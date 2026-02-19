Iowa Women's Basketball Tip Time Preview: Purdue Boilermakers

#13 IOWA HAWKEYES (20-5, 11-3) AT PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (12-13, 4-10)

TIME: 6:00pm CT

TV: BTN+ – Announcers TBA

SERIES: 81st Meeting – Series tied 40-40 – Iowa has won nine consecutive meetings

BY THE NUMBERS

OFFENSE: IOWA: 79.3 PPG, 49.0% FG, 36.4% 3PT, 14.9 TO PURDUE: 69.9 PPG, 43.1% FG, 33.9% 3PT, 15.5 TO

DEFENSE: IOWA: 65.7 PPG, 40.7% FG, 32.0% 3PT, 15.4 TO, +8.0 REB MARGIN PURDUE: 70.8 PPG, 43.2% FG, 35.6% 3PT, 15.1 TO, +2.0 REB MARGIN

IOWA HAWKEYES PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Chit-Chat Wright Point Guard 5-4/ Soph. Averaging 13.4 PPG, 4.7 AST and 32.7 MIN. Leads the team in assists (104) and made threes (56), third in made field goals (91). 14 pts, 4 reb, 7 ast vs Nebraska Taylor Stremlow Guard 5-10/ Soph. Averaging 7.5 PPG, 2.7 REB, 3.5 AST and 21.7 MIN. Second on the team in assists (87), third in made threes (29) and fourth in made field goals (69). 17 pts vs Nebraska Kylie Feuerbach Guard 6-0/ Grad Sr. Averaging 5.0 PPG, 3.1 AST and 26.1 MIN. Fourth on the team in assists (67) and made threes (20). Played in 155 career games, with 81 starts. 3 pts, 5 ast vs Nebraska Hannah Stuelke Forward 6-2/ Sr. Averaging 13.8 PPG, 8.8 REB and 29.3 MIN. Leads the team in rebounds (219), second in made field goals (137). Double figures scoring in 21 of 25 games. 9 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast vs Nebraska Ava Heiden Center 6-4/ Soph. Averaging 16.8 PPG, 7.3 REB and 25.2 MIN. Leads the team in made field goals (180) and points (421), second in rebounds (183). 27 pts, 11 reb, 3 ast vs Nebraska

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Kiki Smith Guard 5-7/ Jr. Arkansas transfer. Averaging 10.5 PPG, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST and 25.2 MIN. Second on the team in made field goals (90) and made threes, third in steals (28). 17 pts, 6 ast vs Rutgers Tara Daye Guard 5-10/ rJr. St John’s transfer. Averaging 12.2 PPG, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST and 27.8 MIN. Leads the team in made field goals (114) and rebounds (166), second in assists (64) and steals (30). 15 pts, 5 reb vs Rutgers Nya Smith Guard 5-9/ Soph. UNCG transfer. Averaging 6.6 PPG, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST and 21.0 MIN. Fourth on the team in made threes (23), fifth in assists (38). 11 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast vs Rutgers McKenna Layden Forward 6-2/ Soph. Averaging 2.2 PPG, 1.9 REB and 15.2 MIN. Started nine games this season. Fifth in made threes (16). Kendall Puryear Forward 6-3/ Soph. Averaging 6.9 PPG, 3.1 REB and 16.2 MIN. Fourth on the team in rebounds (78), fifth in made field goals (69). 7 pts, 6 reb vs Rutgers

INJURY UPDATE: Guard Madison Layden-Zay (OUT) – Leads the team in made threes (56)

Purdue WBB update: Madison Layden-Zay (dislocated knee cap).

“No damage to ligaments, MRI came back clean, X-ray was clean,” Katie Gearlds said

Not expected to play Thursday vs Iowa but what about later?

“Absolutely” Gearlds said “Mads is gonna work really hard at it” — mike carmin (@mike_carmin) February 18, 2026

PURDUE PLAYER TO WATCH: Guard Tara Daye

St John’s transfer guard Tara Daye is the team’s most valuable contributor, averaging a team-best 18.8 points+rebounds per game. With Madison Layden-Zay out with an injury, Daye is going to be asked to handle even more of the scoring load. By no means has Daye been an elite scorer, but she has scored in double figures in 17 games, including eight with 15+ points. She shoots 63.4% (64-of-101) within 4.5 feet, 35.2% (38-of-108) on non-paint twos and 34.3% (12-of-35) from three-point range. Although she’s only 5-foot-10, 63.4% of her 306 points scored have come at the rim or at the line. On the glass, Daye averages 9.54 total boards and 2.93 offensive boards per 40, leading the team, grabbing 6.6 rebounds per game. She’s also second on the team in assists (64) and has a 1.23 assist-to-turnover ratio.

IOWA PLAYER TO WATCH: Hawkeye frontcourt – Ava Heiden and Hannah Stuelke

Going right back to the well with it. Similar to Nebraska, the Boilermakers interior defense has struggled to stop opponents from scoring when they attack the paint. Since January 1st, Purdue is giving up 32.3 points in the paint per game, while allowing opponents to convert on 114-of-166 (68.7%) looks within 4.5 feet of the basket. In two games against Nebraska, who has similar paint defense issues, Ava Heiden and Hannah Stuelke combined for 75 points on 30-of-41 (73.2%) shooting. Heiden put up a career-high tying 27 points on 12-of-15 (80.0%) shooting against the Huskers on Monday.

BREAKING DOWN THE BOILERMAKERS

At one time, Purdue was a Big Ten power with five Elite Eight finishes or better from 1999-2009, including a national championship. Now, they’ve made the big dance just once in the last eight seasons. Head coach Katie Gearlds is in her fifth year at the helm, guiding the Boilermakers to a 73-77 overall record, including one NCAA Tournament appearance. Purdue enters this matchup with a 12-13 overall record and a 4-10 mark in Big Ten play. Last time out, on Saturday, the Boilers picked up a 72-57 win over Rutgers in West Lafayette.

Looking at the rest of the Boilermakers projected starting five, Arkansas transfer Kiki Smith is another player that is going to have to pick up slack in the scoring department with Layden-Zay out. Smith, averaging 10.5 points per game, has scored in double figures in 13 games, including 15+ points in nine games. Nearly 80% of her made buckets come at the rim or from three-point range, shooting 62.7% (32-of-51) within 4.5 feet of the basket and 35.5% (39-of-110) from three-point range. As a passer, Smith is fourth on the team in assists (56) and has a 1.40 assist-to-turnover ratio.

It’s a bit of a guessing game with who may slide into the lineup for Layden-Zay tonight, but UNC-Greensboro transfer Nya Smith has made nine starts, including eight starts in Big Ten play. She has scored 8+ points in nine conference games, including 20 made threes, but is shooting just 31.7% from the perimeter. Smith had 13 points against Indiana, 14 points against UCLA and a season-high 20 points against Wisconsin, so she can put it in the hoop. There’s no doubt she will get more chance to score tonight.

The Layden sisters are the first sister tandem in Purdue history, but it will just be McKenna Layden in the lineup tonight, set to make her tenth consecutive start. In her nine starts, Layden is averaging 20.1 minutes per game, but her 9.5% usage rate is the lowest on the entire roster. When she is involved, it’s almost always three-point shooting, with 140 of her 155 career field goal attempts coming from behind the arc. She’s 16-of-35 (45.7%) for the season and 12-of-25 (48.0%) in Big Ten play.

Rounding out the Boilermakers projected starting lineup, sophomore forward Kendall Puryear has gotten starting nod as of late. Averaging just 6.9 points and 16.2 points per game, the first stats to know about Puryear have to do with her impact on the glass. She averages 7.69 rebounds and a team-best 4.43 offensive rebounds per 40. Puryear shoots 52.7% from the floor, including 66.7% within 4.5 feet of the basket. She has scored in double figures in four Big Ten games, including a 20-point, 9-of-10 night against Illinois.

Off the bench, the Boilers might get a piece back for tonight. Out for the last two due to concussion protocol, it’s fair to say that 6-foot-4 forward Lana McCarthy could be back for this one. McCarthy has appeared in 22 with 13 starts this season, averaging 7.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Her 56.1% field goal percentage leads the team, converting 69.7% of her looks within 6 feet of the basket. She can also make an impact on the glass, averaging 10.77 total boards and 3.74 offensive boards per 40 minutes. If McCarthy is back, it will give Purdue some extra height to go along with 6-foot-7 freshman center Avery Gordon who also comes off the bench. A four-star recruit, Gordon is averaging just 9.2 minutes per game, but shoots 72.1% within 6 feet of the basket and averages 9.6 boards per 40 in her limited role.

At the guard spot, true freshman Hila Karsh will see minutes in the rotation tonight. Her scoring has tailed off since non-conference play, averaging just 4.9 points per game in the Big Ten, but she’s still playing 24.4 minutes per night. She is third in assists (28) during conference games, while her 1.33 assist-to-turnover ratio is second best. Karsh has had some notable games, including 10 points against Indiana, 12 points against Michigan State and seven double figures scoring games in non-conference action, led by a season-high 24 points against Eastern Illinois.

Offense Heat Maps (CBB Analytics): Iowa and Purdue

Defense Heat Maps (CBB Analytics): Iowa and Purdue

A deeper look at the advanced stats behind the matchup between the Hawkeyes and Boilermakers…

THE PICK

Warren Nolan Projection: IOWA 81 PURDUE 61

Bart Torvik Projection: IOWA 79 PURDUE 64

The Hawkeyes have answered their three-game losing streak with back-to-back wins over Washington and Nebraska to restore order. Those wins have put them in the driver’s seat to earn the double bye at the Big Ten Tournament, as well as host at the NCAA Tournament. However, being in the driver’s seat doesn’t mean that it’s locked up. Jan Jensen’s squad still has to have a strong close to the regular season and that starts with a road game at Mackey Arena tonight.

A glaring issue for the Boilers has been their defense. In their ten Big Ten losses, they are giving up 86.0 points per game, including eight games with 80+ points given up. Those are numbers that every team in country would struggle to overcome on a nightly basis. It will be even harder to overcome those numbers with their leading three-point shooter, Madison Layden-Zay out with an injury. With her out of the equation, the available roster is averaging just 4.86 made threes per game in Big Ten play.

In eight games against Quad 1 opponents, Purdue is averaging just 54.3 points per game and have not eclipsed 65 points in any of those games. Hard to imagine them keeping this close, with the way their defense has struggled, without scoring at least 70 points. Without their top three-point shooter, the Boilers are in a difficult position. The Hawkeyes should roll, setting up a major one on Sunday at Carver. IOWA 86 PURDUE 55