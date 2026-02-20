Iowa throws its weight (and foes) around on NCAA Regional Day 1

It was a quick afternoon at the office for the Iowa women’s wrestling team at Friday’s NCAA Region V Championships.

The first of a two-day tournament to secure qualification for next month’s inaugural NCAA Championships, the Hawkeyes wasted little time with the first step of their postseason journey.

Just one hour and 58 minutes elapsed between the first and last of 14 matches featuring an Iowa wrestler. In between, it was dominance from start to finish:

Your @IowaW_Wrestling stat wrap for Day 1 at the NCAA Region V Championships:



– 10/10 Hawks advance to tomorrow's semis

– 14-0 record, incl. a 100% bonus rate (8 falls, 6 TFs)

– out of 84 possible minutes Iowa wrestlers could've spent on the mat today, they needed only 16:52 🤯 — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) February 20, 2026

No Hawkeye wrestled beyond the first period, and just two points were scored by their opponents – when Val Solorio had a gut wrench attempt stepped over during her 13-2 quarterfinal victory.

With Day 1 now in the books, each of Iowa’s 10 athletes returns to the team hotel knowing they’re just a Saturday semifinal win away from punching their ticket to the national tournament.

Here are a few quick takeaways from an even quicker afternoon inside Cowles Fieldhouse in Indianola.

Solorio starts Hawks off with one of eight pins on the day

Don’t be fooled by the official 0:36 fall time listed for Val Solorio’s opening bout at 103 pounds.

In reality, just 0:15 elapsed between the opening whistle and the official’s slap of the mat.

Don’t believe me? Here’s the match in its entirety:

A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it FALL by Val Solorio at 103lbs gets the Hawkeyes started at today’s regional.



If the rest of the weekend goes anything like that, Iowa should be in pretty good shape 😅 pic.twitter.com/kNsBVOuHBQ — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) February 20, 2026

(I’ve seen lawn chairs folded up with more difficulty than what Solorio did to her Round of 16 foe.)

That was just the first of eight falls registered by the Hawkeyes on Friday.

Brianna Gonzalez (117), Cali Leng (124) and Reese Larramendy (145) each pinned their lone opponent of the day. Meanwhile, both Kylie Welker (180) and Katja Osteen went 2/2 planting their opponents’ shoulder blades on the mat.

Osteen even managed to best Solorio’s (unofficial) time:

📌📌📌



Katja Osteen secures the fall in 0:13 at 207! pic.twitter.com/MOaDrpjVNX — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) February 20, 2026

Health check passed

Another benefit of spending so little time on the mat is that it minimizes one’s own risk of injury.

That was especially valuable for Iowa, which entered the regional having taken its fair share of knocks throughout the season.

In a somewhat surprising development, Nyla Valencia showed no ill effects (or additional wrapping/equipment) following a seemingly serious shoulder/upper body injury suffered at the “For Her Duals.”

After a real injury scare just 12 days ago, Nyla Valencia appeared no worse for the wear in her postseason debut.



A quick takedown + leg lace (x4) earns her a spot in tomorrow’s 110lb semis. pic.twitter.com/cglr9H4fXh — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) February 20, 2026

Elsewhere in the lineup, both Brianna Gonzalez and Lilly Luft won their lone match(es) in similarly efficient fashion. They too, have been banged up and/or limited at times this season.

The only noteworthy (negative) observation I have was that Kennedy Blades seemed to be favoring her ankle on occasion.

(I can’t say whether that was the cause of her medically forfeiting her bronze medal bout at the recent Zagreb Open, but the timeline would at least make sense.)

Even so, it didn’t seem to hamper her much in the combined 1:45 she spent on the mat. And I’d imagine the goal – two quick wins – will be the same tomorrow, leaving the reigning national champion another two weeks to rest/recover as needed prior to NCAAs.

✌️-for-✌️



Kennedy Blades advances to the semis with a 10-0 tech. fall! pic.twitter.com/NafTLt7hfM — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) February 20, 2026

Short time

As a reminder, Iowa will return to the mat at 11:00 a.m. (CT) on Saturday.

And while the Hawkeyes will be strong favorites to punch 10 tickets to the national tournament – the resistance will increase significantly on Day 2.

Each of the 14 non-Hawkeyes in the field boasting top-10 national rankings have advanced to the semifinals as well. Although only Val Solorio (#2 at 103 pounds) will face one of them (#7 Chloe Sheffield of Wartburg) to start the day.

Even so, one would expect Iowa to put forth another strong effort in Indianola. And once again, I’ll be there to chronicle it all – be it on social media or recap form here on the site afterwards.

As always, thanks for following along, and I’ll catch you guys tomorrow!