Iowa Women's Basketball Tip Time Preview: #6 Michigan Wolverines

#6 MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (22-4, 13-2) AT #13 IOWA HAWKEYES (21-5, 12-3)

TIME: 11:00am CT

TV: FOX – Connor Onion and Elise Woodward

SERIES: 77th Meeting – Iowa leads the series 56-20 – Iowa has won five straight meetings

BY THE NUMBERS

OFFENSE: IOWA: 79.5 PPG, 49.4% FG, 36.8% 3PT, 15.1 TO MICHIGAN: 86.6 PPG, 47.9% FG, 33.1% 3PT, 14.3 TO

DEFENSE: IOWA: 66.0 PPG, 40.8% FG, 31.8% 3PT, 15.3 TO, +7.7 REB MARGIN MICHIGAN: 62.2 PPG, 39.6% FG, 31.3% 3PT, 22.7 TO, +9.9 REB MARGIN

IOWA HAWKEYES PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Chit-Chat Wright Point Guard 5-4/ Soph. Averaging 13.1 PPG, 4.8 AST and 32.9 MIN. Leads the team in assists (111) and made threes (57), third in made field goals (92). 6 pts, 7 ast vs Purdue Taylor Stremlow Guard 5-10/ Soph. Averaging 7.9 PPG, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST and 22.1 MIN. Second on the team in assists (95), third in made threes (34) and fourth in made field goals (76). 19 pts, 3 reb, 8 ast vs Purdue Kylie Feuerbach Guard 6-0/ Grad Sr. Averaging 5.2 PPG, 3.0 AST and 26.5 MIN. Fourth on the team in assists (69) and made threes (22). Played in 156 career games, with 82 starts. 10 pts, 2 ast vs Purdue Hannah Stuelke Forward 6-2/ Sr. Averaging 13.8 PPG, 8.8 REB and 29.3 MIN. Leads the team in rebounds (219), second in made field goals (137). Double figures scoring in 21 of 25 games. Missed the Purdue game due to injury. Ava Heiden Center 6-4/ Soph. Averaging 17.0 PPG, 7.5 REB and 25.3 MIN. Leads the team in made field goals (190) and points (442), second in rebounds (196). 21 pts, 13 reb, 3 ast vs Purdue

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Brooke Quarles Daniels Guard 5-7/ Sr. Averaging 6.4 PPG, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST and 25.8 MIN. Leads the team in steals (62) and offensive rebounds (78), second in assists (81) and total rebounds (144). 5 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast vs Michigan State Mila Holloway Guard 5-10/ Soph. Averaging 12.9 PPG, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST and 28.5 MIN. Leads the team in assists (121), second in made threes (33) and made field goals (121). 15 pts, 3 reb, 4 ast vs Michigan State Syla Swords Guard 6-0/ Soph. Averaging 14.5 PPG, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST and 32.6 MIN. Leads the team in made threes (61), second in made field goals (132), fourth in assists (61). 24 pts, 2 reb vs Michigan State Olivia Olson Guard 6-1/ Soph. Averaging 19.1 PPG, 6.0 REB, 2.6 AST and 30.2 MIN. Leads the team in made field goals (180), total rebounds (157) and free throw attempts (135), second in steals (48). 23 pts, 8 reb, 4 ast vs Michigan State Ashley Sofilkanich Forward 6-3/ Jr. Bucknell transfer. Averaging 8.3 PPG, 4.1 REB and 17.3 MIN. Leads the team in blocks (26), third in offensive rebounds (50), fourth in made field goals (93). 6 pts, 3 reb, 3 blk vs Michigan State

MICHIGAN PLAYER TO WATCH: Guard Olivia Olson

The straw that stirs the drink for the Wolverines, the Iowa coaching staff is familiar with sophomore guard Olivia Olson as they went after her during the recruiting process. The Big Ten Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season, Olson has taken her game a step further this season and was a Wooden Midseason Top 25 selection. She is fifth in the Big Ten in scoring during conference play, averaging 20.3 points per game, including scoring 20 + points in nine of her last 11.

Even though her three-point shooting has been as good as it was last season, Olson is still a legit three-level scorer but is really an inside-out scoring guard. She’s at her best when she can get downhill, with 65.0% of her 180 made field goals coming in the painted area at a high efficiency, shooting 59.4% (117-of-197). Outside of the paint, Olson is a 41.5% (34-of-82) midrange shooter but is shooting just 29.6% (29-of-98) from three-point range. She has made 3+ threes in just four games but is 14-of-22 in those games. In the Wolverines four losses, Olson shot just 34.7% (26-of-75) from the floor, tallying just four assists over 145 minutes.

Although her scoring gets talked about the most, and deservedly so, she has improved both as a rebounder and as a facilitator. Leading the team with 157 total rebounds and 112 defensive boards, Olson has improved from 6.84 to 8.00 rebounds per 40 this season. Her passing has made major strides, needing just four assists to surpass last season’s total, while her she has gone from ranking 102nd in the Big Ten in assist-to-turnover ratio (0.85) to 46th this season (1.42).

IOWA PLAYER TO WATCH: Guard Chit-Chat Wright

The addition of Chit-Chat from the portal has worked out as well, or better than many expected and she still has two more years to play. She’ll be looking for a bounce back performance after her worst shooting game of the season, putting up just 6 points on 1-of-7 (14.3%) shooting against Purdue. She did finish with seven assists, but they’ll need more out of her if the Hawkeyes are going to come away with a win in this one. In the three games prior to Purdue, Wright was averaging 18.3 points on 53.1% shooting, including 12 made threes and 7.7 assists. That’s the type of play that can help propel Iowa to a victory. Her 2.36 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks seventh in the Big Ten and will be critical against a Michigan defense that loves to force turnovers.

KEY MATCHUP TO WATCH: Kylie Feuerbach vs Olivia Olson

This was the critical matchup when these two teams faced off last season in Ann Arbor, and there’s no reason to believe it won’t have a significant impact in this game. Olivia Olson has scored in double figures in 32 consecutive games, including 20+ points in nine of her last 11 games. The last time she was held to single digits, the primary defender was none other than Kylie Feuerbach. Olson mustered just six points on 3-of-9 shooting, while she was just 1-of-4 with a turnover when guarded by Feuerbach. It’s going to take the best efforts of Feuerbach and the Hawkeyes, as Olson comes into this one averaging 22.7 points on 52.2% shooting over her last seven games.

BREAKING DOWN THE WOLVERINES

One of the most consistent programs in the Big Ten, Michigan has won 20+ games in 14 consecutive non-Covid seasons, averaging 22.1 wins per season over that span. Head coach Kim Barnes Arico is in her 14th season at the helm, leading the Wolverines to a 306-148 overall record, including a WNIT championship, eight NCAA Tournament appearances and an Elite Eight appearance. This season, Michigan enters with a 22-4 overall record and a 13-2 mark in Big Ten play. Both the overall wins and Big Ten wins are tied for the most in a regular season under Barnes Arico. Last time out, on Sunday, the Wolverines earned a dominating 86-65 win over #18 Michigan State in Ann Arbor.

Looking at the rest of the Wolverines projected starting five, guard Syla Swords is just a touch short of the numbers she put up as a freshman last season but can shoot it as well as anyone when she gets hot. In Big Ten play, Swords is averaging 14.8 points per game, scoring in 15+ points in eight of them. She leads the team in made threes (61), shooting 34.3% from behind the arc, while knocking down 3+ threes in 11 games. Swords has struggled a bit as of late, shooting just 28.1% (16-of-57) from long distance over her last seven games. Meanwhile, her 39.9% field goal percentage in conference play is easily last out in the Wolverines seven-player rotation. Still, she put up 28 points against Nebraska on 47.8% shooting and 29 points against UConn on 42.9% shooting.

The third sophomore in a trio that has Michigan fans believing they can string together several special seasons, guard Mila Holloway gives the Wolverines a third underclassmen that averages double figures scoring. A pretty consistent three-level scorer, Holloway averages 12.9 points per game, including 17 games in double figures, led by a season-high 26 points against Michigan State. She shoots 61.9% (52-of-84) at the rim, 50.0% (29-of-58) on midrange jumpers outside 10 feet and 35.1% (33-of-94) from three-point range. Along with her scoring, Holloway is the team-leader in assists (121), averaging 6.52 assists per 40, with a respectable 1.86 assist-to-turnover ratio. She has tallied 5+ assists in 14 games this season.

Kim Barnes Arico deploys a four guard starting lineup, with combo guard Brooke Quarles Daniels bringing rebounding and facilitating to the floor rather than scoring. She averages 7.87 total rebounds and 4.40 offensive boards per 40 in Big Ten play, grabbing a team-best 78 offensive rebounds this season. As a passer, Quarles Daniels is second on the team in assists (81) for the season and has a team-best 2.19 assist-to-turnover ratio, turning it over just 2.21 times per 40. Not someone that looks to score often, Quarles Daniels is averaging just 4.7 shot attempts per game in Big Ten play, while 80.1% of her attempts on the season have come in the paint.

Rounding out the projected starting five is Bucknell transfer center Ashley Solfilkanich. The Patriot League Player of the Year from last season has split time almost 50/50 with Te’Yala Delfosse in Big Ten play. She’s averaging 18.7 minutes per game, while putting up 17.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per 40. Solfilkanich has scored in double figures in nine games and 5+ boards in eight games. Second on the team in field goal percentage (56.0%), she shoots 63.5% (73-of-115) within 4.5 feet of the basket and 59.4% (92-of-155) in the paint.

Off the bench, Coach Barnes Arico has kept the bench pretty short, with nearly 90% of the minutes in Big Ten play coming from a seven-player rotation. Those seven players have combined to score 92.2% of the point in conference action.

In the frontcourt, it will be 6-foot-3 sophomore Te’Yala Delfosse coming off the bench to split time with Solfilkanich. She averages 18.7 minutes per game in conference play and has been very productive, putting up 18.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per 40. Delfosse has scored in double figures in seven Big Ten games, but just once in her last seven. Nearly 70% of her made field goals this season have come at the basket where she shots 70.6% (60-of-86), but she can also step to the perimeter, knocking down 14-of-44 (31.8%) from three-point range.

UCLA transfer Kendall Dudley is a guard/forward that will provide some more height (6’2) for a lineup that starts four guards, averaging 18.9 minutes per game in Big Ten play. Much like Delfosse, Dudley produces when she’s on the floor, averaging 15.6 points and a team-best 9.6 rebounds per 40. She has scored in double figures in four conference games, while she had a season-high 16 points against Vanderbilt. Dudley is going to score at the basket, with 66 of her 73 made field goals coming within 6 of the basket where she shoots 64.1% (66-of-103).

Also in the backcourt, look for 6-foot-0 junior Macy Brown and 5-foot-10 freshman McKenzie Mathurin to get spot minutes to spell some of the starting guards. Brown has appeared in 14 of 15 Big Ten games, averaging 11.6 minutes per game, while Mathurin is averaging 8.5 minutes per game in 10 appearances.

Offense Heat Maps (CBB Analytics): Iowa and Michigan

Defense Heat Maps (CBB Analytics): Iowa and Michigan

A deeper look at the advanced stats behind the matchup between the Hawkeyes and Wolverines…

THE PICK

Warren Nolan Projection: IOWA 73 MICHIGAN 72

Bart Torvik Projection: MICHIGAN 76 IOWA 73

A classic matchup of two highly ranked teams with postseason implications, these types of games have become a late season staple at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for Iowa WBB. The Hawkeyes are still looking to clinch a double bye at the Big Ten Tournament and can still get the 2 seed, but they would need a win in this one. Similarly, a 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament is still in play and a win in this one would give them a real shot to get there.

The most interesting thing to watch in this one is going to be the chess match with the lineups. Michigan is mostly going to run with a four‑guard lineup, while Iowa generally sticks with a more traditional frontcourt built around Heiden and Stuelke. This raises a pair of questions: who does Stuelke guard on defense and how does Michigan guard her when Iowa is on offense? That will be fun to watch throughout.

Defensively, the Hawkeyes cannot let the Wolverines get comfortable scoring from two-point range. In their 22 wins, Michigan is averaging 54.3 points from two-point range on 57.9% shooting, but that dips all the way to 37.0 points and 40.0% in their four losses. They can shoot it from three, but they aren’t built to make up for inefficient two-point shooting, ranking 16th in the Big Ten in made threes per game (6.07). Another key, the Hawkeyes must limit their turnovers. Michigan leads the conference in forced turnovers per game (20.73), averaging 23.2 points off turnovers per game.

This is just the fourth time this season that Torvik and Warren Nolan have a split decision for a winner. In a neutral setting, the Wolverines are probably a 5-6-point favorite. I’ll leave you with this stat. Over the last eight years, the Hawkeyes are 9-2 in the regular season against the AP Top 10 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and just 3-9 away from home. They step up in these moments, and the environment will be top tier. IOWA 75 MICHIGAN 73