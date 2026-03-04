Iowa women's wrestling takes on historic NCAA Championships

This weekend, first-of-its-kind history meets incredible opportunity for the Iowa women’s wrestling program.

Never before has an officially sanctioned NCAA women’s wrestling championship been held.

That all changes starting Friday, as 180 women from around the country descend upon Coralville (IA) to pursue team/individual glory.

Among them will be 10 Hawkeyes – each of whom punched their NCAA ‘ticket’ at the regional qualifier on February 21.

Last week’s NCAA Selection Show laid out the seeds and paths for those Hawkeyes at the national tournament. Now, the time has come for them to embark upon their collective and individual journey(s) for championship hardware.

Iowa’s national titles in 2024 and 2025 (under the previous NCWWC banner) bear no influence but add further expectations to Clarissa Chun’s team entering its latest postseason venture.

And as you’ll learn more about shortly, the Hawkeyes will be an underdog to three-peat against a formidable field.

(Yes, seriously.)

With that, welcome one and all to the 2026 NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships!

The culmination of a fantastic season is finally upon us. And it’s my genuine honor to set the stage for this historic weekend – then carry Iowa fans through it all as they follow the Hawkeyes from opening whistle until final buzzer.

So, let’s not waste another moment.

Planting the seeds

Besides returning All-American Cali Leng (124), every Hawkeye was awarded a top eight seed for the NCAA Championships.

Full brackets 👉 https://t.co/xUpikW5zMC

*Please note: Cali Leng was not actually seeded 13th. Only the top eight wrestlers in each weight class were seeded, with the rest being randomly drawn into the bracket.*

If you’re interested in my initial Iowa-centric thoughts on each bracket, feel free to check out my post-Selection Show Twitter thread.

Otherwise, buckle up for the deep, deep dive to come – as I’ll leave no stone unturned for all 10 Hawkeyes.

And if you’d like to access the brackets for yourself, they’re available here in PDF form for your browsing pleasure.

How to watch/follow

**all times Central Standard**

March 6-7 (Fri/Sat) – @ NCAA Championships

Location: Coralville, IA (Xtream Arena)

Time: All Day (doors open one hour before each session)

TV/streaming: ESPN+ (subscription required)

Live brackets/alerts/mat assignments: FloWrestling

Friday, March 6

Session I: 10:00 a.m. (approx. 3.5 hours)

Preliminaries and First Round

Session II: 4:00 p.m. (approx. 3.5 hours)

Championship Quarterfinals + 1st/2nd round consolations

Saturday, March 7

Session III: 10:00 a.m. (approx. 5 hours)

Championship Semifinals, Consolation Semifinals + 3rd/5th/7th place matches

Session IV: 7:00 p.m. (approx. 2.5 hours)

Championship Finals

With its first-ever NCAA-sanctioned status, ESPN will take over coverage of the national tournament.

That means ESPN+ will be your exclusive streaming home throughout the weekend. And by the looks of its schedule, there will be individual streams for all four mats in each of Sessions I, II and III – plus another stream that may include either whip-around or ‘quad box’ coverage.

Conversely, there will be just one stream for Saturday night’s (Session IV) finals – where fans can tune in and catch all 10 championship bouts.

As for the broadcast itself, a star-studded crew has been assembled for this historic event:

Burroughs (a seven-time World/Olympic champion) and Hildebrandt (a six-time World/Olympic medalist) will be joined by play-by-play man Dean Linke on the call.

I’ll have my typical running coverage/commentary on social media throughout the weekend – plus daily recap stories on the website.

As for additional information regarding the schedule/accommodations/tickets/maps/etc. I’d encourage folks to visit either the Xtream Arena website or that of the Iowa City Area Sports Commission.

A three-team race, with ground to make up for the Hawkeyes

As anticipated, Iowa is an underdog to #1 McKendree (IL) based on pre-seeds entering the national tournament.

If that shocks you, you’re either new to following the team/sport – in which case, welcome – or you haven’t been paying attention to anything I’ve been saying this season!

(OK fine, I’m not really that upset if it’s the latter – just a tad disappointed.)

At present, Iowa (122 points) projects to finish third behind both McKendree (150.5) and North Central (123).

Now, those numbers are based strictly on seeds and their corresponding placement/advancement points.

They do not include bonus points, nor will every wrestler perform as projected (obviously). Both of those factors will play a huge role in determining which team ultimately stands atop the podium come Saturday night.

Here’s how wrestlers score team points at NCAAs.

I’d also urge folks to remember that Iowa’s underdog status is not some brand-new occurrence.

Just two years ago, Iowa was projected to score a whopping 36.5 fewer points than a powerhouse North Central squad – and had another contender (King University) nipping at its heels.

Instead, those Hawkeyes – four of whom are in this year’s postseason lineup – put together a remarkable performance en route to a national title in the program’s inaugural season.

Just like 2024, there are several realistic scenarios via which Iowa can make up ground in this title chase.

And while I’ve made the mistake of overlooking North Central once already this season, I think in this particular tournament format Iowa’s greatest competition will be McKendree and its loaded top-to-bottom lineup – which the Bearcats have compiled via a wide range of places (and ages) in an effort to dethrone the Hawkeyes.

As for Iowa’s ability to make up the 28.5-point gap, the formula is simple:

Take it one match (and weight) at a time.

103 pounds – #2 Valarie Solorio (31-2)

Seeded second at the lightest weight class, Iowa sophomore Val Solorio is a strong favorite to reach the finals in her national tournament debut.

There, her likely opponent would be McKendree’s #1 Heather Crull – the lone (collegiate) competitor to defeat Solorio this season.

The two last met in early February at the “For Her Duals” with Crull getting the pin late in the third period of an otherwise nip-and-tuck bout.

Any Iowa win over McKendree this weekend will be invaluable in the team title race between the two powerhouses. And in this case, a flipped result in favor of Solorio would represent an eight-point swing.

Before that potential final, however, Solorio’s path through her half of the bracket will likely include two of the following:

#7 Genesis Ramirez (Aurora) – 2025 Round of 12 and 2024 All-American (8 th )

) #3 Mia Zuniga (Colorado Mesa) – 2025 All-American (8 th )

) #6 Trinity Pendergrass (Quincy) – 2025 All-American (7th) at 110 pounds

Solorio has never faced Ramirez or Zuniga – her probable quarterfinal/semifinal foes based on seed.

She wrestled Pendergrass twice in the month of February, however, winning 9-2 at the Grand View Open and 10-0 in the regional final two weeks ago.

As for the top side of the bracket, it’d take a sizable upset to keep Crull from the final. But if someone can do it, watch either #4 Rayana Sahugan (Grand Valley State) or 2023 national champion Madison Avila (North Central).

As previously noted, a single result between these Solorio/Crull could have major team title implications. And as close as their previous meeting was just a month ago, I think the Hawkeye turns the tide in the rematch.

Finals Prediction: #2 Val Solorio (Iowa) over #1 Heather Crull (McKendree)

110 pounds – #5 Nyla Valencia (23-3)

Continuing her long-awaited postseason debut, #5 Nyla Valencia could face her own pivotal Iowa/McKendree matchup as soon as the quarterfinals.

Way back in November, Valencia let a late 3-0 lead slip away against #4 Gabriele Tedesco (McKendree) at the Missouri Valley Open in a bout she otherwise controlled.

If she can finish the job in a potential rematch, it’d set her up with a likely semifinal against title favorite Audrey Jimenez (Lehigh).

Jimenez was the Senior World team presentative for the United States in 2025 at this equivalent weight class. For those unfamiliar with the Lehigh freshman, she’s akin to Kylie Welker and Kennedy Blades when they stepped on campus in Iowa City.

Valencia and Jimenez do have history, with the Hawkeye losing a pair of bouts (4-2 and 7-0) in the 2023 U20 World Team Trials finals plus a 10-0 tech. fall at the US Olympic Trials in 2024.

In a potential consolation journey, a trio of chief competitors stand out on the opposite half of the bracket:

#2 Sage Mortimer (Grand Valley State) – 2025 national champ, 3x All-American, U23 World champ (2024)

#3 Kaelani Shufeldt (North Central) – 2024 national runner up, 2023 All-American (6 th )

) #6 Chloe Dearwester (Presbyterian) – DNP in 2025

Valencia suffered her first of two torn ACLs while wrestling against Mortimer at the 2023 US Open, was pinned with 0:46 left at National Duals by Shufeldt after building a 3-0 lead and teched Dearwester (10-0) this past November.

This weekend, I think the indominable junior avenges several previous losses – finishing a valiant (and valuable) third in arguably the toughest weight class of the tournament.

Finals Prediction: #1 Audrey Jimenez (Lehigh) over #2 Sage Mortimer (Grand Valley State)

Hawkeye Finish: #5 Nyla Valencia (Iowa) – 3rd place

117 pounds – #5 Brianna Gonzalez (9-2)

Health permitting, no Hawkeye may have as much upward mobility as Brianna Gonzalez – seeded fifth at 117 pounds.

A quarterfinal versus #4 Alexandra Waitsman would provide the chance to reverse an unexpected recent setback at the “For Her Duals.”

(Prior to the 10-7 defeat, Gonzalez had teched Waitsman in both of their prior meetings.)

However, don’t rule out the possibility of a matchup against Icart Galumette (Delaware State).

Galumette possesses a powerful blast double, and pinned Gonzalez at U23 Nationals last spring despite being dominated by the Hawkeye in the early going (and in multiple previous meetings).

Advance to the semis, and yet another Iowa/McKendree showdown is likely on tap.

Japanese U23 World champion Yu Sakamoto owns a 1-0 record in their all-time series, edging Gonzalez in a 6-5 nailbiter at last year’s national championships.

At her best, Gonzalez is 1A/1B with Sakamoto as title favorites – and an easy pick over everyone else in the field. But we don’t know if that version (or close it) is possible for the junior this weekend.

She’s wrestled just nine matches this season – the latest of which required lengthy injury time after her heavily wrapped left leg buckled underneath her.

So, why am I picking Gonzalez to win it all?

Because trailing 5-0 in that regional final (against a top 10 foe) she got up, gritted her teeth and rattled off eight-consecutive points before securing the fall.

Brianna Gonzalez is a freaking warrior.



Wrestling on a clearly compromised left leg & trailing 5-0 to #10 Shea Reisel (Dubuque), I wasn’t sure if she’d continue after taking injury time.



Instead, Gonzalez rips off eight quick pts & secures the FALL to take the title at 117lbs. pic.twitter.com/UXzntEd9S4 — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) February 21, 2026

Because Kylie Welker has said even she’s scared of Gonzalez. And Kennedy Blades has called the 117-pounder “a bulldog – and I’m not trying to mess with it.”

Because sometimes this sport just comes down to who’s the toughest on the mat – and I don’t think there’s anyone tougher than Brianna Gonzalez.

Finals Prediction:#5 Brianna Gonzalez (Iowa) over #2 Karissa Turnwall (Emmanuel)

124 pounds – Cali Leng (34-7)

The Iowa wrestler with the toughest opening draw is undoubtedly Cali Leng.

Up first for the returning All-American is 2025 national runner up, #4 Shelby Moore (McKendree).

These two met twice last season, with Moore winning both by decision (8-2 and 6-3).

Needless to say, a win by the Hawkeye would represent a huge opening salvo in the team race. But barring that considerable upset, Leng may have to do most of her work in the consolations.

As an unseeded wrestler (albeit one who’s been ranked in the top 10 all season long), any points she picks up along the way will better her incoming projection of zero. And I’d expect her to do exactly that, especially as someone known as a relentless competitor regardless of time/score/circumstances.

Leng has wrestled an eye-popping 94 matches over the past two seasons – sporting a 74-20 record between them.

So, whether she’s on the championship side of the bracket or not, her effort/focus is not about to waver. That could be key amidst this field, in which I’d argue six of the top seven seeds may have realistic title aspirations.

Against the group – featuring #1 Sara Sterner (North Central), #2 Virginia Foard (King), #3 Xochitl Mota-Pettis, #4 Shelby Moore (McKendree), #5 Aspen Blasko (Grand Valley State) and #7 Lorianna Piestewa (Colorado Mesa) – Leng is 1-7 in her college career.

Depending on how things fall, she may have to beat one of those opponents to secure All-American honors for the second consecutive season.

It won’t be easy, but I think Leng finds a way – helped along by an attitude that won’t let her sulk even if the ultimate prize is off the table.

Finals Prediction: #3 Xochitl Mota-Pettis (Quincy) over #1 Sara Sterner (North Central)

Hawkeye Finish: Cali Leng (Iowa) – 7th place

131 pounds – #4 Karlee Brooks (33-4)

I think Iowa fans should be pleased with the draw for their 131-pounder.

Yes, Karlee Brooks is on the same side of the bracket as #1 Cameron Guerin (McKendree) – a four-time national champion. But the two of them wrestled a down-to-the-wire match just last month, with Brooks nearly grabbing the winning takedown.

The Iowa sophomore should enter a potential (semifinal) rematch with plenty of confidence that she can flip the result in her favor – even against her soon-to-be 26-year-old opponent.

(I told you McKendree pulled out all the stops to challenge the Hawkeyes this year.)

To get there, Brooks would face several unfamiliar foes – including a quarterfinal against either 2025 bloodround finisher Piper Cadden (Chadron State) or Abigail Mozden – an unexpected #5 seed out of Mount Union (OH).

Mozden did beat two-time national runner up #6 Yele Aycock (North Central), 13-4 in the regional semifinals. So, it’d be wise not to overlook her.

Part of why I like Brooks draw is because the other half of the bracket includes several heavy hitters and/or tough matchups:

#2 Aubre Krazer (Lehigh) – U20 Worlds 5 th place finisher (2025), defeated Brooks 15-6 in January

place finisher (2025), defeated Brooks 15-6 in January #3 Alexis Janiak (Aurora) – 2025 national champ, 3x All-American, 3x age-level World medalist

#7 Janida Garcia (Emmanuel) – defeated Brooks via 5-4 dec. back in November

If she winds up in the consolations, chances are Brooks will have to defeat 1-2 of them to wrestle back for third.

But I don’t think that happens because she’ll be in the finals instead – putting together her abundant technical skills at the perfect time to knock off McKendree’s Guerin.

Even with a loss in the finals, you’d take this outcome in a heartbeat if you’re Iowa.

Finals Prediction: #2 Aubre Krazer (Lehigh) over #4 Karlee Brooks (Iowa)

138 pounds – #4 Lilly Luft (18-6)

Another #4 seed with a seemingly favorable draw is Charles City native Lilly Luft.

And for the second time in her Iowa career, she’ll be counted on to step up in a somewhat unexpected postseason role.

In 2024, that meant assuming the starting position for the injured Nanea Estrella – then outplacing her #8 seed as a first-time All-American (fifth).

Just as her efforts/team points were critical then, so too, will they be now.

The Iowa staff made the late decision to make Luft Iowa’s postseason starter at 138 pounds even though teammate Skye Realin held the #1 national ranking at the time. And we’re about to see if it pays off.

I like Luft’s draw to the semis – with Lindenwood freshman #5 Jacinda Espinosa her projected quarterfinal foe.

But there, two-time national champion #1 Katerina Lange (Grand Valley State) feels like a bridge too far, having defeated Luft via 10-0 tech. fall at National Duals.

Even with a loss, Luft can ensure she matches her seed by winning her next bout in the consolation semis.

#2 Claire DiCugno (North Central) and #3 Haylie Jaffie (McKendree) are the top dogs on the bottom half of the bracket. If either happens to toe the line against Luft in the consis, Jaffe – the 2025 national runner up – would seem preferable.

Not only would that mean the McKendree star hadn’t reached another final (limiting her possible team points), but Luft was quite competitive against her as recently as last April’s U20 World Team Trials final – losing by 3-0 and 4-3 decision(s).

I think the seeds hold this time, and neither Iowa nor McKendree gains or loses any unexpected ground at 138.

Finals Prediction: #1 Katerina Lange (GVSU) over #2 Claire DiCugno (NCC)

Hawkeye Finish: #4 Lilly Luft – 4th place

145 pounds – #1 Reese Larramendy (33-0)

The first of Iowa’s number one seeds, Reese Larramendy will look to get back on top of the podium after a one-year hiatus.

A perfect 33-0 so far this season, Larramendy has been flawless ever since upsetting a 2024 Olympian on opening weekend at the NWCA All-Star Classic.

That said, there are certainly easier first round draws than what she received:

Larramendy gets three-time NCAA/NAIA All-American Nicole Moore (Fort Hays State) in her opening bout.

Win that, and #8 Madeline Kubicki (Presbyterian) presumably awaits in the quarters.

Larramendy is 5-0 against Kubicki in a variety of competitive settings since 2023:

11-0, 11-0, FALL, 12-5 and 3-1

But that last result – on the deck of the USS Yorktown – was their most recent.

The heartrates of Iowa fans (and the Hawkeyes’ team score) sure could benefit from Larramendy resuming her typical dominance in this series.

A possible semifinal against either the four or five seed would also have intrigue.

Larramendy defeated #4 Alissa Caltagirone (Northern Michigan) by 7-4 decision in January. And #5 Alexandra Szkotnicki (McKendree) started this season at 131 pounds – where she placed third in 2025.

Iowa fans should prefer not to see Szkotnicki in the semis, as it would mean the Bearcat is already fighting her way through the consolations.

Most of this feels elementary, however, as everyone’s favored finals matchup features Larramendy and former Hawkeye, #2 Bella Mir (North Central).

Last March, Mir won a 6-3 semifinal between the two with some help from a whistle on an adjacent mat. But Larramendy evened the series with a 10-4 victory at National Duals two months ago.

I think Reese takes the rubber match, too – earning her second national title in the process.

Finals Prediction: #1 Reese Larramendy (Iowa) over #2 Bella Mir (North Central)

160 pounds – #1 Kennedy Blades (15-0)

You never want to shortchange greatness, but I do sometimes feel as though I’m running out of words to describe someone like Kennedy Blades.

This week’s #1 seed at 160 pounds enters the national tournament just as she did a year ago – undefeated and without wrestling a full six minutes all season.

Even with what appeared to be a ginger ankle at regionals, she still breezed through four consecutive first-period tech. falls – each by identical 10-0 margins.

She’s the overwhelming favorite to win the national title, running roughshod over the field as she does it.

Such high expectations guarantee nothing, of course. But it’d shock me as much as anyone else to see a different outcome this weekend.

With that in mind, Iowa fans may be prone to peek at the other side of the bracket in hopes that McKendree’s #2 Savannah Gomez falls short of reaching the final as projected.

I think the best bid for an upset would come from either two-time third-place finisher, #3 Tiffani Baublitz (East Stroudsburg) or two-time North Central All-American #6 Taylor Graveman.

As for Blades, just keep doing you and keep the bonus points coming. Because Iowa may well need each and every one of them.

Finals Prediction: #1 Kennedy Blades (Iowa) over #2 Savannah Gomez (McKendree)

180 pounds – #1 Kylie Welker (17-0)

Much like her aforementioned teammate, Kylie Welker’s expectation as the top seed at 180 pounds is singular:

Total domination.

Just one of her 11 previous matches at the national tournament has lasted beyond the first period – that being her team title sealing effort in the 2024 NCWWC final.

Welker has also yet to see a single point scored against her in the championship setting.

Again, we’re talking about impossible expectations here. But even so, the Iowa senior almost refuses to give us a reason to lower them.

As with Blades, she’ll be looked to as a tone-setter throughout the weekend. And the hope will be that her confidence and point-scoring prowess will rub off on any of her Iowa teammates who might be able to use it for their own gain.

Also like the previous weight, a second-seeded McKendree Bearcat is the projected finals opponent. This one – Destiny Rodriguez – does not have postseason experience, however, and has traded pins with #3 Isabella Renfro (Fort Hays State) this season.

Unfortunately for the team race, I think Rodriguez does make it to the finals, where she’s likely to meet a similar fate as her lone previous meeting against Welker – an 11-0 tech. fall at the “For Her Duals.”

Finals Prediction: #1 Kylie Welker (Iowa) over #2 Destiny Rodriguez

207 pounds – #5 Katja Osteen (22-1)

At both 117 and 131 pounds, a fourth or fifth-seeded Iowa wrestler could earn a prime semifinal opportunity against a McKendree #1 seed.

And the same goes for 207.

Coming off her lone loss of the season, Katja Osteen slid all the way to the #5 seed. The senior will likely get the chance to avenge it in short order, too – with #4 Rewa Chababo (Wartburg) her probable quarterfinal matchup.

Their regional final – a 4-1 defeat – was unlike the Osteen we’d seen dominate all comers to date. But now knowing she was amidst a battle with strep throat at the time, the concern level lowers slightly.

If Osteen – a two-time All-American prior to arriving at Iowa – can regain her health/form in time for NCAAs, there’s no reason she can’t make a run to the semis.

Awaiting her would presumably be the reigning national champion from McKendree, #1 Tristan Kelly.

Kelly – who turns 24 later this month – is one of several Bearcats (both this season and last) who lives/trains elsewhere but maintains eligibility at McKendree by taking online classes.

The former U20 World bronze medalist is rightfully favored this weekend, though she did lose a winner-take-all match in the National Duals final and barely edged #2 Sabrina Nauss (Grand Valley State) on criteria (4-4) a few weeks later.

It’d take a heck of an effort by Osteen to pull the upset, but it’s not beyond the realm of possibility.

Doing so would be enormous for the team race. But even without it, she could help Iowa close the gap just by placing third instead of fifth (a difference of 3.5 team points).

And that’s exactly what I think she’ll do.

Finals Prediction: #1 Tristan Kelly (McKendree) over #2 Sabrina Nauss (GVSU)

Hawkeye Finish: #5 Katja Osteen – 3rd place

Can Iowa overcome the odds yet again?

I try to tell newcomers to Iowa women’s wrestling as often as I can that championships have not been a formality for the Hawkeyes since the program arrived on the scene for the 2023-24 season.

That 2024 title was exceedingly improbable – for all sorts of reasons. And programs like McKendree (national champions from 2020-22) and North Central (champs in 2023 + runners up in 2024-2025) have only doubled their efforts to take on the big bad, Black & Gold new kid on the block.

Iowa does not have all the best talent in women’s college wrestling – far from it. And those of us paying attention saw this year’s loaded McKendree squad coming from a long way off.

Combine its formidable challengers with an uneven, injury-plagued season and the Hawkeyes’ margin for error grew even slimmer.

That’s why you’re looking at a projected 28.5-point gap entering NCAAs – making Iowa a very real underdog.

And yet, upon compiling my individual predictions, I’ve apparently got Iowa winning the whole thing anyway.

Solorio – 2 nd to 1 st

to 1 Valencia – 5 th to 3 rd

to 3 Gonzalez – 5 th to 1 st

to 1 Leng – unseeded to 7 th

Brooks – 4 th to 2 nd

to 2 Osteen – 5th to 3rd

If those six Hawkeyes make those (conceivable) leaps up the podium and their four other teammates hold seed, Iowa nets 30.5 additional team points.

Tack on a 20.5-point drop by McKendree (many of those thanks to Hawkeyes) and Iowa is suddenly 22 points clear of the Bearcats.

(And that’s without factoring in any bonus points, BTW.)

Then again, how likely is it that all 10 point-scorers for Iowa wrestle to and/or above their seed at the national tournament?

Well, as it turns out, that’s exactly what they did in 2024 – when an even larger projected margin was overcome against an arguably tougher nemesis than they’re faced with this weekend.

Look, do I feel great about this prediction? Hardly.

Because McKendree (and North Central) really are that damn good.

But Iowa also doesn’t need everything to go its way to win the title, either.

It just needs to cut into that projected deficit bit by bit, match by match, point by point.

If they can do so, the tension will build and the stakes will be raised. And under those circumstances, with everything on the line, I’m not sure anyone’s better than the Hawkeyes.

Short time

As I finally bid you all farewell (you are still here, right?) I just wanted to say thank you again for any part of this season that you’ve spent following our coverage of Iowa women’s wrestling.

The job would be my honor, regardless. But seeing the continued (and increasing) engagement only makes it even more rewarding.

Thank you for your passion. Thank you for your feedback. And thank you for taking a chance on women’s wrestling – especially those of you who’ve may’ve been reticent to do so for one reason or another.

These are great athletes/coaches and even better people.

And if I’ve been able to play but a small part in exposing their stories to Iowa fans and the world at large – well, I couldn’t be prouder.

To everyone out there, enjoy the heck out of the inaugural NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships. You all deserve it after a long season to get here.

And most importantly, these young women deserve it after a lifetime spent waiting/preparing for this opportunity.