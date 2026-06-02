Iowa Women's Basketball to face Vanderbilt in Sioux City

Jan Jensen is not messing around with her non-conference scheduling. On Tuesday morning, the Iowa Women’s Basketball program delivered another blockbuster announcement. They’ll host Mikayla Blakes and the Vanderbilt Commodores at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City on November 15th.

It’s set to be a highly-touted showdown, with the Hawkeyes and Commodores coming at the #6 and #11 in the ESPN Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings.

Save the date 🙂‍↕️



The Hawkeyes will travel to Sioux City to take on Vanderbilt on November 15.@CS_MGMT x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/RN2c1yNitC — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) June 2, 2026

It will be the fifth all-time meeting between the two programs, but the first in over 28 years, with Vanderbilt winning the four previous matchups. They last played in 1997 at the Honda Elite Four Classic in Lakeland, Florida, with Vandy coming away with a 60-54 win. The Hawkeyes and ‘Dores also faced off in the 1990 and 1996 NCAA Tournament. Over the past decade, the Hawkeyes are 5-4 against SEC opponents but fell to Oklahoma in the Second Round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament in their last meeting with an SEC foe.

2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

November 8th – at Connecticut (Storrs or Hartford)

November 15th – vs Vanderbilt (Sioux City, IA)

TBD – vs Iowa State, vs Northern Iowa, at Drake