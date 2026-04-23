Iowa WBB set to host Georgia guard Jocelyn Faison for a transfer visit

Although the transfer portal has officially closed, the work is far from over. The Iowa Women’s Basketball team suffered five losses to the portal, leaving them, at the time, with just six players on the roster. For the first time since the portal became commonplace in college sports, the Hawkeyes, led by head coach Jan Jensen were forced to be more active than they’ve ever been.

Entering this portal cycle, there were several positions that needed to be addressed, with guard help being the primary need after Addie Deal, Callie Levin and Kennise Johnson opted to enter the portal, while Kylie Feuerbach graduated. They added Georgia transfer Dani Carnegie and Oklahoma State transfer Amari Whiting, but another addition or two is needed to fill out the entire backcourt room. Georgia guard Jocelyn Faison has emerged as a target and will be in Iowa City for a visit this weekend.

Jocelyn Faison is set to enter the transfer portal out of Georgia.



The 6’1” freshman guard averaged 1.3 PPG & 1.4 RPG in 25 games this season (7.8 MPG). pic.twitter.com/Eu9vZm3CV7 — E J 🏀 (@EJayArrow) April 5, 2026

A 6-foot-1 guard out of Douglasville, Georgia, Jocelyn Faison was a four-star recruit in the ’25 recruiting class, rated as the #98 player in the country ESPN and the #3 player in the state of Georgia by Prep Girls Hoops. As a junior at New Manchester High School, Faison was named Region Player of the Year and First-Team All-Region by the GHSA, averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game for the Jaguars. She transferred to Langston Hughes High School for her senior season and was a GHSA Preseason All-West Georgia selection, averaging 12.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.0 steals per game, helping lead the Panthers to a 5A state title appearance.

Faison chose to commit to Georgia over an offer list that included Ole Miss, Baylor, Clemson, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Miami FL, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Wake Forest and Arkansas.

“I can score on all three levels,” Faison told On3’s Talia Goodman prior to her senior season at Langston Hughes HS. “I look for my teammates. I’m aggressive on defense, so I’ve got a little bit of everything.”

This past season, as a true freshman for the Bulldogs, Faison saw little playing time with Dani Carnegie, Rylie Theuerkauf, Trinity Turner and Enjulina Gonzalez taking up the majority of the minutes in the backcourt. Faison appeared in 25 games, averaging 1.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 7.8 minutes per game. She had a season-high seven points against South Carolina State and a season-high five rebounds against Furman.

As for how Faison would fit into the Hawkeyes backcourt, you figure this to be a low risk, high reward type transfer to add to the roster. There’s a reason why she was a four-star recruit out of high school and why a number of Power 4 schools were after her. Georgia Tech earned an official visit during her recruitment, which means that this is another player that assistant coach LaSondra Barrett has a connection with. Although Chit-Chat Wright and Dani Carnegie had already proven their talent at the DI level before coming to Iowa, which Faison hasn’t, you still trust the evaluation that Barrett put in while she was on the Yellow Jackets staff.

Watching some very brief highlights of her time at Langston Hughes HS and on the AAU circuit, Faison can shoot the three and get to the basket off the dribble. Whatever her role would be, it would be nice for Iowa to have another player with dribble driving capabilities. Her combination of size (6’1), athleticism and quickness will allow her to play the 2 and 3, while her quickness could give her a matchup advantage against an opponent with a true small forward.

It feels weird to say about a college player, but this feels like a low-cost option with the potential to be a steal for the Hawkeyes if she lives up to her recruiting ranking. Ideally, Faison would be brought in as the 11th player on the roster, with the ability to play her way into minutes or contribute as a junior/senior. That being said, if the coaching staff likes her potential, she could be brought in the with the intentions of having her fill a role immediately at the back end of the rotation.