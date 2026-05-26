Iowa Women's Basketball announces home-and-home with Connecticut
Talk about a big-time piece of scheduling news. On Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team announced that they will begin a home-and-home with the UConn Huskies starting next season. The Hawkeyes will travel to Connecticut this coming season, with the Huskies coming to Iowa City during the 2027-28 season.
This season’s meeting will be played on November 8th, with a location still to be announced. It will either take place at Gampel Pavillion in Storrs or at Peoples Bank Arena in Hartford.
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When the two sides meet for the first of the two-game series in November, it will mark the 12th all-time meeting between the two programs. They most recently met in the 2025 Women’s Champions Classic, with UConn winning 90-64 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. They’ve also met twice in the NCAA Tournament over the last six seasons, with UConn winning in the 2021 Sweet Sixteen and Iowa winning in the 2024 Final Four to advance to their second consecutive national title game.
With UConn’s trip to Iowa City in 2027, it will be the Huskies first trip to Carver-Hawkeye Arena since 1999. That year, the Hawkeyes fell to the top-ranked Huskies 73-45 under head coach Angie Lee.
2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule
November 8th – at Connecticut (Storrs or Hartford)
TBD – vs Iowa State, vs Northern Iowa, at Drake