Jan Jensen talks NCAA Tournament

For the fifth time in seven seasons, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team has earned a top two seed at the NCAA Tournament. An impressive run that stretches both before and after the Caitlin Clark era, the Hawkeyes have truly been one of the top programs in the country. On Sunday night, they learned that they’ll go off as a 2 seed in the Sacramento 2 Region, facing off against NEC champ Fairleigh Dickinson in the opening round at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. A second round matchup against Georgia, Virginia or Arizona State awaits. if they get past the Knights.

Head coach Jan Jensen met with the media after the selection show concluded to discuss the way the staff was prepared for all possibilities, how much the depth of the Big Ten has prepared them, what the veterans of this team can provide with their tournament experience and more.