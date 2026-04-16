Jay Norvell happy to be back at Iowa

Over the course of his career, Jay Norvell has coached in a lot of different places and in a lot of different positions. He’s been a position coach and for the previous nine years, Norvell has been a head coach in the Mountain West conference. This winter he took a position as an analyst for the school he played at in college, the University of Iowa. That quickly turned into a full coaching position as the Hawkeyes running back coach.

On Thursday, Norvell spoke to the media for the first time since his return to Iowa City. He talks about his time with the Iowa program as a player and the influence that Hayden Fry has had in his life. He also breaks down what he has seen from the running back room thus far and the emotions of being back at Iowa at this point in his coaching career.