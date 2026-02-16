Iowa wrestling recruiting - State Championships watch guide

As the 2025-26 season reaches its homestretch for the Iowa men’s and women’s wrestling programs, its conclusion comes even sooner for future Hawkeyes around the country.

That’s right folks, it’s state championship season.

At present, there are 16 talented high schoolers either signed or committed to wrestling for Iowa in the coming years.

Half of them (three boys, five girls) are from the senior class. Six more (all boys) are 2027 prospects. And a pair of sophomores (both boys) highlight Iowa’s early efforts in the class of 2028.

Minus girls number one pound-for-pound prospect Everest Leydecker (2026) and 2027 boys pledge Shamus Regan (ranked #4 nationally at 132 pounds) – both of whom wrestle for prep schools – that leaves 14 future Hawkeyes chasing state titles over the next month.

11 of them have previously stood atop the podium. Six have yet to lose at the state tournament. And three have an opportunity to complete one of high school wrestling’s biggest goals by becoming a four-time state champion.

This is your watch guide for all of them.

I’ll lay out the forthcoming competition schedule, the prior postseason history for each and have links to the stories from their respective commitments to Iowa.

As things get underway, I’ll also update their results from their latest championship pursuits – the first of which will take place in the Hawkeye state.

**all rankings are courtesy of FloWrestling**

February 18-21 – IHSAA State Championships (Des Moines, Iowa – Casey’s Center)

Dawson Youngblut (Don Bosco HS) – Class of 2027

Ranked #15 nationally at 144 pounds, #34 overall in 2027 class

Previous state finishes (Class 1A): 1st in 2025, 1st in 2024

A two-time state champion for Class 1A powerhouse Don Bosco, Dawson Youngblut looks to continue his quest for four in Des Moines.

The junior announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes back in October, and sports a 45-0 record this season per TrackWrestling.

February 25-28 – MSHSL Wrestling State Tournament (Saint Paul, Minnesota – Grand Casino Arena)

Nora Akpan (Centennial HS) – Class of 2026

Ranked #3 nationally at 140 pounds

Previous state finishes (single class): 1st in 2025, 3rd in 2024, 6th in 2023

A late bloomer on the recruiting scene, Nora Akpan can finish her high school career as a back-to-back state champion.

Iowa announced the signing of the Centerville, Minnesota native just after the New Year – and she’ll join the program this fall looking to continue her sharp upward trajectory in the Black & Gold.

February 26-28 – CIF State Wrestling Championships (Bakersfield, California – Dignity Health Arena)

David Calkins Jr. (Liberty HS) – Class of 2026

Ranked #4 nationally at 215 pounds

Previous state finishes (single class): DNP in 2025, 7th in 2024, 8th in 2023

No Iowa recruit has made a faster, steeper leap up the national rankings than David Calkins Jr.

From unranked to #4 in the country at 215 pounds, the California kid will look to make a similarly dramatic jump up the podium in his final trip to the notoriously difficult, single-class CIF State Wrestling Championships.

His older sister, Sam, won a girls state title in 2022 before joining the inaugural recruiting class for the Iowa women’s program.

February 26-28 – OSSAA Boys & Girls State Championships (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Jim Norick Arena)

Israel Borge (Bixby HS) – Class of 2027

Ranked #4 nationally at 138 pounds, #14 overall in 2027 class

Previous state finishes (in Utah): 1st in 2025, 2nd in 2024

After finishing first and second in Utah as an underclassman, Israel Borge now resides in the Sooner State – where he’ll look to take home a title for Bixby’s high school program.

Borge was among five blue chip commitments Iowa received in the span of 17 minutes back in November – the rest of whom will make appearances as we go.

February 26-28 – WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament (Madison, Wisconsin – Kohl Center)

Taylor Whiting (Lena HS) – Class of 2026

Ranked #1 nationally at 115 pounds

Previous state finishes (single class): 1st in 2025, 1st in 2024, 1st in 2023

Carley Ceshker (Badger HS) – Class of 2026

Ranked #2 nationally at 135 pounds

Previous state finishes (single class): 2nd in 2025, 1st in 2024, 1st in 2023

These next two future Hawkeyes are a pair of Wisconsinites – both of whom will arrive on campus this fall.

Between them, Taylor Whiting (62-1) and Carley Ceshker (96-1) have just two losses in 160 career high school matches.

Iowa’s latest commit (men or women), Ceshker announced her decision less than a week ago. She’ll be looking to overcome the disappointment of last year’s runner-up finish.

Meanwhile, Whiting can become a four-time champ to match her older brother, Clayton – who currently wrestles for the University of Minnesota.

March 5-7 – PIAA Individual State Wrestling Championships (Hersey, Pennsylvania – Giant Center)

Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy) – Class of 2027

Ranked #6 nationally at 150 pounds, #3 overall in 2027 class

Previous state finishes (Class AA): 1st in 2025, 1st in 2024

Fred Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy) – Class of 2028

Ranked #5 nationally at 126 pounds, #3 overall in 2028 class

Previous state finishes (Class AA): 1st in 2024

The Bachmann brothers are a perfect 3/3 in their state championship career(s) to date.

For the elder, Joe, a clash with former Iowa commit Bo Bassett could be in the works depending on which weight class each competes this March.

In their most recent meeting, Bassett won a 3-1 decision in the PIAA Team State Finals – though Bachmann’s Faith Christian Academy team won the dual.

March 5-7 – FHSAA Individual State Championships (Kissimmee, Florida – Silver Spurs Arena)

Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons HS) – Class of 2026

Ranked #3 nationally at 285 pounds, #13 overall in the 2026 class

Previous state finishes (Class 1A): 1st in 2025, 1st in 2024, 1st in 2023

The earliest commit among Iowa’s 2026 men’s signees, Michael Mocco is also the most highly ranked among the bunch.

A 13-6 decision in the state final as freshman was the lone time Mocco has gone the distance at the Florida state championships. Besides that, the Iowa legacy has registered six pins and five technical falls.

It’d be a major surprise if that type of dominance didn’t continue in the senior’s last go around.

March 6-7 – MHSAA Championships (Detroit, Michigan – Ford Field)

Madison Nieuwenhuis (Plainwell HS) – Class of 2026

Ranked #10 nationally at 105 pounds

Previous state finishes (single class): 1st in 2025, 1st in 2024, 1st in 2023

Another four-timer candidate is Madison Nieuwenhuis.

The Michigander – the first commit for the Iowa women’s 2026 class – is 75 percent of the way there.

If she can end her thus far undefeated high school career with a fourth state title, Nieuwenhuis would become just the fifth girl in Michigan history to do so.

March 12-14 – NJSIAA Wrestling State Championships (Atlantic City, New Jersey – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall)

Robert ‘Bobby’ Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy) – Class of 2026

Ranked #9 nationally at 144 pounds

Previous state finishes (single class): 5th in 2025, DNP in 2024, DNP in 2023

Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy) – Class of 2027

Ranked #3 nationally at 126 pounds, #5 overall in 2027 class

Previous state finishes (single class): 1st in 2025, 3rd in 2024

Santino ‘Sonny’ Amato (Rumson Fair Haven HS) – Class of 2027

Ranked #8 nationally at 150 pounds, #24 overall in 2027 class

Previous state finishes (single class): 3rd in 2025, 1st in 2024

Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy) – Class of 2028

Ranked #5 nationally at 113 pounds, #6 overall in 2028 class

Previous state finishes (single class): 3rd in 2025

And finally, a quartet of Jersey Boys will round out the state championship season.

2027 Iowa commits Paul Kenny and Sonny Amato both have a first and third-place finish to their names. Kenny won his title as a sophomore last year, while Amato fell 3-2 in the semifinals to deny him a chance at four-timer status.

Meanwhile, this will be the last opportunity for Bobby Duffy to stand atop the podium before his high school career ends.

He’s the only 144-pounder from Flo’s last national rankings who’s set to compete at the single-class New Jersey State Championships next month.

Sean Kenny – Paul’s younger brother – is also in pursuit of his first state title after taking third in 2025.

The Kenny’s will join Duffy on a Christian Brothers Academy squad in the mix for a team title.