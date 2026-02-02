Iowa Women's Basketball signee McKenna Woliczko named a McDonald's All-American

Hawkeye fans knew the day that McKenna Woliczko announced her commitment that it was a big-time addition to the future that Jan Jensen is building at Iowa. On Monday afternoon, the senior at Archbishop Mitty High School in California joined an exclusive list for Hawkeye recruits, as she was named to the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Team. She joins Addie Deal (’25), Caitlin Clark (’20), Samantha Logic (’11), Johanna Solverson (’02) and Lindsay Richards (’02) as the only Hawkeyes to earn the distinction out of high school.

The 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game will take place on March 31st at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The inaugural girls McDonald’s All-American Game took place at Madison Square Garden in 2002. Alums of the prestigious competition include Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne, Skylar Diggins and Breana Stewart to name a few of the many.

Congrats to McKenna Woliczko for making the McDonald’s All-American team! She will compete for the West Team on March 31st at the Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix! pic.twitter.com/yg89wzwYWU — AMHS Athletics (@AMHSAthletics) February 2, 2026

Woliczko committed to Iowa back in October over South Carolina, USC and Ohio State. She also held notable offers from UCLA, Texas, Notre Dame and North Carolina. McKenna is rated as the #2 player in California and the #6 player in the country by Rivals.

“There were days where it would be one school and then days where it would be Iowa. Finally, it was like, I know it’s Iowa, I just have to go with my gut feeling,” said Woliczko at the time of her commitment. “We slept on it, sat on it for a couple days and it was still Iowa.”

Woliczko missed the second half of last season, her junior year with a torn ACL, but returned to action in early January. In ten games as a senior, McKenna is averaging 20.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 66.7% from the floor and 77.3% from the free throw line.

As a sophomore at Archbishop Mitty in ’24, her last full season, McKenna helped the Monarchs to a 30-1 overall record, averaging a team-high 22.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 64.0% from the floor. McKenna was just one of two underclassmen to be named a MaxPreps All-American selection. Those three All-American teams included names like Jaloni Cambridge (Ohio State), Syla Swords (Michigan), Joyce Edwards (South Carolina), Aaliyah Chavez (’25 #1) and Jazzy Davidson (’25 #2).

2025 McDonald’s All-American Rosters

WEST – McKenna Woliczko (Iowa), Jacy Abii (Notre Dame), Addison Bjorn (Texas), Cydnee Bryant (Kansas), Brihanna Crittendon (Texas), Oliviyah Edwards (Tennessee), Bella Flemings (Duke), Maddyn Greenway (Kentucky), Trinity Jones (Clemson), Ashlyn Koupal (Nebraska), Jerzy Robinson (South Carolina), Aaliah Spaight (Texas)

EAST – Autumn Fleary (Duke), Saniyah Hall (USC), Kate Harpring (North Carolina), Jordyn Jackson (Maryland), Olivia Jones (Vanderbilt), Lola Lampley (LSU), Jenica Lewis (Notre Dame), Emily McDonald (Kentucky), Addison Nyemchek (Indiana), Savvy Swords (Kentucky), Olivia Vukosa (UConn), Lilly Williams (Michigan State)