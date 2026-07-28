Jayden Montgomery ready to play where needed

There might not be a more honored player to be representing his school at Big Ten Media Day than Jayden Montgomery. The Iowa linebacker was surprised when Kirk Ferentz announced that he was one of the three players headed to Chicago for Big Ten Media Days.

Montgomery had to go out and actually buy a suit for the event in the Windy City and talks about that shopping process and finding the right fit for the event. He also talks about which position he might play at linebacker this season and how he has learned all three spots once he arrived in Iowa City. Plus he discusses being the veteran player in that position group and how he is helping to lead that group this year.