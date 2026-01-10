Iowa women shake hands, show out on Day 1 at National Duals

It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Day 1 at the 2026 National Duals for the Iowa women’s wrestling team.

(The sort of thing they’ve made a habit of in recent years.)

Iowa arrived in Cedar Falls ready to go from the opening whistle, and when all was said and done the Hawkeyes had won 18/20 total matches (all via bonus points) to punch their ticket to Saturday’s semifinals.

#20 William Jewell (MO) took its best shot to start the afternoon – and was promptly served a 40-5 defeat.

The #Hawkeyes return to the mat at 4 p.m. (CT) taking on the winner of Sacred Heart and Fort Hays State.

After that, Iowa faced a surprising quarterfinal foe – Sacred Heart (CT) – who’d upset the #8 seed Fort Hays State (KS) in the opening round.

Alas, another unexpected result was not in the cards. Because Iowa did what Iowa does – and there was little-to-nothing the Pioneers could do about it.

As for the individual highlights, I’ll try to keep it brief – much like the Hawkeyes did this afternoon.

And then we can turn our attention to Day 2 at the UNI-Dome, which promises to offer Clarissa Chun’s team far more resistance as it pursues a third-consecutive National Duals title.

Iowa – 40, William Jewell – 5

In a battle of birds, the Hawkeyes owned the skies (and mat) against the Cardinals.

At 103 pounds, Sterling Dias got things started with an 11-0 win over national qualifier Juliana Alejandro.

By dual’s end, four more of her teammates would register similar shutout technical falls – including true freshman Isabella Gonzales at 124 pounds. Add in three pins (by Emily Frost, Lilly Luft and Katja Osteen) plus a forfeit victory by Nyla Valencia (110) and the margin quickly got out of hand.

Iowa’s lone defeat of the dual came at 117, where freshman Harlee Hiller was pinned after probably hanging on a bit too long in scramble sequence against #6 Alex Waitsman.

Hiller had wrestled Waitsman twice previously this season – a pair of razor-thin defeats at last month’s North Central Invite. But this time, a full six-minute match wasn’t in the cards.

Iowa – 39, Sacred Heart – 3

Meeting for the third time in their program(s) histories, Sacred Heart likely knew the drill when it toed the line against Iowa.

And just like those prior meetings (37-6 and 40-4 blowouts), this latest one followed a similar script.

#1 Val Solorio wasted no time putting points on the board, notching a 0:54 fall at 103. And her teammates would rattle off a barrage of scoring from there.

As such, Iowa owned a 38-0 lead with one bout remaining – where, unfortunately, the shutout was lost. It wasn’t for a lack of effort, however.

Another freshman making her National Debuts debut, Libby Dix fought valiantly in a 5-2 loss to #10 Josephine Larson. The Mount Vernon native scored a second-period takedown to shrink a three-point deficit but couldn’t quite find the final point(s) she needed before time expired.

The other major storyline of the dual was the return of Kylie Welker – who was back in action after a few months off from competition.

Iowa’s original superstar showed no signs of rust, however, needing barely one minute to secure a 10-0 tech. fall.

Another comprehensive victory in hand, the Hawkeyes’ attention now turns toward the second half of their mission in Cedar Falls.

Day 2 Preview

As I’ve already written about in both my National Duals preview and other pieces, Saturday’s challenge will be formidable for these Hawkeyes.

Their semifinal opponent – North Central – is the three-time reigning runner-up at this event, including head-to-head losses to Iowa each of the past two years.

The #4 seed Cardinals cruised into the semis themselves, posting 31-13 and 42-2 victories along the way. This year’s team could put as many as six collegiate national finalists in its lineup tomorrow morning.

And on the opposite half of the bracket, #2 McKendree looks like every bit the threat I suspected coming in.

The Bearcats won 19/20 bouts on Day 1 and have their full complement of superstars – both recently added and otherwise – on hand for a potential finals showdown.

As a reminder, here’s how Iowa’s schedule lays out for tomorrow at the UNI-Dome:

Saturday, January 10th

Semifinal

Opponent: North Central

Time: 10:30 a.m. (CT)

Mat 25

Final

Opponent: TBD

Time: 4:00 p.m. (CT)

Mat 27

Short time

Alright folks, that’ll do it for me from Day 1 here in Cedar Falls.

In short, the Hawks took care of business the way the Hawks typically do. And now, the table is set for the half of the weekend that we were all eagerly anticipating coming in.

And so, I’ll leave you ‘till tomorrow with some words from Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun – who caught up with the media after a successful start to her team’s pursuit of a third-consecutive National Duals title: