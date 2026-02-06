Iowa seeks bounce back road trip at #2 Ohio State, Michigan State

Two weeks ago, the Iowa men’s wrestling program found itself facing a highly ranked opponent on the road in the wake of a disappointing home loss.

On that occasion, the Hawkeyes responded with a rousing 22-14 victory at #6 Nebraska.

And now, a similar task awaits.

#8 Iowa (9-4, 2-2) kicks off a two-dual road trip weekend on Friday in Columbus, where #2 Ohio State (16-0, 5-0) awaits.

Roughly 39 hours later, they’ll wrap things up in East Lansing against a far less daunting Michigan State team (4-6, 1-4).

Road Trip



Ohio State

Feb. 6

BTN

KXIC/Hawkeye Radio Network

🎟️ https://t.co/Os9uCnNdEd



Michigan State

Feb. 8

B1G+

KXIC/Hawkeye Radio Network

🎟️ https://t.co/KlBjnaGc8b



February 3, 2026

Following last week’s porous performance against Minnesota, there’s not much secret about the forthcoming objective.

The Hawkeyes simply must be better across the board. And in the words of head coach Tom Brands, “Score points consistently from the first whistle and wrestle all the way through the periods…Wrestle all the way through the match and keep scoring.”

If they don’t, the Buckeyes will not only beat them for the second time this season, but in the process tie Brands’ first season in Iowa City (2006-07) with a ‘record’ fifth dual defeat.

So yeah, the stakes are high.

Welcome to our latest Iowa men’s wrestling weekend preview. Here’s what you need to know about what lies ahead for the Hawkeyes.

Meet the teams

With all due respect to Michigan State, we’re not going to delve too deep into a Spartans squad that has just one currently ranked wrestler.

And that leaves Iowa and Ohio State as the main point of focus when it comes to this week’s probable lineups.

After a quick glance, the top-to-bottom strength of the Buckeyes should be evident.

Eight of its projected starters for Friday’s dual sport top 10 rankings – including five ranked fifth or higher. And that’s without #1 Brandon Cannon available at 157 pounds.

As for the Hawkeyes, their top-10 tally sits at five – a figured which continues to be hampered by the absence of Angelo Ferrari (#2 at 184).

Of additional note this week, Kale Petersen gets the nod at 141 over #11 Nasir Bailey. And Kael/Victor Voinovich rejoin the listed options at 149/157 respectively – this, after both #18 Ryder Block and #14 Jordan Williams took less-than-inspiring losses last weekend.

Furthermore, Brody Sampson is the lone wrestler listed at 197, with Tom Brands reaffirming during a Zoom meeting with the media on Tuesday that freshman Harvey Ludington is headed toward a redshirt.

(Ludington has one date remaining that he can compete without burning a year of eligibility.)

Circling back to 141, Brands categorized the opportunity for Iowa native Kale Petersen as such:

“Grab the bull by the horns and don’t make it a debate. Don’t make it a debate on who owns that weight class and make it a little bit personal, maybe.”

I’ll also be monitoring the status of #6 Dean Peterson at 125 – who is once again listed as an option but didn’t compete either of the last two weeks despite similar circumstances.

How to watch

**all times Central Standard**

February 6th (Fri) – @ #2 Ohio State

Location: Columbus, OH (Covelli Center)

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV/streaming: Big Ten Network

Radio: AM 800 KXIC, Hawkeye Radio Network, YouTube

February 8th (Sun) – @ Michigan State

Location: East Lansing, MI (Jenison Field House)

Time: 12:00 p.m.

TV/streaming: B1G+

Radio: AM 800 KXIC, Hawkeye Radio Network, YouTube

Friday evening’s dual in Columbus will get primetime treatment on the Big Ten Network with Shane Sparks and Jim Gibbons on the call. Meanwhile, Sunday’s matinee will be streaming-only on B1G+.

Iowa’s radio team will also broadcast both matchups this weekend. Chad Beatty joins Steven Grace on the call with regular analyst Mark Ironside currently overseas helping coach Iowa alum Macey Kilty at the Zagreb Open.

I’ll have match-by-match updates on social media during Friday’s dual. Whereas Sunday’s tilt at Michigan State will be more hit-or-miss as I’m covering the Iowa women live in Coralville at the For Her Duals.

**Keep an eye out for my women’s weekend preview on Friday**

Following both men’s duals, I’ll have a recap story published on the site as time allows.

Looking back

Similar to the last matchup between the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes, we may know the trajectory of this one early on.

In November’s National Duals Invitational final, Iowa got blitzed from the opening whistle and found itself in a 21-0 hole at intermission.

Here’s how this season’s first meeting between Iowa/OSU played out – featuring lineups that will see some major differences in the rematch.

Granted the Hawkeyes did win four of the last five bouts before forfeiting at heavyweight – a matchup in which Ben Kueter is undefeated (3-0) all-time against Nick Feldman. But the point remains:

Iowa needs to draw blood early.

Looking ahead

Without #1 Brandon Cannon, Ohio State could conceivably go from bonus-point victor to loser at 157.

And with Kueter available at heavyweight, a nine-point swing would be in the cards for Iowa with another win over #3 Feldman.

If every other result stayed the same, that alone would be enough to reverse Iowa’s 27-12 National Duals loss into an 18-17 road victory.

Kueter defeated Feldman 5-4 at last year’s dual in Iowa City.

Of course, there are other factors at play – chief among them 197 pounds, where Mo Endene’s midseason departure figures to flip what was an Iowa win into a bonus-point defeat.

The Hawkeyes also won a trio of matches in sudden victory back in November, with 174/184 feeling quite precarious once again for Friday’s rematch. Granted, Iowa could say the same about 149 – which Ryder Block lost on a late takedown by #7 Ethan Stiles.

And what about some of the more decisive results from two-and-a-half months ago?

Regardless of whom Iowa sends out at 141, another bloodbath is likely to ensue at the hands of two-time national champion Jesse Mendez. And that means the preceding two weights could be the key to the dual.

What does a seven-minute match between Dean Peterson and #2 Nic Bouzakis look like if the Buckeye doesn’t hit an early cradle?

And can a seemingly returning-to-form Drake Ayala flip the script on #2 Ben Davino (19-0) – OSU’s undefeated redshirt freshman?

“I know that we want to see that match re-wrestled,” said Brands this week.

The previous edition – dominated 10-4 by Davino – certainly didn’t flatter the Hawkeye senior. But Ayala (6-5) has looked much more like the two-time NCAA finalist version of himself lately.

A win on Friday would signal that he’s once again a title threat with the postseason rapidly approaching.

Short time

Look, Iowa fans are very much amid a down point of what has been an emotional rollercoaster of a 2025-26 season thus far.

But despite that (justified) pessimism, the Hawkeyes do have a path to victory against the undefeated Buckeyes.

On the move. pic.twitter.com/snowGTIDCU — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) February 6, 2026

It’s not a wide one, to be sure – with multiple bonus points likely to be conceded between 141/197 pounds. But one doesn’t have to stretch themselves too thin to predict a win at any of the other eight weight classes, so long as the best version of each Hawkeye shows up.

Then again, that’s been a major sticking point with this team since the season began.

Which version of Iowa will show up from dual-to-dual and/or match-to-match? It’s hard to predict with much certainty at this point.

But hey, unpredictability can be exciting, too – at least when the outcome ultimately goes in your favor.

We’ll see if the Hawkeyes can make their own luck this weekend, and in the process make their fans a little happier with the product on the mat.