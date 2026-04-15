Iowa WBB lands Oklahoma State guard Amari Whiting

Portal Jan has struck again. The Hawkeyes came into the offseason needing to land several guards in the transfer portal and they just got their second one of the cycle. On Tuesday afternoon, the news broke that Iowa landed a commitment from former BYU/Oklahoma State guard Amari Whiting. She spent her first two seasons at BYU, followed by a year at Oklahoma State this past season.

Whiting is the second portal commitment of the cycle for Jan Jensen and the Hawkeyes, joining All-SEC guard Dani Carnegie (Georgia) who committed back on Saturday. Iowa is now up to eight players on the roster for next season.

NEWS: Oklahoma State transfer Amari Whiting has committed to Iowa, she told @On3.



The 5-10 junior averaged 9.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 2.9 apg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/dJFzSESf3K — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 15, 2026

A 5-foot-10 guard out of Burley, Idaho, Amari Whiting was named the 2022 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year and was a two-time 4A All-Idaho Player of the Year honoree at Burley High School. A four-star recruit, Whiting was rated as the #33 player in the country by ESPN. She originally committed to Oregon, but flipped to BYU to play for her mom, Amber Whiting, who was the head coach at the time.

In two seasons with the Cougars, Whiting started all 63 games, averaging 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She shot 39.3% from the floor, 28.9% from three-point range and 60.4% from the free throw line. Whiting tallied consecutive seasons with 100+ assists, including finishing tenth in the Big 12 with 123 assists as a true freshman. She finished sixth in the Big 12 with 60 steals as a sophomore.

This past season, with Oklahoma State, Whiting started all 34 games, averaging 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She shot a career-best 42.5% from the floor, 32.1% from three-point range and a career-best 71.6% at the free throw line. Whiting came up just short of another 100-assist season, finishing with 97 dimes. She finished 16th in the Big 12, pulling down a career-best 199 rebounds.

Whiting scored in double figures in 17 games, including putting up 16 points (Kansas State), 16 points (BYU) and 18 points (Tulsa). She tallied 5+ assists in seven games, including a season-high eight assists against Miami FL. On the glass, Amari had 8+ boards in nine games, including 11 rebounds against Texas Tech.