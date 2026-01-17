Iowa welcomes Lehigh as part of busy weekend on the mat

Seven days after its first-ever (dual) defeat, Iowa women’s wrestling returns for an action-packed weekend on the mat.

And while one notable program factoid may have changed, much is still the same.

The Hawkeyes are still number one in the latest NCAA Coaches Poll – in fact, seeing their projected margin of NCAA team score increase by 10 points as compared to pre-National Duals. And as they always do, the Hawkeyes will roll out a strong contingent of athletes whenever competition comes calling.

Speaking of competition, a double dose of it awaits this weekend, too.

Up first on the docket, the Hawkeyes travel some 24 miles down the road to Mount Vernon for Saturday’s Cliff Keen Mike Duroe Invitational. There, amidst a field full of instate/Midwest flavor, a whopping 22 Iowa wrestlers will be in action.

A day later, the team returns to the mat for Senior Day in Iowa City – welcoming both #9 Lehigh and Otterbein University (OH) to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a pair of duals.

And now, if you’d be so kind, please allow me to prepare you for it all.

How to watch

January 17 (Sat) – @ Cliff Keen Mike Duroe Invitational

Location: Mount Vernon, IA (Small Athletic and Wellness Center)

Time: 9:00 a.m. start

TV/streaming: live on FloWrestling

January 18 (Sun) – Home Duals vs #9 Lehigh and Otterbein

Iowa City, IA (Carver-Hawkeye Arena)

Time: 12:00 p.m. start

TV/streaming: B1G+

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

With Saturday’s tournament streaming on Flo and Sunday’s dual(s) on B1G+ Iowa fans won’t have to miss a single match this weekend.

I’ll also have boots on the ground both days, so my social media is your place for live updates.

(They may be a bit infrequent on Saturday, however, as I attempt to track a veritable ‘flock’ of Hawkeyes competing in Mount Vernon.)

What to watch for: Saturday edition

When it comes to the Mike Duroe Invitational, the tournament may turn out to be equal parts intrasquad wrestle-offs.

That isn’t to say that any single result on Saturday would ultimately determine a spot in Iowa’s eventual postseason lineup. However, with five different weight classes (103, 110, 124, 131, 207) containing at least three Hawkeye entries, this is another weekend that could help establish, confirm and/or shuffle the pecking order at various spots.

Based on results/team selection so far this season, Iowa appears to have frontrunners at each of the weights in question:

#1 Val Solorio (103)

#3 Nyla Valencia (110)

#7 Cali Leng (124)

#1 Karlee Brooks (131)

#5 Jaycee Foeller (207)

All will likely be tested on Saturday by one (or more) of their teammates.

At 103, can Solorio maintain her thus far perfect record (3-0) against returning All-Americans Sterling Dias and Rianne Murphy?

And what about 110?

Nyla Valencia has been largely excellent in her debut season post-ACL injuries, though she has lost a pair of bouts in the late stages against her two highest ranked opponents.

Might 2024 national champ Ava Bayless (14-1) force her way into the conversation? Bayless’ only defeat this season was to Valencia, 8-0 at the Missouri Valley Open.

Meanwhile, we’ll also see the season debut of another past national champ, as Emilie Gonzalez returns to competition hoping to throw her hat in the ring as well.

Moving to 124, this weight has belonged to the veteran Cali Leng thus far. But if freshman Isabella Gonzales could flip the result of their lone previous meeting (a 4-2 defeat), might that open the door for potential reconsideration by the Iowa staff?

One weight above, #1 Karlee Brooks seems to be strengthening her grip – especially after tallying a pair of top-tier wins at National Duals a week ago.

That said, both Emily Frost and Bella Williams have wrestled her down-to-the-wire already this season, losing 2-1 and 4-0 respectively against their fellow Hawkeye. Their notable skills (and contrasting styles) should make for an entertaining bracket at 131 on Saturday.

And finally, it may seem bizarre to suggest that 207 is up in the air whatsoever with four-time national runner up Jaycee Foeller still in the mix.

But if the listed entry weights are accurate, I’m at least curious now that Katja Osteen’s name has apparently entered the chat.

The fellow fifth-year senior is 6-0 this season at 180 pounds – where she has been dominant.

Four of those wins came against top-eight-ranked opponents. And one of them – a decisive 10-1 victory at the North Central Invite – was against the newly minted #1 wrestler in the country at 207, North Central’s Shenita Lawson.

Look, perhaps the door isn’t ‘ajar’ in the least at 207. But if Osteen continues to excel up a weight class (where she was 0-2 against Foeller a year ago) it could at least give the Iowa coaching staff something to think about.

And as for when the Hawkeyes aren’t duking it out against one another, be on the lookout for matchups with athletes from #8 Wartburg, #14 Northern Michigan and #18 Simpson.

Between them, as many as 12 ranked wrestlers could litter Saturday’s field.

What to watch for: Sunday edition

As for Sunday’s home duals, there are a couple of interesting storylines at play.

First off, #9 Lehigh comes to Carver as a program in a very similar place to where Iowa was two years ago.

A historic (men’s) wrestling brand, the Mountain Hawks are in their first year of varsity NCAA women’s competition. And it’s been a great start too, with an undefeated (13-0) dual record to date.

That figures to come to an end against the Hawkeyes this weekend. But in future years, expect this to be one of Iowa’s chief competitors for national titles – especially with some of the talent Lehigh has already amassed, plus its impressive ongoing recruiting efforts.

Speaking of that talent, the three Mountain Hawks to watch on Sunday are the following:

#5 Audrey Jimenez (110)

#7 Abbi Cooper (117)

#3 Aubre Krazer (131)

A Kennedy Blades/Kylie Welker esque prospect exiting high school, Jimenez already owns six age-level World medals (five silver, one bronze). And after finishing runner-up at 50 kilograms for the 2024 Olympic team, she earned the spot on the Senior World team in 2025.

Regardless of her current ranking – hampered by silly protocols for the NCAA Coaches Poll – Jimenez is a prohibitive national title favorite at 110 pounds and will present a huge test for whomever gets the call for Iowa on Sunday.

Meanwhile, both Cooper (53kg) and Krazer (59kg) lost nailbiter bronze medal bouts at the most recent U20 World Championships. And the latter already owns a win this season over returning national champion, Alexis Janiak (Aurora).

If you were to find betting odds on the 131-pound weight class, Krazer’s might very well be the shortest amongst a talented group of contenders.

A potential bout against #1 Karlee Brooks would be the weekend’s best matchup in terms of national rankings. And it will also present a clash of styles with the bruising Krazer against Brooks’ quickness and athleticism.

As for Otterbein, the biggest question is whether we see Olivia Shore in the Cardinals’ lineup.

A two-time national champion (2022, 2025), Shore defeated Iowa’s Rianne Murphy in last year’s 103-pound semifinals (8-0) en route to her second title.

So far as I can tell, she’s yet to take the mat this season. But if that happens on Sunday, it’d make for a heckuva matchup against any of Iowa’s 103-pounders – in particular, top-ranked Val Solorio.

Senior Day

Also notable this weekend, Iowa will be celebrating a half-dozen seniors following its final home dual of the 2025-26 season.

According to the program, each of Ava Bayless, Sam Calkins, Katja Osteen, Skye Realin, and Ella Schmit – plus student manager Abby Forbes – will be honored on Sunday afternoon in Iowa City.

I’ll have more on each member of that group in my Sunday recap. But it is interesting to see Bayless and Schmit among the group, as both still have a year of eligibility remaining.

With either (or both) be back next year? We’ve certainly seen athletes participate in Senior Day festivities only to return for another season.

That’s a question we’ll hopefully be able to answer following what should be another awesome weekend of Iowa women’s wrestling.

So, until then, enjoy all the action on the mat, and I’ll catch up with you guys again real soon.