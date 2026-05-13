Iowa WBB lands Knox College guard Bria Medina

Portal Jan continues to add to her roster. The Hawkeyes came into the offseason needing to land several guards in the transfer portal and they just got their fourth one of the cycle. On Wednesday afternoon, the news broke via The Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow that Iowa landed a commitment from DIII Knox College transfer Bria Medina. She will have one year of eligibility remaining to use with the Hawkeyes.

BREAKING NEWS🚨



Iowa Women's Basketball has landed a commitment from Knox College transfer guard Bria Medina.



Medina was fifth in the NCAA (DI-DIII) in scoring, averaging 24.8 points per game last season



Reported by @ChadLeistikow pic.twitter.com/iLxqjJ7U7s — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) May 13, 2026

A 5-foot-6 guard out of Tucson, Arizona, Medina has been a scoring machine for the Prairie Fire at the DIII level. She accumulated 1,524 points in 78 career games for Knox College, including scoring 25+ points in 15 games. Medina scored 37 points against Millikin as a sophomore, but one upped it as a junior, putting up a career-high 40 points against Illinois College.

A three-time All-Midwest Conference selection, she was named Midwest Conference Player of the Year this past season as a junior. She ranked fifth in the NCAA (DI-DIII) in scoring, averaging 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Medina shot 46.9% from the floor, 35.6% from three-point range and 86.9% at the free throw line.

In her three-year career with the Prairie Fire, Medina averaged 16.9 points (Fr), 18.2 points (Soph) and 23.6 points (Jr) per game. She leaves Knox College as the program’s leading scorer.

Medina is the fourth portal commitment of the cycle for Jan Jensen and the Hawkeyes, joining All-SEC guard Dani Carnegie (Georgia), Amari Whiting (Oklahoma State) and Jocelyn Faison (Georgia). Iowa is now up to ten players on the roster for next season.