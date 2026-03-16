Iowa Women's Basketball earns a 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament

A Selection Sunday tradition, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team gathered inside the Feller Club Room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to see their name called in the field of 68. After a one-year hiatus, the Hawkeyes are hosting a regional for the fifth time in the last seven seasons that has included campus sites. Jan Jensen’s squad enters the tournament with a 26-6 record, which is tied for the second most wins by an Iowa team going into the NCAA Tournament since 1988.

As for the Iowa City Regional, the Hawkeyes are a 2 seed and will face off as the 15 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the opening round of the tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes have won their tournament opener in six consecutive tournaments dating back to 2019.

BREAKING🚨



Iowa will face Fairleigh Dickinson in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.



The Hawkeyes earned a 2-seed in the Sacramento 2 Region and will take on the No. 15 Knights in the Round of 64 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. pic.twitter.com/cvHeKfYNIJ — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) March 16, 2026

Should the Hawkeyes advance to the second round, they would face the winner of the matchup between 7 seed Georgia and 10 seed First Four game between Virginia and Arizona State. The winner of the second-round game would advance to play in the Sweet Sixteen in Sacramento, California at the Golden 1 Center.

Taking a quick look at the rest of the Sacramento 2 region, South Carolina earned the 1 seed, while TCU (3), Oklahoma (4), Michigan State (5), Washington (6) and Clemson (8) round out the rest of the top seeds.

Going back to the Hawkeyes opening round matchup, Fairleigh Dickinson earned the auto bid out of the Northeast Conference with a 28-4 overall record. The Knights defeated Long Island 79-57 in the NEC Tournament Championship game. They are led by First Team All-NEC guard Ava Renninger and NEC Defensive Player of the Year Madlena Gerke.

The other matchup is between Georgia and Virginia/Arizona State. The Bulldogs earned an at-large bid out of the SEC with 22-9 overall record. Meanwhile, in the First Four game, Virginia had a 19-11 overall record, while Arizona State is in the field with a 24-10 overall record.

The Hawkeyes have now made the NCAA Tournament for the eighth straight season. Last year, Iowa rallied down the stretch, winning ten of their final 13 games to earn a 6 seed, traveling to the Norman Regional hosted by Oklahoma. The Hawkeyes defeated Murray State 91-52 in their tournament opener but fell to the host Sooners in the second round. In the two seasons prior, Iowa made back-to-back Final Fours and consecutive national championship game appearances.

Prior to being named head coach, as an assistant coach/associate head coach, Jan Jensen was part of an Iowa staff that appeared in the NCAA Tournament 18 times, including 12 times in the last 14 seasons that a tournament was held. Including an NCAA Tournament appearance last season as the head coach, Jensen has helped the Hawkeyes to an 24-19 record in the NCAA Tournament and a 32-23 overall record in postseason tournaments. In her seven years as an assistant coach at Drake, Jensen helped the Bulldogs to four NCAA Tournament appearances, as well as a WNIT semifinal appearance.

Overall, this is the Hawkeyes 32nd NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, which ranks 8th all-time. They have ten Sweet 16 appearances, six Elite Eight appearances, three Final Four appearances and two national title game appearances. The Hawkeyes have an all-time record of 38-31 in the tournament.