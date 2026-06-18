Iowa wrestlers flock to Final X, set for Friday in Newark

When you’re a wrestler at the University of Iowa, one’s goals often extend beyond those contested in a Hawkeye singlet.

You don’t just want to be the best among collegians – be it at the Big Ten or NCAA level. No, you want to be the best in the country regardless of age. And then, the very best in the world.

Well, the latest chance to earn that opportunity has arrived – as the 2026 edition of Final X will take place on Friday (June 19th) in Newark, New Jersey.

There in the Garden State, four past/present/future Hawkeyes will wrestle best-of-three series for a spot on the 2026 World Team:

Stephen Buchanan (Men’s Freestyle – 97 kilograms)

Macey Kilty (Women’s Freestyle – 62kg)

Spencer Lee (MFS – 57kg)

Everest Leydecker (WFS – 55kg)

Three others – Kennedy Blades, Kylie Welker and Real Woods – were recently granted medical delays for their respective series.

Meanwhile, an additional quartet of athletes with Iowa ties with wrestle important ‘true-third’ matches at the Prudential Center.

Austin DeSanto (MFS – 61kg)

Patrick Kennedy (MFS – 79kg)

Reese Larramendy (WFS – 65kg)

Felicity Taylor (WFS – 50kg)

But before any of them take the mat, please allow me to set the stage upon which they’ll compete.

How to watch

Friday, June 19th – 2026 Final X

**all times Central Standard**

Schedule

11:30 a.m. – U.S. National Team true-third matches

1:00 p.m. – Best-of-three series (Round 1)

4:00 p.m. – Best-of-three series (Round 2 and Round 3)

In addition to the livestream on Flo, I’ll have match-to-match coverage throughout the day on social media.

As for the match order, here’s how things will run (Iowa athletes in bold):

True-third (Men’s Freestyle)

70kg – Landon Robideau vs. Caleb Henson

79kg – Evan Wick vs. Patrick Kennedy

86kg – Parker Keckeisen vs. Aeoden Sinclair

92kg – Dustin Plott vs. Seth Shumate

61kg – Austin DeSanto vs. Benjamin Davino

vs. Benjamin Davino 65kg – Joey McKenna vs. Beau Bartlett

True-third (Women’s Freestyle)

50kg – Felicity Taylor vs. Samara Chavez

vs. Samara Chavez 57kg – Alex Hedrick vs. Amani Jones

65kg – Emma Bruntil vs. Reese Larramendy

68kg – Latifah McBryde vs. Jasmine Robinson

Best-of-Three Series (Men’s Freestyle)

125kg – Wyatt Hendrickson vs. Mason Parris

70kg – Ridge Lovett vs. Zain Retherford

79kg – Levi Haines vs. Chance Marsteller

74kg – James Green vs. David Carr

97kg – Kyle Snyder vs. Stephen Buchanan

61kg – Marcus Blaze vs. Jax Forrest

57kg – Luke Lilledahl vs. Spencer Lee

86kg – Zahid Valencia vs. Kyle Dake

Best-of-Three Series (Women’s Freestyle)

65kg – Kayla Miracle vs. Jennifer Page

55kg – Everest Leydecker vs. Areana Villaescusa

vs. Areana Villaescusa 59kg – Abigail Nette vs. Alexis Janiak

53kg – Cristelle Rodriguez vs. Elena Ivaldi

72kg – Alexandria Glaude vs. Amit Elor

50kg – Katie Gomez vs. Morgan Turner

62kg – Adaugo Nwachukwu vs. Macey Kilty

57kg – Helen Maroulis vs. Amanda Martinez

Spencer Lee vs. Luke Lilledahl

The headline match for many Iowa fans won’t come as much surprise as it involves the biggest Hawkeye headliner of the last decade.

The question is, which version of Spencer Lee will fans get to see?

The guy who routinely dominates his opponents or the rare form that takes an unexpected loss?

Lee’s Final X opponent, Luke Lilledahl, has experienced both versions in their four-match history – but only recently the latter.

Prior to the 1:50 mark in the second period of their recent U.S. Open final, Lilledahl had been outscored 28-2 by the Iowa alum in their time together on the mat.

But in Las Vegas, it was the 2026 NCAA champion who scored the final five points – preceded by Lee taking injury time for an apparent arm/elbow issue – to pull off the shocking upset.

So, what does that mean for this latest matchup?

Does Lilledahl’s most recent result embolden him to come after the Hawkeye? Or will this series play out much like every moment prior to that final 1:50 in Vegas – with Lee controlling the action just as he did in last year’s Final X sweep?

In my opinion, the key for Lee is getting an early takedown.

(What a revelation, I know.)

The reason being, Lee has turned Lilledahl – an age-level World finalist from 2021-25 – after every single takedown in their history to date. But at the U.S. Open he never got a chance on top in par terre. This, despite a trio of first-period single leg shots that resulted in step outs.

If the Hawkeye is healthy – which he appeared to be at World Team Trials a month ago – and finds a way to get on top, I like his chances of making his second-consecutive World Team.

Macey Kilty vs. Adaugo Nwachukwu

Another Iowan looking to reverse a disappointing U.S. Open finals result is Macey Kilty.

Much like Lee, arguably Kilty’s lone less-than-stellar performance this calendar year – especially between the Open and World Team Trials – came in said final, where she fell 10-8 to Adaugo Nwachukwu.

And much like Lee, Kilty dominated the first period to the tune of a 4-1 lead over Nwachukwu – the returning World Team member at 62kg.

But an errant shot (plus two subsequent turns) just after intermission suddenly put the Hawkeye in a hole – one from which she couldn’t quite climb out of before the final horn.

Besides that critical sequence, the match was defined by Kilty driving Nwachukwu to the edge. And it wouldn’t surprise me if a similar theme played out at Final X.

The difference now is that Kilty and the Iowa coaching staff have had an extended period to fine-tune what was a largely effective approach.

Nwachukwu is a wrestler who thrives on explosion and chaos, whereas Kilty is a relentless fundamentalist.

If she can avoid a costly mistake like the one in Las Vegas, a result more along the lines of her 6-2 defeat of Nwachukwu at the 2024 Olympic Team Trials could certainly be in the cards.

Watch for Kilty’s ruthless pace/pressure to factor in as well – both in each individual match and as the series progresses.

She’s made three straight World Teams for a reason (at 65kg) – including silver/bronze medals prior to last year’s fifth-place finish.

Nwachukwu is a formidable (and dangerous) opponent, no doubt. But I do get a sense that the Iowa alum is itching for a measure of payback this Friday.

Stephen Buchanan vs. Kyle Snyder

It may be third on our list of previewed matchups, but it’s undeniable which Hawkeye faces the #1 toughest task at Final X.

That honor goes to first-time qualifier Stephen Buchanan – the most recent NCAA champion (2025) for the Iowa men’s program.

Because standing across from him will be one of the greatest American wrestlers in history – nine-time World/Olympic medalist Kyle Snyder.

It’s been a decade since Snyder lost a match in a best-of-three final. And last fall, he added another title to his World/Olympic tally that features gold medals in 2015-17, 2022 and 2025.

Still just starting his freestyle career, Buchanan has made a strong early impression – clinching his Final X berth with a 5-3 victory in the U.S. Open finals over 2022 World teamer Hayden Zillmer.

But his biggest win this year unquestionably came back in February at the Zagreb Open Ranking Series. It was there that Buchanan upended a legend of equal accolades to Snyder – Iran’s Hassan Yazdani.

The four-time World/Olympic champ (and 10-time medalist) led 2-1 at the break before Buchanan stormed back for a 13-3 technical fall.

And it was that result that first got folks at least wondering if the former Hawkeye could pose the first legitimate (domestic) challenge to Snyder – a former Ohio State Buckeye – in years.

That talk died down in the wake of Buchanan’s 15-4 finals loss in May at the Senior Pan-American Championships. But that bout was also against a prolific thrower in Olympian Arturo Silot Torres (Cuba) – who bears zero stylistic resemblance to Snyder.

Make no mistake, Buchanan enters Final X as a huge underdog.

But Snyder isn’t totally infallible, either – having taken several losses to international foes in recent years.

Now, it’s Buchanan’s (tall) task to see if he can make it happen on the domestic stage.

Everest Leydecker vs. Areana Villaescusa

Last but not least among Iowa’s finalists is Everest Leydecker – the precocious 18-year-old signee from Arizona.

And despite her age, she’ll enter Friday as a solid favorite over a 29-year-old who very nearly won bronze at the 2024 World Championships.

That’s because Leydecker is 2-0 to date against Areana Villaescusa – including a 4-1 win at April’s U.S. Open:

Everest Leydecker gets the job done in the U.S. Open finals to punch her ticket to FINAL X 💪 pic.twitter.com/g7pYI5YWq2 — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) April 25, 2026

And in both matches (the other a 2-1 win at the 2025 U.S. Open) similar themes have emerged.

Not only has Leydecker controlled the action with her length/ties, but she’s scored all three takedowns between the competitors. In fact, Villaescusa’s only points have come via the activity clock (once) and a caution (once).

Through 12 minutes of wrestling, she’s only gotten in on one deep shot attempt, which Leydecker defended to a stalemate.

And if you thought lack of experience might be an issue for the soon-to-be Hawkeye, don’t – because she wrestled at this very event/arena last year, falling two-matches-to-none in a wildly entertaining series against Cristelle Rodriguez.

Again, it may sound a bit presumptuous to make a recent high school graduate the favorite to win a Senior World Team spot. But this is no ordinary 18-year-old.

Leydecker earned that favored status with her consistent performance over the past 14 months and seems to get better each time she steps on the mat.

If that trend continues, it’s hard not to see her making her first-ever Senior World Team come Friday night.

The importance of ‘true-third’

Back in the introduction, I mentioned another quartet of Iowa wrestlers who will compete this Friday.

And while those four Hawkeyes won’t be doing so for a spot on the World team, their ‘true-third’ matches still hold plenty of importance.

From USA Wrestling:

“True-third matches determine the No. 3 athlete on the U.S. National Team for the 2026-27 season. These matches are specifically held in weight classes where the second- and third-place finishers from the last Final X qualifying event—either the U.S. Open or Senior World Team Trials Challenge Tournament—did not wrestle against one another in said qualifying event.”

“The winner of each true-third match is eligible for U.S. National Team support that includes funding, plus training and competition opportunities.”

So yeah, this is a pretty big deal – and a major milestone for three of the four Hawkeyes who’ve yet to make the U.S. National Team.

Felicity Taylor vs. Samara Chavez

No true-third matchup comes with more familiarity than the latest clash between Felicity Taylor and Samara Chavez.

In fact, search “Felicity Taylor Samara Chavez” on YouTube and you can watch several of their previous meetings – including the lone victory for Chavez, which coincidentally took place for true-third at Final X back in 2023.

In six other bouts, however, Taylor has come out on top – four of them by either pin or technical fall.

The latest of those (a 14-4 win) came in April at the U.S. Open. And Taylor – an Iowa native – would love to repeat the result this weekend.

If she can do so, Taylor would make the U.S. National Team for the third time since 2022 but her first at 50kg.

This, a year after besting fellow Hawkeye Brianna Gonzalez to earn the 53kg World Team spot.

Reese Larramendy vs. Emma Bruntil

Another athlete who can carry confidence into their true-third matchup is Taylor’s former Iowa teammate Reese Larramendy – who’ll look to make the U.S. National Team for the very first time.

After placing third at both the U.S. Open and World Team Trials this spring, Larramendy will face the woman who finished runner up at each of those events – albeit without crossing paths with the Hawkeye.

So, to find history between Emma Bruntil and Larramendy, one must go back to the 2024 NCWWC Regional Final they wrestled at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.

In that match – arguably Larramendy’s biggest win to date – the then freshman kept her composure to pull out a 4-2 decision over the reigning World teamer.

More than two years later, Bruntil (who placed fifth at the 2023 World Championships at 68kg) gets a chance to even the series.

For more from Larramendy on the entire women’s card for Final X, check out her appearance on FloWrestling’s “Women’s Wrestling Weekly” show released earlier this week:

Austin DeSanto vs. Ben Davino

Switching to the men’s side, Iowa fan-favorite Austin DeSanto will have to overcome recent history to clinch his first-ever spot on the National Team.

At the 2025 U.S. Open, DeSanto dropped a 6-4 decision to youngster Ben Davino – then coming off a redshirt season at Ohio State.

Fast forward a year and they met again in Las Vegas, this time shortly after Davino’s NCAA runner-up performance for the Buckeyes.

And once again it was Davino who prevailed, shutting down DeSanto’s offense in a 3-0 decision.

To flip the script this go-around, I think it behooves DeSanto to get on the board first and hopefully force his foe to chase a little.

Do that, and it could open up subsequent scoring opportunities for the high-paced Hawkeye – who won a Senior Pan-Am title in Coralville last month.

Patrick Kennedy vs. Evan Wick

And finally, this last true-third matchup pits a recent Iowa grad against a familiar foe to the Black & Gold faithful.

Wrestling at 79kg, it’ll be Patrick Kennedy against Evan Wick – a former Wisconsin Badger who battled with Kennedy’s predecessor, Alex Marinelli, on numerous occasions.

The long, lanky Wick – who finished his college career at Cal Poly – has found plenty of success on the freestyle scene.

A 2025 U.S. Open title led to a berth at Final X – where he was swept by eventual World silver medalist Levi Haines. And this year, Wick took runner up in Las Vegas to another former World Teamer, Chance Marsteller.

Kennedy was also impressive at this year’s Open – taking third after a loss to Marsteller in the semifinals.

I don’t there’s much mystery in terms of keys to this matchup.

PK will want to push the pace and wear on Wick for six minutes. But when that pace turns into an attack he needs to do so with care.

Lanky, funky wrestlers have given Kennedy trouble at times in the past – a profile Wick fits to a tee. As such, quick, clean finishes will be paramount for the Hawkeye – in addition to mindfulness of Wick’s own offense.

Short time

As I wrap up this Final X preview, I’m struck by the fact that even with the absence of Blades/Welker/Woods I’ve still somehow managed to tread dangerously close to a 3000-word article.

And so, to any of you out there who are still with me, my sincere thanks!

This really is an awesome event for the sport of wrestling – and by extension the Iowa Hawkeyes.

I can’t wait to watch/cover it all once again this Friday, and I hope you’ll return afterwards for my recap of all the action.

‘Till next time!