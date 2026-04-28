Iowa WBB lands Georgia guard Jocelyn Faison

Portal Jan continues to add to her roster. The Hawkeyes came into the offseason needing to land several guards in the transfer portal and they just got their third one of the cycle. On Tuesday morning, the news broke that Iowa landed a commitment from Georgia guard Jocelyn Faison. She spent her true freshman season with the Bulldogs and will have three remaining years of eligibility.

Faison is the third portal commitment of the cycle for Jan Jensen and the Hawkeyes, joining All-SEC guard Dani Carnegie (Georgia) and Amari Whiting (Oklahoma State). Iowa is now up to nine players on the roster for next season.

BREAKING NEWS🚨



Iowa Women’s Basketball has landed a commitment from Georgia transfer guard Jocelyn Faison.



A former four-star recruit in the ‘25 recruiting class is set to join the Hawkeyes. pic.twitter.com/mpISNQntDE — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) April 28, 2026

A 6-foot-1 guard out of Douglasville, Georgia, Jocelyn Faison was a four-star recruit in the ’25 recruiting class, rated as the #98 player in the country ESPN and the #3 player in the state of Georgia by Prep Girls Hoops. As a junior at New Manchester High School, Faison was named Region Player of the Year and First-Team All-Region by the GHSA, averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game for the Jaguars. She transferred to Langston Hughes High School for her senior season and was a GHSA Preseason All-West Georgia selection, averaging 12.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.0 steals per game, helping lead the Panthers to a 5A state title appearance.

Faison chose to commit to Georgia over an offer list that included Ole Miss, Baylor, Clemson, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Miami FL, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Wake Forest and Arkansas.

“I can score on all three levels,” Faison told On3’s Talia Goodman prior to her senior season at Langston Hughes HS. “I look for my teammates. I’m aggressive on defense, so I’ve got a little bit of everything.”

This past season, as a true freshman for the Bulldogs, Faison saw little playing time with Dani Carnegie, Rylie Theuerkauf, Trinity Turner and Enjulina Gonzalez taking up the majority of the minutes in the backcourt. Faison appeared in 25 games, averaging 1.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 7.8 minutes per game. She had a season-high seven points against South Carolina State and a season-high five rebounds against Furman.