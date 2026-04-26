Jayden Montgomery talks Iowa linebackers
Last year when Iowa needed a replacement for their starting middle linebacker, Jayden Montgomery stepped up and played solid football at middle linebacker. This spring, he might be on the move as a young linebacker has started to emerge and take over at the middle linebacker position.
Following practice on Saturday, Montgomery spoke to the media about the emergence of Cam Buffington and his potential. He also talks about the other young players at linebacker and how the position group has played this spring.