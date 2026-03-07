Iowa puts seven in semis, ends Day 1 in thick of NCAA team race

As anticipated, Iowa finds itself smack dab in the middle of a back-and-forth slugfest after Day 1 at the inaugural NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships.

Following two sessions of action at Xtream Arena in Coralville, the Hawkeyes trail favorite McKendree (IL) by 2.5 points.

And while the teams only had two head-to-head bouts on Friday, they were throwing metaphorical ‘punches’ all day long.

Back for more tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/k8XEfTKmya — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) March 7, 2026

Iowa advanced 9/10 wrestlers to the quarterfinals. McKendree advanced 10/10.

That lone Hawkeye absence came thanks to McKendree – when returning national finalist #4 Shelby Moore barely held on for a 1-1 criteria win over Cali Leng.

Come Friday evening, Iowa returned the favor when Nyla Valencia overcame a 3-0 deficit to defeat #4 Gabriele Tedesco on criteria (4-4) in the 110-pounder quarters.

By the time all the (Day 1) dust settled, here’s where things stand:

McKendree

94.0 team points

Nine semifinalists, one wrestler alive in the consolations

Iowa

91.5 team points

Seven semifinalists, two wrestlers alive in the consolations

So yeah, it’s tight – really tight.

And the Hawkeyes may need to summon an equally, if not increasingly valiant effort on Day 2 if they hope to secure a third national team title in as many seasons.

Fortunately, they have done this sort of thing before.

The year was 2024…

As today’s action unfolded and the results rolled in, I was struck by the following sentiment:

All things considered, the Hawkeyes were wrestling pretty darn well. And yet, they still trailed just behind their chief competitor.

And as I thought more about it, I realized this was a feeling I’d previously had while covering the very same program.

Two years ago, late on a night much like this one, I wrote the following after Day 1 of the 2024 National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships – the precursor to this new NCAA-sanctioned event:

The Cardinals (127.5) have a 14.5-point advantage over the Hawkeyes (113) with half of the tournament now in the rearview mirror. Meanwhile, King University sits in third place with 104.5. North Central has 11 semifinalists to Iowa’s ten, 14 wrestlers still alive in the bracket compared to Iowa’s 12 and has racked up bonus points at a nearly equivalent rate. This is a great team – not a good one, a great one – and it has forced the Hawkeyes to be nearly flawless simply just to keep up.

Like I alluded to…the parallels are almost eerie.

Of course, that 2024 Iowa team wrote the final chapter of its national tournament story in nearly impeccable fashion – and still went down to the very last match just to squeeze past its eminently worthy adversary.

How might the 2026 Hawkeyes respond under similar circumstances? We’re about to find out.

Session I summary

I referenced Iowa’s 9-1 start in the introduction. And if Cali Leng had been able to convert one of several achingly close go-behind opportunities against the returning national runner up, it would’ve been a damn-near perfect Round 1 for the Hawkeyes.

Even so, the nine victors (all via bonus points) did enough to give Iowa a lead after the morning session:

Following Session I, @IowaW_Wrestling leads the EARLY team race by 0.5pts over North Central – with pre-tourney favorite McKendree close behind.



Here's how the teams stack up entering the quarterfinal round:



Iowa (9 QF, 1 consi)

North Central (9 QF)

McKendree (10 QF) pic.twitter.com/zXnIR2VZZ0 — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) March 6, 2026

Lilly Luft, Kennedy Blades, Kylie Welker and Katja Osteen each won via fall in their opening bout(s).

And just as that pinning spree (in addition to five technical falls) played no small part in the early team race – it (and others like it) could pay major dividends later if the Hawkeyes can maintain contact with McKendree.

Katja put a bow on round 1 🎀



Session II begins at 4 p.m. (CT). pic.twitter.com/pMb9bdW7Nx — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) March 6, 2026

Entering Friday evening, a pair of quarterfinals for a pair of fifth-seeded Iowa lightweights stood out as critical matches.

And one after the other, a pair of gritty, gutsy wins elicited the loudest cheers of the day from the partisan Iowa crowd at Xtream Arena.

First at 110 pounds, Nyla Valencia overcame an early 3-0 deficit (and at least one suspect official’s call) to get a huge win for both herself and the team.

Big time DUB for #5 Nyla Valencia – who overcomes a 3-0 deficit at the break to beat #5 Gabriele Tedesco (McKendree) on criteria (4-4).



Valencia lost that matchup 4-3 back in November, but showed serious grit to reverse her fortunes today.



She moves on to the semis at 110. pic.twitter.com/F3Rb6Ll2sW — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) March 6, 2026

After a tepid first period, the junior ramped up her activity/attacks after intermission. And after scoring twice to take a 4-3 lead on McKendree returning national finalist Gabriele Tedesco, she navigated both the clock and officials to secure the victory.

The result also avenged a last-second loss during November’s Missouri Valley Open.

“I know Nyla wanted that one,” said head coach Clarissa Chun of her 110-pounder.

As for the difference between Valencia’s slow start and surging finish?

“Just really kind of reminding Nyla of the tools she has,” said Chun. “If you watch her first and second period (it was) two different matches.”

Shortly thereafter, it was a tale of two Brianna Gonzalez’s at 117.

Version 1.0 found herself in an early 6-2 deficit and writhing in pain after her heavily wrapped left leg was compromised by a leg lace.

But just as she did at regionals two weeks ago, Gonzalez got up, gritted her teeth and kept on coming.

The four-point gap had been reduced to two by intermission. And after the break Gonzalez owned every inch of the mat just as she has so often before – ultimately pinning the wilting Icart Galumette (Delaware State), who’d perhaps come to realize that the Hawkeye would simply leave her no other recourse.

FIRE US UP 🔥



Brianna Gonzalez pins her way into the semis! pic.twitter.com/fUVCcNPHAo — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) March 6, 2026

“She’s a baddie. She’s a beast,” said Chun of Gonzalez after Session II.

Session II superlatives – fast starts and strong finishes

Elsewhere in the quarterfinals, Iowa’s wins weren’t nearly so dramatic.

Val Solorio (103) and Lilly Luft (138) came closest to meeting that criteria, salting away 7-1 and 4-1 decisions thanks to tallying seven of their combined 11 points in the final 42 seconds of their respective matches.

Meanwhile, the longest any of Reese Larramendy (12-2), Kennedy Blades (10-0) or Kylie Welker (11-0) wrestled into the second period of technical fall victories was a paltry 30 seconds.

Here’s Iowa’s Reese Larramendy following Day 1 at the inaugural NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships:



The top seed at 145lbs secured a pair of tech. falls en route to tomorrow’s semifinals – & is excited to continue showcasing the fight these Hawkeyes have up & down the lineup. pic.twitter.com/kGtES9lGI4 — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) March 7, 2026

Facing a familiar opponent – #8 Madeline Kubicki – in her nightcap, Larramendy turned what was a two-point gap in their most recent November meeting into a 10-point blowout.

“I think just being where I’m good,” said the Iowa junior of the differentiating factor on Friday.

“I know she likes that carry – she’s good at it. And so, understanding that if I’m going to throw that underhook than that’s what’s coming.”

On this occasion, Larramendy’s preparation met opportunity as she was able to counter Kubicki’s attacks on several occasions with exposures of her own – first building, then extending her lead in the eventual bonus-point win.

Session II setbacks (and responses)

Cali Leng responded to her Round 1 defeat as most Iowa diehards probably figured she would – relentlessly.

Leng steadily wore down Wartburg’s Sophie Bowers, then secured the fall with 0:12 left.

Unfortunately, those 2.5 points (for a pin and consolation win) would be Leng’s only of the tournament.

The junior fell one win shy of All-American status thanks to a deceiving 9-1 defeat at the hands of #6 Savannah Witt (Eastern). Trailing on criteria (1-1) halfway through the second period, Leng was inches away from a go-ahead step-out point only for Witt to hit a four-point throw on the edge that put the match out of reach.

Asked how she consols an athlete like Leng – whose bid for back-to-back All-American honors fell short by several razor-thin margins – Coach Chun said:

“Reminding her of how great a person she is. The beautiful thing is that she gave everything she had, and she can keep her head up for that.”

As for Karlee Brooks (131) and Katja Osteen (207), both navigated quick turnarounds after tough quarterfinal losses to not only keep their tournament alive but secure a spot on the podium.

Stayin' alive!



Karlee Brooks wins a 14-7 decision to advance to the consolation semis tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/eqcmBFWHjz — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) March 7, 2026

“That’s like the hardest match to wrestle – the one right after a loss. And then to win the one right after a loss is the hardest thing ever,” said Larramendy while lauding the efforts of her teammates.

“I had to do that last year. I’ve had to do that many times in my career, and I know how difficult it is. So, it’s always fun seeing the spirit of our girls having to fight back, wrestle back.”

“Because we see it all the time in practice. So, for the fans to see that spirit in us – it’s what it means to be a Hawkeye.”

Saturday preview

Make no bones about it, Iowa has its work cut out for it on Day 2.

I’ll remind folks again, McKendree was favored on paper for a reason.

The Hawkeyes could wrestle well on Saturday and still not beat them – be it in the team race or several individual matchups. That’s how strong these Bearcats are from top to bottom.

Regardless, Iowa needs to wrestle well to at least give itself a chance. And if it gives itself a chance, well, we’ve seen how that story can unfold, haven’t we?

Both Karlee Brooks (#4 at 131) and Katja Osteen (#5 at 207) can still outplace their seed with a strong run in the consolations. That’s a great start.

So too, is punching finals tickets at each of the four weights at which Hawkeyes are heavily favored:

#2 Val Solorio vs #6 Trinity Pendergrass (Quincy) – whom Solorio teched 12-0 at regionals

#1 Reese Larramendy over #5 Alexandra Szkotnicki (McKendree)

#1 Kennedy Blades over #4 Stella Steigler (King)

#1 Kylie Welker over #4 Shenita Lawson (North Central)

Conversely, Nyla Valencia and Lilly Luft face tall tasks – the former against Senior World Teamer (and top seed) Audrey Jimenez and the latter against two-time national champion Katerina Lange.

But even with a loss, both can still outplace their seeds as well.

And that leaves perhaps the biggest linchpin of Saturday morning’s Session III – Brianna Gonzalez vs #1 Yu Sakamoto (McKendree).

These two met at the national tournament a year ago, with Sakamoto squeaking out a 6-5 decision. But even though Gonzalez is clearly operating at less than 100 percent capacity at present, Sakamoto looked vulnerable in her quarterfinal as well – an 11-7 decision over an unseeded foe.

Were Gonzalez to win Saturday’s clash, it would represent a 12.5-point swing in the team race at minimum – and perhaps quite a bit more.

Beyond that, Iowa fans should be cheering for McKendree losses anywhere else they can get them – whether it’s a head-to-head vs a Hawkeye or not.

Short time

That’s a wrap from me late, late into this fine Friday evening.

A reminder that Session III begins at 10:00 a.m. (CT) tomorrow morning. Meanwhile, Saturday night’s finals (Session IV) get underway at 7:00 p.m.

I hope you were all able to tune in for Day 1 in some capacity and will return (or debut) for what should be a must-see Day 2 at the inaugural NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships.

Because if history is any indication, we could be in for one heck of a finish.

Day 1 Results

103 – #2 Valarie Solorio

WIN #15 Rebekah Jean-Baptiste (Emmanuel), TF 11-0

WIN #7 Genesis Ramirez (Aurora), Dec 7-1

110 – #5 Nyla Valencia

WIN #14 Kellie Kennedy (Otterbein), TF 10-0

WIN #4 Gabriele Tedesco (McKendree), Dec 4-4

117 – #5 Brianna Gonzalez

WIN #12 Josey Wehr (Eastern), TF 12-0

WIN #13 Icart Galumette (Delaware St.), Fall 5:03

124 – Cali Leng

LOSS #4 Shelby Moore (McKendree), Dec 1-1

WIN #10 Sophie Bowers (Wartburg), Fall 5:48

LOSS #6 Savannah Witt (Eastern), Dec 9-1



131 – #4 Karlee Brooks

WIN #13 Makayla Paclib (Pitt.-Johnstown), TF 12-2

LOSS #5 Abigal Mozden (Mount Union), Fall 1:48

WIN #14 Jazmene Molina (Western New Eng), Dec 14-7

138 – #4 Lilly Luft

WIN #13 Kalyse Hill (Mount Olive), Fall 2:45

WIN #5 Jacinda Espinosa (Lindenwood), Dec 4-1

145 – #1 Reese Larramendy

WIN #16 Nichole Moore (Fort Hays St.), TF 12-1

WIN #8 Madeline Kubicki (Presbyterian), TF 12-2

160 – #1 Kennedy Blades

WIN #16 Vida Beckel (Emmanuel), Fall 2:03

WIN #8 Keeley Kehrli (Simpson), TF 10-0



180 – #1 Kylie Welker

WIN #16 Genevieve An (Lehigh), 0:35

WIN Azariah Moore (Lock Haven), TF 11-0



207 – #5 Katja Osteen

WIN #12 Talisha Lewis (Felician), Fall 1:13

LOSS #4 Rewa Chababo (Wartburg), Dec 2-1

WIN Elizabeth Stricklin (D`Youville), Fall 0:51