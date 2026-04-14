Iowa swings big with first portal addition - Lehigh's Ryan Crookham

Nearly two weeks after the transfer portal opened, one of its most tantalizing entries has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

On Monday evening, Lehigh graduate Ryan Crookham took to Instagram to announce the newest destination in his star-crossed college career.

And in so doing, the talented 133-pounder brings equal amounts of excitement and apprehension to the Iowa program/fanbase.

The excitement? Crookham has shown himself to be one of the best lightweights in America when healthy – sporting a 38-3 career record with just one contested defeat on his ledger since his 2022-23 redshirt season.

That loss – in the 2024 NCAA semifinals against Cornell’s two-time champion (and 2024 Senior World champion) Vito Arujau – was part of a breakout redshirt freshman season for Crookham at Lehigh.

During that 23-1 campaign, he twice defeated Arujau – 8-4 in the regular season and 10-6 at the EIWA Conference Championships.

Crookham went on to place third at NCAAs that year – including a pair of wins over current Iowa 141-pounder Nasir Bailey.

His freshman results led many to peg Crookham as the title favorite in 2025. But after just five matches (all wins), his season was cut short by injury.

Fast-forward to this past season and it was similar story after just seven matches – the last of which being a medical forfeit.

All of this is to say that despite Crookham’s undeniable talent, his addition comes with a major caveat.

(The three-time Pennsylvania state champion also missed the postseason as a high school junior due to injury.)

Future fit

What apparently isn’t in question is Crookham’s fit in the Iowa lineup.

Per IA Wrestle’s Ross Bartachek – who was also first to report Crookham’s visit to Iowa City in late March – the newest Hawkeye plans to compete at 133 pounds for the rest of his career.

That just so happens to fill a major void for Iowa – which myself (and every other wrestling observer with a brain) identified following the 2025-26 season.

Crookham is also presumed to have two years of eligibility remaining.

If healthy, he could immediately replace the points of Drake Ayala – who placed fifth/second/second at the past three NCAA Championships – and reinsert himself as a contender amidst what has become a loaded weight class at 133 pounds.

IF he’s healthy…

Simply put, this is a high risk/reward move by Tom Brands – who is coming off his most single-season dual losses (and loudest fan disgruntlement) in 20 years as Iowa’s head coach.

If it works, this could be a major coup for the Hawkeyes. But if it doesn’t, the chasm that existed at 133 prior to Crookham’s commitment could rear its ugly head in a hurry.

We’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.

In the meantime, Iowa’s next transfer addition could come in the former of talented freshman Daniel Zepeda.

Now in the portal after a redshirt year at NC State, Zepeda – a 149/157 pounder – is down to Iowa and Michigan according to FloWrestling’s Christian Pyles.

So, buckle up folks.

Because this wild offseason for the Hawkeyes is still in its relative infancy. And there’s no telling what twists/turns it may take next.