Iowa Women's Basketball learns 2026-27 Big Ten opponents

On Monday, the Big Ten Conference announced the single and double play opponents for each of the 18 women’s basketball teams for the 2025-26 season.

Iowa is entering their third season under head coach Jan Jensen coming off of a season where they finished with a 27-7 overall record and a 15-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes came up short of the Sweet Sixteen for the second consecutive season, falling to 10 seed Virginia in the second round at home. Among the 18-game conference slate, the Hawkeyes will play 16 opponents once (eight at home, eight on the road) and Nebraska both at home and on the road.

Looking at the home slate, it includes four teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season, combining for a 162-127 record. Meanwhile, the road slate includes eight teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament, combining for a 199-100 record. The Hawkeyes were 7-2 against the home slate (road) and 8-1 against the road slate (home) last season

Dates, times and television information will be announced early in the fall.

Iowa Women’s Basketball 2026-27 Big Ten Opponents

(Last season result)

Home & Away

Nebraska (W, W)

Home Only

Indiana (W), Maryland (W), Northwestern (W), Purdue (W), Rutgers (W), Wisconsin (W), UCLA (L), and USC (L)

Away Only

Illinois (W), Michigan (W), Michigan State (W), Minnesota (L), Ohio State (W), Penn State (W), Washington (W), and Oregon (W)

