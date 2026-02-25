Iowa Women's Basketball Bracketology: Late-February Update

It’s getting to be that time of the year in college basketball. The pivotal time of the year where we start looking at bracket projections and breaking down what teams need to do to bolster their resume before conference tournaments begin. For the Iowa Women’s Basketball team, they’ve rebounded from a three-game losing streak with four consecutive wins, including a major victory over 6th-ranked Michigan on Sunday. Head coach Jan Jensen has guided the Hawkeyes to a 22-5 overall record and a 13-3 mark in Big Ten play, which has them essentially locked up to host in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in the last six non-covid tournaments. With just two regular season games remaining, now is a good time to take a look at where the Hawkeyes stand in the various tournament projections. HawkeyeReport has your Iowa Women’s Basketball Bracketology update.

Breaking down the Hawkeyes resume

LINK: Iowa Women’s Basketball Resume – Warren Nolan Site

As we’ve talked about several times this season when the bracketology conversation comes up, the Hawkeyes have built a pretty sturdy resume. It took a bit of a hit when they dropped three straight, but all three of those losses were Q1 opponents and Iowa still sits without a loss against a team lower than 32 in the NET rankings.

A new stat added to the selection process last season, Wins Above Bubble (WAB), is a resume metric that measures how many more (or fewer) games a team has won compared to what an average bubble‑level team would be expected to do against the same schedule. The Hawkeyes are ranked 6th in that stat (+9.0), while their average NET rankings of opponents they’ve defeated (84.05) ranks 2nd in the country only trailing UCLA (76.0). They’re also tied for 4th in most Q1/2 wins (13), while their nine games against Q3/4 opponents is tied for the fewest in the country.

What the brackets are saying…

ESPN (Feb 24): 2 Seed – Charlie Creme of ESPN has the Hawkeyes as a 2 seed in his latest projection, slated to face off against 15 seed Loyola-Marymount at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. They would face the winner of 7 seed NC State and 10 seed North Dakota State in the second round. The Iowa City Regional is matched up with the Durham Regional, which has Duke (3) and Georgia (6) as potential Sweet Sixteen opponents.

CBS (Feb 24): 2 seed – Connor Groel of CBS has the Hawkeyes as a 2 seed in his latest projection, slated to face off against 15 seed Vermont at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. They would face the winner of 7 seed Notre Dame and 10 seed Rhode Island in the second round. The Iowa City Regional is matched up with the Norman Regional, which has Oklahoma (3) and USC (6) as potential Sweet Sixteen opponents.

Autumn Johnson (Feb 24): 2 seed – Autumn Johnson posted her latest bracket for NCAA.com with the Hawkeyes as a 2 seed hosting 15 seed Vermont at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. They would face the winner of 7 seed Georgia and 10 seed Rhode Island in the second round. The Iowa City Regional is matched up with the Louisville Regional, which has Louisville (3) and Texas Tech (6) as potential Sweet Sixteen opponents.

Here’s how the Hawkeyes resume stacks up against in the conversation for a 2 seed…

Iowa: 22-5 overall (NET 9) – (7-5 vs Q1), (13-5 vs Q1/2), (9-0 vs Q3/4)

LSU: 24-4 overall (NET 5) – (5-4 vs Q1), (9-4 vs Q1/2), (15-0 vs Q3/4)

Vanderbilt: 25-3 overall (NET 7) – (7-3 vs Q1), (12-3 vs Q1/2), (13-0 vs Q3/4)

Michigan: 22-5 overall (NET 6) – (6-5 vs Q1), (10-5 vs Q1/2), (12-0 vs Q3/4)

Louisville: 24-5 overall (NET 12) – (6-4 vs Q1), (11-5 vs Q1/2), (13-0 vs Q3/4)

TCU: 25-4 overall (NET 11) – (4-3 vs Q1), (10-4 vs Q1/2), (15-0 vs Q3/4)

Duke: 20-7 overall (NET 10) – (6-6 vs Q1), (11-7 vs Q1/2), (9-0 vs Q3/4)

What remains on the schedule for the Hawkeyes…

Only a couple of games remain for Jan Jensen’s squad before the Big Ten Tournament and the focus for the Hawkeyes is no longer on building their resume, but instead, maintaining their position. What a flip this is from last season when they were trying to make a late run at hosting a regional. Torvik has Iowa favored to win their final two regular season games, but Illinois (19-8) is a tough team to face in a classic let down spot after a huge win at home. To stay as a projected 2 seed going into the conference tournament, both Illinois and Wisconsin should be thought of as must-win games.

Here is a look at the rest of the schedule and where each team sits in the NET rankings...

Quad 1: None

Quad 2: Illinois (33)

Quad 3: @Wisconsin (81)

Quad 4: None

Up Next: The Hawkeyes are set to host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Thursday night for their final home game of the regular season. Tipoff is set for 8:00pm CT on the Big Ten Network