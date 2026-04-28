Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball Scholarship Distribution
Making sense of Iowa’s recruiting means always looking ahead at the number of scholarships potentially available in any given year. The new age of college sports with the transfer portal means rosters are much more fluid than they used to be.
Here, we have compiled all of Iowa’s scholarship players by position and will be keeping a running total for the Hawkeyes to see where they stack up towards the total allotment of 15 scholarships available for each Division I women’s basketball program.
2026-2027 Iowa Hawkeyes
Point Guard (1)
Seniors – none
Juniors – Chit-Chat Wright
Sophomores – none
Freshmen – none
Shooting Guard (2)
Seniors – Amari Whiting (Oklahoma State transfer)
Juniors – Dani Carnegie (Georgia transfer)
Sophomores – none
Freshmen – none
Small Forward/Wing (3)
Seniors – none
Juniors – Taylor Stremlow
Sophomores – Journey Houston, Jocelyn Faison (Georgia transfer)
Freshmen – none
Power Forward (1)
Seniors – none
Juniors – none
Sophomores – none
Freshmen – McKenna Woliczko
Center (2)
Seniors – none
Juniors – Ava Heiden
Sophomores – Layla Hays
Freshmen – none
TOTAL: 9/15
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2027-2028 Iowa Hawkeyes
Point Guard (2)
Seniors – Chit-Chat Wright
Juniors – none
Sophomores – none
Freshmen – Jada Seubert
Shooting Guard (1)
Seniors – Dani Carnegie (Georgia transfer)
Juniors – none
Sophomores – none
Freshmen – none
Small Forward/Wing (3)
Seniors – Taylor Stremlow
Juniors – Journey Houston, Jocelyn Faison (Georgia transfer)
Sophomores – none
Freshmen – none
Power Forward (1)
Seniors – none
Juniors – none
Sophomores – McKenna Woliczko
Freshmen – none
Center (2)
Seniors – Ava Heiden
Juniors – Layla Hays
Sophomores – none
Freshmen – none
TOTAL: 9/15
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