seven of those losses are to Penn State’s Mitchell Mesenbrink

174 – Patrick Kennedy (9-6)

184 – Angelo Ferrari (2-1)

197 – Gabe Arnold (0-0)

285 – Ben Kueter (7-5)

Like I said, there are lots of ‘get back’ opportunities out there just waiting to be seized…

Short time

With that, I’ll leave you to this weekend’s Iowa wrestling bonanza.

Whether you’re tuning in to the men at Big Tens, the women at NCAAs, or like a true fanatic – both in equal measure – I hope everyone has one heck of a time through it all.

We’ll be doing our best to cover every single moment here at Hawkeye Report. So, thanks for following along and we’ll catch up with you again real soon.