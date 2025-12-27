Iowa Women's Basketball Tip Time Preview: Penn State Lady Lions

PENN STATE LADY LIONS (7-5, 0-1) VS #14 IOWA HAWKEYES (10-2, 1-0)

DATE: December 28th

TIME: 3:00pm CT

TV: Big Ten Network – Sloane Martin and Shimmy Miller

SERIES: 60th Meeting – Iowa leads the series 30-29 – Iowa has won the last 11 meetings

BY THE NUMBERS

OFFENSE: IOWA: 82.2 PPG, 50.4% FG, 37.8% 3PT, 15.3 TO PENN STATE: 77.7 PPG, 46.9% FG, 33.7% 3PT, 20.5 TO

DEFENSE: IOWA: 59.6 PPG, 36.5% FG, 30.7% 3PT, 15.9 TO, +13.5 REB MARGIN PENN STATE: 75.7 PPG, 43.6% FG, 35.3% #PT, 17.4 TO, +8.0 REB MARGIN

IOWA HAWKEYES PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Chit-Chat Wright Point Guard 5-4/ Soph. Averaging 11.7 PPG, 3.4 AST and 25.2 MIN. Second on the team in made threes (21), third in assists (31). 16 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast vs UConn Taylor McCabe Guard 5-9/ Sr. Averaging 9.3 PPG, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST and 28.0 MIN. Leads the team in made threes (34) and minutes (336). Has made multiple threes in ten of 12 games. 3 pts, 3 ast vs UConn Kylie Feuerbach Guard 6-0/ Grad Sr. Averaging 5.3 PPG, 3.2 AST and 22.3 MIN. Second on the team in steals (15) and assists (38). Played in 145 career games, including 72 starts. Hannah Stuelke Forward 6-2/ Sr. Averaging 13.4 PPG, 8.4 REB and 26.8 MIN. Leads the team in rebounds (101), second in made field goals (68). Double figures scoring in ten of 12 games. 17 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast vs UConn Ava Heiden Center 6-4/ Soph. Averaging 14.6 PPG, 7.8 REB and 22.9 MIN. Leads the team in made field goals (73) and points (175), second in rebounds (93). 8 pts, 6 reb vs UConn

PENN STATE LADY LIONS PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Kiyomi McMiller Guard 5-8/ Soph. Rutgers transfer. Averaging 18.2 PPG, 5.5 REB, 4.7 AST and 31.7 MIN. Leads the team in assists (56) and steals (26), second in made field goals (95). 8 pts vs Richmond Moriah Murray Guard 5-8/ rJr. Averaging 10.6 PPG, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST and 31.6 MIN. Leads the team in made threes (36), third in made field goals (44). 6 reb, 3 ast vs Richmond Tea Cleante Guard 5-9/ Fr. Averaging 10.1 PPG, 2.8 AST and 30.5 MIN. Second on the team in made threes (17), assists (33) and steals (24). 11 pts, 3 ast vs Richmond Maggie Mendelson Forward 6-5/ Sr. Averaging 8.0 PPG, 6.5 REB and 25.1 MIN. Missed first ten games playing with PSU volleyball. Played in last two games with one start. 8 pts, 6 reb vs Richmond Gracie Merkle Center 6-6/ rJr. Averaging 19.8 PPG, 8.2 REB and 25.9 MIN. NCAA leader in FG% (73.5%). Leads the team in made field goals (108) and rebounds (98). 15 pts, 5 reb vs Richmond

PENN STATE PLAYER TO WATCH: Center Gracie Merkle

She doesn’t get a ton of talk on the national stage because of where PSU finished in the Big Ten standings last season and where they’re expected to finish this season. That being said, Gracie Merkle is one of, if not the most efficient post player in the entire country. She led the country in field goal percentage as a true freshman at Bellarmine (70.3%) and then finished third as a redshirt sophomore a year ago (67.0%).

In 12 starts, Merkle is averaging 19.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, while she leads the country in field goal percentage, converting on 108-of-147 (73.5%) shot attempts. No opponent has managed to stop her, as she has posted 60.0%+ field goal percentage in 11 of 12 games this season and 18 of her last 20 dating back to the end of last season. She has scored 20+ points in five games, including a season-high 39 points on 19-of-23 (82.6%) shooting against Princeton. Her efficiency is duly impressive when paired with the fact that her scoring, to an extent, is predictable. Of her 551 career field goal attempts, 545 of them (98.91%) have come in the paint and she has shot 69.0% on those paint attempts.

On the glass, Merkle has pulled down 49 offensive rebounds and 49 defensive rebounds, tallying 4+ offensive boards in seven games, including a season-high seven offensive rebounds against St Joe’s. Her 17.6% offensive rebound rate ranks 14th amongst power conference players, while her 16.6% defensive rebound rate ranks 123rd.

IOWA PLAYER TO WATCH: Guard Taylor McCabe

The Lady Lions have the worst three-point defense in the Big Ten, allowing opponents to shoot 35.3% from behind the arc and average 7.46 three-point makes per game. One of the best shooters in the country, Taylor McCabe should get some opportunities against the PSU defense. McCabe is second in the conference in made threes per game (2.83) and is eighth in three-point percentage (43.6%). She’s made 3+ threes in seven games this season. I’d take over 3.5 threes against this PSU defense.

KEY MATCHUP TO WATCH: Center Ava Heiden vs Center Gracie Merkle

This will be another good measuring stick matchup for the sophomore Ava Heiden. She’s already had a couple of them, going up against Audi Crooks (Iowa State) and Serah Williams (UConn). It’s more than that though, this is the key matchup in this contest. On paper, the Hawkeyes are 18-20 point favorites, but there’s been a major difference playing with Heiden on the court, rather than on the bench. She’s averaging 4.8 fouls per 40 minutes and has had to spend some extended stretches on the bench, most notably against Iowa State, in foul trouble. Iowa is 19.6 points better (per 40) with Heiden on the court, but the only way to take advantage of that is fewer fouls. That will be true, not only against the Lady Lions, but in every game the rest of the way.

SCOUTING THE LADY LIONS

The Lady Lions made the WBIT semifinals back in the ’24, but fell to 10-19 last season, including tying a program-worst 1-17 record in Big Ten play. Head coach Carolyn Kieger is in her seventh season at the helm, guiding the Lady Lions to an 80-110 record, but the program is still looking for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014. This season, PSU is off to a 7-5 start, with wins over St Joseph’s and Cincinnati. They’ve lost five games against teams with a combined 61-5 record.

Looking at the rest of the Lady Lions projected starting five, Rutgers transfer Kiyomi McMiller had a topsy-turvy true freshman season a year ago that included missing a handful of games due to suspension. She’s been a big-time addition for the Lady Lions from a scoring perspective, averaging 18.2 points per game, which would be the most by a PSU guard since Makenna Marisa averaged 22.2 per game during the 2021-22 season.

At her best, McMiller is a three-level scorer, but the three-point shot hasn’t fallen with much frequency this season. A 33.3% shooter last season, Kiyomi made 43 triples for the Scarlet Knights, but is just 8-of-42 (19.0%) to this point. She’s been efficient elsewhere, knocking down 30-of-71 (42.3%) midrange attempts and 57-of-114 (50.0%) in the painted area. McMiller has scored 20+ points in five games, but is coming off of a season-low eight points against Richmond. As a facilitator, she has tallied a team-high 56 assists, but has been equally as friendly for the opponent, turning it over 56 times, which is second-most by a power conference player.

At shooting guard, redshirt junior Moriah Murray is a veteran sharpshooter in her third season with the Lady Lions program. She made a career-high 71 triples last season, which was tied for sixth-most in the Big Ten. Murray is on pace to surpass those numbers, averaging 3.0 made threes per game at a 41.4% clip, including three games with 5+ made threes. She will occasionally score at the rim or in the midrange, but 391 of her 469 (83.4%) career field goal attempts have come from three-point range. Murray has made 5+ threes in 10 of her last 39 games, so she is more than capable of putting up a game-changing performance. She is second on the team with 33 assists and has a team-best 1.83 assist-to-turnover ratio.

A promising true freshman, 5-foot-9 guard Tèa Clèante, a native of Dunkerque, France, has made an instant impact for the Lady Lions. In 11 games, with ten starts, Clèante is averaging 10.1 points and 3.3 assists per game. She’s second on the team in made threes, knocking down 17-of-49 (34.7%) attempts from behind the arc, but is just 4-of-20 (20.0%) over her last four games. Clèante has scored 8+ points in eight games, including a season-best 23 points against St Joe’s. She has converted on 24 of her 41 (58.5%) shot attempts in the paint.

Rounding out the starting lineup for the Lady Lions is 6-foot-4 forward Maggie Mendelson. A member of the Penn State volleyball team, Mendelson missed the first ten games of the season and earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors. In two games since rejoining the team, Mendelson is averaging 8.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 25.1 minutes per game. A four-star basketball recruit in the ’22 class, she has played in 24 career games, with 22 of them coming as a freshman at Nebraska.

Off the bench, head coach Carolyn Kieger has a couple of players that she will turn to for minutes. True freshman, 5-foot-7 guard Viktoria Ranisavljevic, the Massagno, Switzerland native has started six games this season, averaging 5.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. She’s shooting 38.6% (22/57) from the floor and 39.1% (9/23) from three-point range.

A couple other names to know, 5-foot-6 sophomore guard Shaelyn Steele and 6-foot-2 Georgia transfer forward Amiya Evans have provided some rebounding help. Both Steele (13.8 min per game) and Evans (13.1 min per game) have had limited roles, but are combining to average 7.8 rebounds per game and 11.4 rebounds per 40 minutes. They’ve both gotten on the offensive glass, combining for 33 offensive rebounds.

Shooting Heat Maps (CBB Analytics): Iowa and Penn State

A deeper look at the advanced stats behind the matchup between the Hawkeyes and Lady Lions…

THE PICK

Warren Nolan Projection: IOWA 85 PENN STATE 64

Bart Torvik Projection: IOWA 91 PENN STATE 70

This is the start of a really favorable stretch of games for the Hawkeyes to open Big Ten play. Torvik has them listed as at least 61% favorites in each of their next six games, with their two toughest games against #20 Nebraska and #24 Michigan State both coming in Iowa City. Now, it’s on Jan Jensen and her team to take advantage of it.

As for this game in particular, the Lady Lions can put points on the board, but turnovers have really cost them. In games where they have a turnover rate below 25%, they are averaging 83.7 points, but in games where they have above a 30% turnover rate, they are averaging just 56.3 points per game. If they can limit turnovers, they’ve got some pieces. An uber-efficient center (Merkle), a high-scoring guard (McMiller) and a sharpshooter (Murray). On the other side, if the Hawkeyes can stay away from turning it over themselves, the PSU defense has really struggled, giving up 86.12 points per game against Q1/2 opponents. Iowa gets the win out of the holiday break. IOWA 85 PENN STATE 68