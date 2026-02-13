Iowa hosts #10 Michigan, travels to Purdue for Big Ten dual finale

Almost as quickly as it began, Iowa men’s wrestling’s 2026 Big Ten dual schedule is nearly complete.

This weekend, the seventh-ranked Hawkeyes (10-5, 3-3) wrap up their conference slate by hosting #10 Michigan (8-4, 4-2) and traveling to Purdue (9-5, 2-4).

🎟️



The former – on Friday night in Iowa City – presents by far the greatest team test of the two duals. Whereas the latter offers up the marquee individual matchup of the weekend.

It’d sure do Iowa (and its fanbase) good to come out on top in both instances. But that certainly won’t be easy.

According to DraftKings, the Hawkeyes are a 1.5-point underdog against the Wolverines – which also happens to double as Senior Night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

And in Purdue 165-pounder Joey Blaze, Michael Caliendo will face a fellow national runner up from last season (at 157). The Boilermaker also just so happens to be undefeated this year.

So, those are the stakes for the weekend ahead. Now let’s dive a little deeper into some of the details.

Meet the teams

Once again, Angelo Ferrari is nowhere to be found in Iowa’s midweek probable lineup. Assuming he doesn’t compete at all this weekend, his absence from competition will extend to a full month since suffering an undisclosed injury against Penn State’s Rocco Welsh.

Also unlisted is 141-pounder Nasir Bailey – though Tom Brands did indicate during Tuesday’s media availability that Bailey is working his way back.

Besides that, Iowa continues to list multiple options at 125/149/157/197 pounds. It’ll be interesting to see how matchups/form may dictate who gets the call this week.

Your probable lineups for Iowa and its two Big Ten foes this weekend.

Meanwhile, Michigan may only have two top-10-ranked wrestlers as compared to Iowa’s five, but the Wolverines have some sneaky, proven depth, as well as some talented youngsters.

For instance, Harvard 125-pound transfer Diego Sotelo is a two-time NCAA qualifier who has reached the Round of 16 at the NCAA Championships.

And at 141/149, Dylan Ragusin is a former All-American and Big Ten finalist, while North Carolina transfer Lachlan McNeil has reached the podium three separate times at the national tournament.

Combined with impressive redshirt freshman Cameron Catrabone (157) and a strong quartet in the upper weights and Michigan absolutely has the lineup to challenge the home team.

As for Purdue, #4 Joey Blaze (16-0) is the obvious headliner.

The Boilermakers do have six other probable starters with a national ranking. However, just one of them (#16 Brody Baumann at 174) is higher than 26th at his respective weight.

For some historical context, Iowa leads its all-time series against Michigan by a surprisingly slim margin of 34-27-1.

That is decidedly not the case when it comes to Purdue, against whom the Hawkeyes are 48-4-3 – including an ongoing 34-dual winning streak.

How to watch

**All times Central Standard**

February 13th (Fri) – vs #10 Michigan

Location: Iowa City, IA (Carver-Hawkeye Arena)

Time: 8:00 p.m.

TV/streaming: Big Ten Network

Radio: AM 800 KXIC, Hawkeye Radio Network, YouTube

February 15th (Sun) – @ Purdue

Location: West Lafayette, IN (Holloway Gymnasium)

Time: 12:00 p.m.

TV/streaming: B1G+

Radio: AM 800 KXIC, Hawkeye Radio Network, YouTube

For fans who can’t make it to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday night, Iowa/Michigan will follow #1 Penn State vs. #2 Ohio State on the Big Ten Network.

Roughly 36 hours later, things will get underway in West Lafayette with Iowa/Purdue streaming on B1G+.

Both duals will also be covered by the Iowa radio duo of Steven Grace and Mark Ironside.

What to watch for – Michigan

Iowa needs to start fast and hammer its biggest advantages against the Wolverines.

That means BIG bonus points from seniors Drake Ayala and Michael Caliendo in their Carver swansong against overmatched, unranked opponents. A win from Dean Peterson (another senior) at 125 would go a long way as well.

Why? Because of seven remaining weight classes one could argue Iowa is an underdog at five of them – and close to a toss-up in two others.

Four of those weights (174-285) will run consecutively.

At 174, #3 Patrick Kennedy certainly wants to end his home career on a high note. And while #11 Beau Mantanona may not be an obvious threat based purely on ranking, the Wolverine is the sort of long, scrambly opponent that could give the Hawkeye senior trouble if he’s not exceedingly crisp.

Ditto for 184, where fellow Mantanona (seventh-ranked Brock) brings similar characteristics into what figures to be a low-scoring bout with Gabe Arnold.

Given Iowa’s hole at 197, #19 Hayden Walters will be a considerable favorite against whomever Iowa trots out. And at 285, #5 Taye Ghadiali (a Campbell transfer) will be a modest favorite against Ben Kueter.

All of this reinforces my initial point about starting fast.

If Iowa can win at least one of 141/149/157 pounds, its dual prospects strengthen greatly. But if it gets shutout, the margin for error becomes very slim, very quickly.

What to watch for – Purdue

Not to beat a dead horse, but #3 Michael Caliendo vs. #4 Joey Blaze has my undivided attention in what should be a relatively uncompetitive dual on the final scoreboard.

Blaze – the elder brother of Penn State superstar freshman Marcus Blaze – surprised many last March with his run to the NCAA final as the #8 seed at 157.

Along the way, he upset top-ranked Nittany Lion Tyler Kasak:

Blaze continued his momentum into the summer with a strong freestyle season against senior-level competition, and he’s been riding high ever since.

Unlike Caliendo, however, he’s yet to face any of the top three wrestlers at 165 pounds – a group that many believe to be a cut above the rest of the field.

His last outing was a 3-0 victory over Illinois’ eighth-ranked Braeden Scoles – whom Caliendo has defeated by margins of five, 15 and 16 points over the past two seasons.

Still, Blaze is dangerous and will have been awaiting an opportunity like this all year long – especially in his home arena.

If Caliendo proves up to the task, it’ll signal good things in advance of a final month-and-change during which the Hawkeye has even bigger fish to fry in pursuit of NCAA/Big Ten titles.

Senior Night

As previously mentioned, Friday’s dual against Michigan also coincides with Senior Night.

Following the action, a half-dozen Iowa wrestlers will be honored in front of the home fans:

Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge, IA)

Michael Caliendo (Batavia, IL)

Patrick Kennedy (Kasson-Mantorville, MN)

Gage Marty (Solon, IA)

Dean Peterson (Barnaget, New Jersey)

Sebastian Robles (Tucson, AZ)

Among the four listed in Iowa’s probable lineup for this week, Ayala/Caliendo/Kennedy/Peterson own a combined 47-15 career record at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

And they’ll certainly be aiming to improve it to 51-15 by night’s end.

Short time

As for my own coverage throughout the weekend, you can follow my match-by-match updates on social media.

And of course, I’ll also have written recaps of both duals published in the hours following their respective conclusions.

Thank you guys as always for tuning in. Enjoy the final week of Big Ten action, and I’ll catch you again real soon.