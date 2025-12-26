Jaden Harrell healthy for ReliaQuest Bowl

It’s been a challenging second half of the 2025 season for Jaden Harrell. The Iowa linebacker sustained a knee injury in the loss to Indiana and missed time and played limit snaps the rest of the season. That’s certainly frustrating for a senior who was finally getting his opportunity to start for the Hawkeyes.

Now the senior linebacker is health and he’s back on the field and reports that he is splitting time for starters reps in practice during bowl prep. Harrell also talks about that next wave of linebackers that are on the rise and set to make an impact starting next season.