Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball Scholarship Distribution

Making sense of Iowa’s recruiting means always looking ahead at the number of scholarships potentially available in any given year. The new age of college sports with the transfer portal means rosters are much more fluid than they used to be.

Here, we have compiled all of Iowa’s scholarship players by position and will be keeping a running total for the Hawkeyes to see where they stack up towards the total allotment of 15 scholarships available for each Division I women’s basketball program.

2026-2027 Iowa Hawkeyes

Point Guard (1)

Seniors – none

Juniors – Chit-Chat Wright

Sophomores – none

Freshmen – none

Shooting Guard (2)

Seniors – Amari Whiting (Oklahoma State transfer)

Juniors – Dani Carnegie (Georgia transfer)

Sophomores – none

Freshmen – none

Small Forward/Wing (3)

Seniors – none

Juniors – Taylor Stremlow

Sophomores – Journey Houston, Jocelyn Faison (Georgia transfer)

Freshmen – none

Power Forward (1)

Seniors – none

Juniors – none

Sophomores – none

Freshmen – McKenna Woliczko

Center (2)

Seniors – none

Juniors – Ava Heiden

Sophomores – Layla Hays

Freshmen – none

TOTAL: 9/15

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2027-2028 Iowa Hawkeyes

Point Guard (2)

Seniors – Chit-Chat Wright

Juniors – none

Sophomores – none

Freshmen – Jada Seubert

Shooting Guard (1)

Seniors – Dani Carnegie (Georgia transfer)

Juniors – none

Sophomores – none

Freshmen – none

Small Forward/Wing (3)

Seniors – Taylor Stremlow

Juniors – Journey Houston, Jocelyn Faison (Georgia transfer)

Sophomores – none

Freshmen – none

Power Forward (1)

Seniors – none

Juniors – none

Sophomores – McKenna Woliczko

Freshmen – none

Center (2)

Seniors – Ava Heiden

Juniors – Layla Hays

Sophomores – none

Freshmen – none

TOTAL: 9/15

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