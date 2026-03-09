Iowa takes 4th at Big Tens, qualifies nine for NCAA Championships

After two days of scrapping in State College, Pennsylvania, the Iowa Hawkeyes are headed home from the Big Ten Championships with a fourth-place finish and nine NCAA qualifiers in hand.

The lone wrestler whose NCAA fate remains uncertain is Victor Voinovich (157), whose ninth-place effort left him one spot beyond the conference’s eight allocations for the weight class.

He’ll have to wait for a possible at-large berth in order to continue his postseason journey.

Among Iowa’s nine other entries, six punched their NCAA tickets with plenty of room to spare – including the following placers:

2 nd – Michael Caliendo (165)

– Michael Caliendo (165) 3 rd – Drake Ayala (133), Nasir Bailey (141)

– Drake Ayala (133), Nasir Bailey (141) 4 th – Patrick Kennedy (174), Ben Kueter (285)

– Patrick Kennedy (174), Ben Kueter (285) 5th – Dean Peterson (125)

The remaining three – Ryder Block (9th at 149), Angelo Ferrari (8th at 184) and Gabe Arnold (9th at 197) – each got the job done as well.

All told, 8/10 Hawkeyes matched or exceeded their seed – enough to earn the team a distant fourth-place finish behind Penn State, Ohio State and Nebraska.

Your Big Ten team scores:



Iowa finishes 4th, 29.5pts behind #3 Nebraska and 0.5pt ahead of #5 Michigan. The Hawkeyes haven't had a champ since Spencer Lee/Real Woods in 2023.



Penn St runs away with the title, incl. seven individual champs (the most in program history, per BTN). pic.twitter.com/B9yRrFA44S — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) March 8, 2026

Iowa’s lone individual finalist came via Michael Caliendo at 165 pounds.

Here are a few other takeaways from the weekend – especially Day 2 – in State College:

(A reminder that I missed just about all of Saturday’s action while covering the NCAA Women’s Championships in Coralville.)

Standout seniors

We’ll start with Michael Caliendo, whose runner-up performance met the same end as a year ago – a loss to Penn State nemesis Mitchell Mesenbrink.

Prior to the final, Caliendo bonus’d his way through the bottom half of the bracket.

Against Mesenbrink, two early takedowns plus another (and subsequent ride out) in the second period dug the senior a deep hole. Caliendo responded well in the third, generating his most promising attacks of the bout, but the 12-3 final scoreline was a definitive one and left the senior with a 0-8 career record in this series.

Aside from Caliendo, no Hawkeye placed higher (or performed better) on the whole of the weekend than Drake Ayala.

Seeded fifth at 133 pounds, Ayala’s five-match route to third place included the following matchups:

#1 seed Marcus Blaze (Penn State) – whom he’d lost to 4-2 back in January

#2 seed Lucas Byrd (Illinois) – whom he’d lost to three consecutive times dating back to 2025 Big Tens

#4 Zan Fugitt (Wisconsin) – whom he’d lost to (6-5) at January’s dual in Iowa City

All the Fort Dodge native did was go 3-1 against the group, with his lone defeat a 4-1 sudden victory decision to Blaze in the semifinals.

Twice Ayala controlled Fugitt (10-3 and 4-2). He also knocked off Byrd in sudden victory (4-1) as well.

DRAKE 🔥



133 Cons. SF | #5 Drake Ayala dec. #2 Lucas Byrd (Illinois), 4-1 SV1 pic.twitter.com/4kEmELRUSL — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 8, 2026

We’ve seen this version of Ayala building after a shockingly shaky start to his senior season. And his wins this weekend should set him up for a much more advantageous seed at NCAAs in two weeks.

More good things

Speaking of an improved run of form, Nasir Bailey was an especially positive revelation at 141 pounds.

Following an extended injury absence leading up to Big Tens, Bailey defeated a pair of All-Americans during his third-place run. And against both Dylan Ragusin (Michigan) and Vance Vombaur (Minnesota) he also showed an ability to score points in the third period – something that had been a bugaboo for most of the season.

Big Ten Third Place: Nasir Bailey



141 3rd | #4 Nasir Bailey dec. #3 Vance Vombaur (Minnesota), 7-4 pic.twitter.com/et0Oae2Omh — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 8, 2026

The third-place match (a 7-4 win) against Vomabaur was even more notable because the Gopher had majored Bailey (10-1) at the dual in January.

Meanwhile, Ben Kueter didn’t so much change his stripes as he did run a better version of his typical race.

(See how I’ve tried to keep the race/horse/zebra analogy going?)

By that, I mean he won more close matches than he lost, going 4-2 on the weekend while avenging two previous defeats along the way.

Kueter defeated #6 seed Luke Luffman (Illinois), 4-1 in the consolations, followed by a 2-0 victory over #4 Cole Mirasola (Penn State) – flipping the result of a 4-3 dual loss to the Nittany Lion.

His losses came against #2 AJ Ferrari (Nebraska), 5-1 in the quarters, and #3 Nick Feldman (Ohio State), 6-2 in the third-place bout.

Big Ten Fourth Place: Ben Kueter



285 3rd | #3 Nick Feldman (Ohio State) dec. #10 Ben Kueter, 6-2 pic.twitter.com/XC4L8M1sDL — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 8, 2026

From the #10 seed to a fourth-place finish – perhaps the sophomore heavyweight can build off this performance as he pursues back-to-back All-American honors at NCAAs.

(Even if seemingly every match is a nerve-racking one-takedown affair.)

Matches of note

Third-seeded Patrick Kennedy ultimately finished fourth at 174 pounds, and along the way saw several familiar foes.

Semifinal/third-place losses to #2 Christopher Minto (Nebraska) and #4 Carson Kharchla (Ohio State reversed earlier wins by the Hawkeye this season. However, PK also flipped the script on his Senior Day defeat to Michigan’s #5 Beau Mantanona thanks to a 2-1 victory in tiebreakers.

PK!



174 Cons. SF | #3 Patrick Kennedy dec. #5 Beau Mantanona (Michigan), 2-1 TB1 pic.twitter.com/PvJaMkg8nZ — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 8, 2026

Conversely, Dean Peterson’s losses this weekend came against the first and second-ranked wrestlers in the country – 8-3 in the quarters to #1 Luke Lilledahl (Penn State) and 6-4 in the consi semis to #2 Nik Bouzakis (Ohio State).

The Bouzakis match, in particular, bears mentioning.

Sunday was by far the most competitive of their three matchups this season, with Peterson very nearly sending it to sudden victory had he been able to collect a late reversal.

Angelo Ferrari’s tiebreaker defeat (3-2) to #1 Rocco Welsh (Penn State) probably fits this bill as well, as it showed that even after a lengthy layoff, he was able to go blow-for-blow with the top-ranked wrestler at 184 pounds.

As for Ryder Block, the same could be said for his 5-4 quarterfinal loss to #1 Shayne Van Ness (Penn State).

Block also clinched the ninth and final allocation spot at 149 with a come-from-behind win over #8 seed Chance Lamer (Nebraska) – scoring takedowns in the second/third periods before winning 8-7 on a ‘generous’ stall call in sudden victory.

BLOCK!!!!!



149 9th Final | #8 Ryder Block dec. #6 Chance Lamer (Nebraska), 8-7 pic.twitter.com/FfqF8oiYa9 — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 8, 2026

(I haven’t seen any of Gabe Arnold’s matches from this weekend, but the fact that the Iowa 174/184-pounder punched his NCAA ticket at 197 – in any form or fashion – is a pretty gutsy achievement.)

Short time

Look, we don’t have to mince words here.

A (distant) fourth-place team finish is hardly the outcome Iowa fans expect, nor up to par with the program’s lofty standards.

And it doesn’t exactly suggest a renaissance is on the way for NCAAs, either.

Meanwhile, Penn State was busy setting marks for team points and number of finalists that hadn’t been seen since the Iowa squads of the early 90’s.

That said, the Hawkeyes are still sending (at least) nine athletes to the national tournament for the 14th-consecutive year (per UI communications) – and for the 18th time in the 20-year tenure of Iowa head coach Tom Brands.

We can assess where the Hawkeyes go next after NCAA seeds/brackets are released sometime later this week.

But where I’m going next is straight to bed – because it’s been one heck of a busy weekend covering Iowa wrestling across two major tournaments spanning three days.

So, here’s hoping I managed to do at least a modest job with it all, and I’ll catch up with you guys again real soon.

Day 2 Results

FINALS

165 – #1 Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) major dec. #3 Michael Caliendo (Iowa) 12-3

THIRD PLACE

133 – #5 Drake Ayala (Iowa) dec. #4 Zan Fugitt (Wisconsin), 4-2

141 – #4 Nasir Bailey (Iowa) dec. #3 Vance VomBaur (Minnesota), 7-4

174 – #4 Carson Kharchla (Ohio State) dec. #3 Patrick Kennedy (Iowa), 7-3

285 – #3 Nick Feldman (Ohio State) dec. #10 Ben Kueter (Iowa), 6-2

FIFTH PLACE

125 – #8 Dean Peterson (Iowa) dec. #9 Diego Sotelo (Michigan), 5-2

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

125 – #2 Nic Bouzakis (Ohio State) dec. #8 Dean Peterson (Iowa), 6-4

133 – #5 Drake Ayala (Iowa) dec. #2 Lucas Byrd (Illinois), 4-1 SV1

141 – #4 Nasir Bailey (Iowa) dec. #10 Joey Olivieri (Rutgers), 11-6

174 – #3 Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) dec. #5 Beau Mantanona (Michigan), 2-1 TB1

285 – #10 Ben Kueter (Iowa) dec. #4 Cole Mirasola (Penn State), 2-0

9TH PLACE BRACKET SEMIFINALS

149 – #8 Ryder Block (Iowa) major dec. #12 Gavin Brown (Purdue), 8-0

157 – #10 Victor Voinovich III (Iowa) dec. Tony White (Rutgers), 7-3

9TH PLACE BRACKET FINALS

149 – #8 Ryder Block (Iowa) dec. #6 Chance Lamer (Nebraska), 8-7 SV1

157 – #10 Victor Voinovich (Iowa) won via forfeit.

11TH PLACE BRACKET SEMIFINALS

197 – #13 Gabe Arnold (Iowa) dec. #10 Hayden Walters (Michigan), 4-2

11TH PLACE BRACKET FINALS

197 – #13 Gabe Arnold (Iowa) MFF #7 Kael Wisler (Michigan State)