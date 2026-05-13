Iowa WBB lands Swedish freshman forward Ella Strömdahl

With the transfer portal cycle winding down, there was some wondering about how the Iowa Women’s Basketball team was going to fill out its roster. Not many would have guessed Sweden. On Wednesday evening, the news broke via The Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow that Iowa landed a commitment from Swedish forward Ella Strömdahl. She will join five-star forward McKenna Wolickzo to complete the ’26 recruiting class.

BREAKING NEWS🚨



Iowa Women’s Basketball has landed a commitment from 6-foot-0 Swedish forward Ella Strömdahl as a late addition to the ‘26 recruiting class.



Also reported first by @ChadLeistikow pic.twitter.com/ugRVcClBIY — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) May 13, 2026

A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Strömdahl will have four years of eligibility and will come to Iowa City as a true freshman. She spent last season playing with RIG Lulea, a national basketball academy program that competes in the Swedish top-tier pro league Basketligan Dam. Her squad featured players in the 17-19 age range in a league with players in the 20-30 age range, including some notable names like Jewel Spear (Tennessee), Jasmyne Roberts (Miami FL) and Stephanie Visscher (Michigan State).

She appeared in 23 games, averaging 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Strömdahl shot 34.3% from the floor, 33.3% from three-point range and 70.7% from the free throw line. She also played with the Swedish Youth National Team at the FIBA U18 Eurobasket Division B.

Strömdahl is the fifth offseason addition for Jan Jensen and the Hawkeyes, joining All-SEC guard Dani Carnegie (Georgia), Amari Whiting (Oklahoma State), Jocelyn Faison (Georgia) and Bria Medina (Knox College). Iowa is now up to 11 players on the roster for next season.