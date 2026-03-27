Iowa players talk win over Nebraska

For a time on Thursday evening it felt like Iowa might never get over the hump. They trailed nearly the entire game, including fall behind by double figures on a couple of occasions in the first half. Then a Bennett Stirtz three pointer gave the Hawkeyes a lead and they never looked back, winning 77-71 over Nebraska.

Following the victory, Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz, Kael Combs, and Cooper Koch talked about the key plays down the stretch of the game and the huge performance by Tate Sage to help lead the Hawkeyes to victory.