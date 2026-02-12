Iowa Soccer hires Dean Ward as the program's new head coach
The Iowa Soccer program has a new head coach. On Thursday afternoon, the hiring of Xavier head coach Dean Ward was announced. A native of Birmingham, England, Ward has nearly two decades of collegiate coaching experience. He replaces Dave Dilanni who spent 12 seasons as head coach of the Hawkeyes before taking the Michigan head coaching job earlier in the offseason.
“I am incredibly honored and excited to join Iowa Athletics and lead the Iowa women’s soccer program,” said Ward in the same press release. “I arrive with gratitude and understanding of the fantastic platform the program can continue to build off and look forward to continuing a culture of excellence with further success here at Iowa. I would like to thank Beth Goetz, Matt Henderson and the entire search committee for entrusting me with this opportunity. I can’t wait to start this new adventure as a Hawkeye.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Ward, Jeri and Lucy to the Hawkeye family and could not be more excited for the future of Iowa Women’s Soccer. His track record of competitive excellence, player development, and championship culture speaks for itself, and we are confident he will build on the strong foundation already in place here at Iowa,” said Goetz in a press release from the school. “I also want to express my sincere appreciation to our student‑athletes and staff for their resilience, professionalism, and unwavering commitment throughout this transition. Their attitude and unity have been remarkable, and it reinforces the bright future ahead for this program.”
Ward most recently spent two seasons as head coach at Xavier, compiling a 31-8-4 record, including a 15-3-2 mark in Big East play. This past season, the Musketeers finished with a 16-4-2 record, finished runner-up in the Big East, won the Big East Tournament title and advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. The Musketeer offense set a new single season program record with 71 goals in 2025, also setting program records for total points at 210, and total assists at 68.
DEAN WARD’S COACHING PATH
2025 (at Xavier): 16-4-2 / Big East Tournament Champs / NCAAT Round of 32
2024 (at Xavier: 15-4-2 / Big East Tournament Runner-ups
2023 (at Lenoir-Rhyne): 17-1-5 / SAC Regular Season and Tournament Champs / DII Elite Eight
2022 (at Lenoir-Rhyne): 12-4-3 / SAC Regular Season Champs / DII Second Round
2017-21 (at Dayton): Assistant coach and recruiting coordinator
2012-2016 (at Tennessee): Assistant coach
2011 (at Loyola Marymount): Assistant coach