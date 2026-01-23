Iowa looks for bounce back effort at sixth-ranked Nebraska
loading...
loading...
On a weekend of overwhelming dominance by the Iowa women’s wrestling program, its conclusion was defined by profound emotion. Senior Day can have...
Seven days after its first-ever (dual) defeat, Iowa women’s wrestling returns for an action-packed weekend on the mat. And while one notable program...
Seated on press row for Friday night’s rivalry matchup between #4 Iowa and #1 Penn State, my enduring memory of the evening may surprise you. It...
It's another very busy addition of the Hawkeye Report Podcast. This time it's Tom Kakert and Tanner Lafever talking Iowa athletics on the podcast. We...
Friday evening represents an unusual scenario for the Iowa men’s wrestling program. And that’s because it might actually be more important how the...
In a surprising (and untimely) development, Massoma Endene is no longer on the Iowa men’s wrestling roster. The news was made public by Iowa head...
Although the Midwest is still traversing through the winter months, the college baseball season is right around the corner. Whether you are ready or...
The Iowa women’s wrestling program is undefeated no more. That’s right, you heard me correctly. The Iowa women’s wrestling program is undefeated no...
For an unnerving moment or two on Friday night, one could’ve been forgiven for wondering whether an inauspicious bit of Iowa wrestling history was...
It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Day 1 at the 2026 National Duals for the Iowa women’s wrestling team. (The sort of thing they’ve made a habit of...
Iowa women’s wrestling’s 2026 recruiting class hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down ever since it first picked up steam 57 days ago. That...
One of the best things about being an Iowa women’s wrestling fan is that each season you get to gear up for not just one, but two national...
It’s been a minute (26 days in fact) since the last time the Iowa men’s wrestling team took the mat at near full strength. But that all comes to an...
The Iowa Hawkeyes may be familiar with occupying the loftiest heights within women’s wrestling. However, the program’s latest recruit is only just...
On Sunday evening, the first University of Iowa wrestling competition of the 2026 calendar concluded just down the street in Coralville. There, at...
After a 22-day layoff, Iowa men’s wrestling makes its return to the mat this weekend. The fourth-annual Soldier Salute offers the opportunity, as...
This time tomorrow, the Iowa men’s and women’s wrestling teams will officially enter the 2026 portion of their 2025-26 season(s). With the New Year,...
The Iowa Baseball team has a new pitching coach, at least for next season. D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers reports that Rick Heller is promoting Wes...
‘Twas the night before (the night before) Christmas, and the Iowa men’s wrestling program picked up another highly ranked commitment for its...
For the latest Iowa wrestling commit, the number one plays a common theme. For starters, it represents Everest Leydecker’s current standing amongst...
For the third time in four seasons, Iowa Baseball is searching for a new pitching coach. Per Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball, pitching coach Sean Kenny...
The final competition of 2025 for the Iowa women’s wrestling program saw a version of the Hawkeyes that’ll be very different from the one chasing...
Less than 36 hours after one group of Hawkeyes wrapped up its final competition of 2025, another will do the same – Sunday, at the North Central...
Nobody will confuse Friday night’s performance with a surefire sign that all is back on track for the Iowa men’s wrestling team. Having said that,...
Thursday evening was a perfect encapsulation of the expectations that come with being part of the Iowa women’s wrestling program. On the precipice...