Jordan Williams' title highlights Iowa's 2026 Soldier Salute showing

On Sunday evening, the first University of Iowa wrestling competition of the 2026 calendar concluded just down the street in Coralville.

There, at the fourth-annual Soldier Salute, the Hawkeyes rang in the New Year with one individual champion and a fourth-place team finish.

Of course, those efforts weren’t unbelievably surprising given the mostly starter-free squad the Hawkeyes entered in the tournament.

(More on that in a bit.)

The aforementioned lone champion was one Jordan Williams, whose performance over two days at Xtream Arena certainly helped his case toward locking down a thus far up-in-the-air starting spot at 157 pounds.

In totality, Iowa advanced a pair of athletes to the finals, four to the semis and ultimately wound up with 10 placewinners – albeit one who was competing unattached.

Here were my takeaways from the weekend that was – concluding with news on the future of this event, to which Iowa’s tepid entry list this year prompted questions (and some answers) as to how fans can expect it to be handled going forward.

Williams wins Iowa’s lone title of the weekend

On two different occasions during Sunday’s 157-pound final Jordan Williams got to a leg with a chance to score. And while neither was easy, he methodically earned the takedown in both instances.

His first established an early lead. His second (of the third-period variety) cemented the tournament title.

JW got it done. pic.twitter.com/WIIqBpmRpF — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) January 5, 2026

Consider the opponent – two-time NCAA qualifier Teague Travis (Missouri) – and it was a promising end to a promising weekend for Iowa’s hopeful starter.

“I was just trying to open up and score points. That was my main goal going into the match, having an intention on what I’m trying to do,” said Williams of his approach to the final.

Interestingly, the two finalists were once teammates at Oklahoma State.

A few years later, the first-year Hawkeye got the better of the first-year Tiger. But before that could happen, Williams had to get there first.

That championship run began on Saturday with back-to-back pins. The first came on a nice feet-to-back throw from double over hooks. And for the second, he displayed great mat awareness – locking up a tight cradle on the edge:

✌️pins on the day for JW pic.twitter.com/idjmnl1Zxa — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) January 3, 2026

His greatest adversity came next, trailing 6-4 late in the quarterfinals before chasing down the go-ahead takedown to advance.

“If you remember the UNI match yesterday, we’re behind and we had to go get one on short time and we went and got one,” said Brands of his 157-pounder.

A much less nerve-racking semifinal followed the next morning, as Williams jumped ahead and controlled #21 J Conway (Missouri) in an 8-2 decision.

That set the stage for Sunday evening’s final, where he was nails once again.

Williams spoke to reporters following his championship performance:

Hear from (the soft-spoken) Jordan Williams following his @SoldierSaluteIA title at 157lbs.



“I think this was a great tournament for me,” said the first-year Hawkeye. “And I really needed it.” pic.twitter.com/MK3hnPCxWI — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) January 5, 2026

“I think this was a great tournament for me, and that I really needed it.”

Arnold finishes runner up in season debut at 174

Iowa’s second finalist was also its lone runner up, as Gabe Arnold fell just short of a title.

Competing at 174 pounds for the first time this season – and first time since winning the 2023 Soldier Salute over two years ago – the redshirt sophomore looked strong for much of the weekend.

Two quick technical falls were followed by controlled quarterfinal/semifinal decisions. And it all set up a final (and opportunity) against Navy’s eighth-ranked Danny Wask.

At stake? A tournament title, of course. But also, a chance for Arnold to establish a marker in the battle for Iowa’s starting spot at 174 – currently held by #3 Patrick Kennedy.

This time a year ago, it was Kennedy who defeated Wask (6-2) in the same final of the same tournament. A few months later, he did it again at NCAAs, as the Hawkeye went on to finish fourth while Wask took eighth.

But on this occasion, the Hawkeye standing opposite the Midshipman wasn’t nearly as fortunate.

The bout headed to sudden victory after a cagey seven minutes during which Arnold (once) and Wask (twice) each created minimal scoring opportunities. Then, with tiebreakers feeling all but inevitable, Wask was able to convert a match-winning takedown just before the buzzer.

Gabe finishes in second.



174 | #8 Danny Wask (Navy) dec. Gabe Arnold, 4-1 SV1 pic.twitter.com/fouFmBl2Y3 — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) January 5, 2026

It may be convenient to presume that 174 has now been decided for good – especially with a rock-solid incumbent like Kennedy. But I’d caution folks to remember this is just one data point – not to mention the fact this was Arnold’s first foray at 174 in years, and his lone blemish came against a pretty salty opponent to boot.

Alas, we’ll have to see what, if any opportunities he’s given to make his case as Big Ten competition begins. But I’m certainly not going to rule him out.

(This is wrestling after all.)

Questions arise at 141

Of the three weights that Iowa entered a potential/presumptive postseason starter this weekend, 141 pounds raises the biggest red flag going forward.

Up until the semifinals, 10th-ranked Nasir Bailey was performing just fine.

He won both his opener (4-2) and quarterfinal (3-1) via decision – scoring a quick first-period takedown but not generating much offense thereafter. In between, a series of tilts helped the Little Rock transfer run away with an 18-3 tech. fall.

But in the semis, despite another quick opening takedown – things would go array.

Facing Isaiah Powe (unattached) – a 2024 NCAA qualifier as the #17 seed for UT-Chattanooga – Bailey led 4-2 in the third period following a quick escape. But the seemingly tiring Hawkeye could offer little resistance from there as Powe stormed to a 12-6 victory.

Bailey was hit for stalling three times and taken down twice in third period alone – all of it after taking extended injury time mid-match to get his hand re-wrapped.

The junior subsequently medically forfeited his last two bouts of the tournament – one to teammate Kale Petersen.

As for Petersen, the redshirt sophomore finished third – turning the tables on a foe who’d defeated him a day prior.

Kale Petersen takes third at 141lbs, and gets a little revenge in the process.



After losing to #31 Caedyn Ricciardi (Navy) in the quarterfinals (7-2), Petersen got the lone takedown in this one – then showcased some slick defense late to preserve the 4-2 victory. pic.twitter.com/Hi4wFUbWrf — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) January 5, 2026

A darting, low-level shot by the Hawkeye opened the scoring. And the Rockwell, Iowa native stayed composed in a spot of near trouble to finish the job.

Petersen finished his weekend with a 5-1 record in contested bouts, outscoring his opponents by a margin of 39-19.

Asked post-tournament about the current state of 141 pounds, Iowa head coach Tom Brands offered the following:

“We’ve got to figure that out. We’ve got to figure out some individual things and we go from there. So, we’re figuring it out for Kale Peterson – getting him better. And we’re figuring it out for Nasir Bailey.”

Other placers

Pending the unknown status of star freshman Leo DeLuca – who hasn’t competed since November at National Duals – Iowa may have a new primary backup at 125 pounds.

Redshirt freshman Keyan Hernandez defeated 2025 NCAA qualifier Joey Cruz, 8-5 in the seventh-place match – using a takedown and four-point turn to overcome an early deficit.

Prior to their head-to-head, Hernandez reached the quarterfinals thanks to a pair of clutch late scores. Conversely, Cruz dropped his opener (9-5).

Two more Hawkeyes found the podium at 149/157 – and they just so happen to share the same last name.

Kael Voinovich overcame a loss in his opener and wrestled all the way back for fourth place – where he fell to Wyoming starter #30 Gabe Willochell, 11-7.

In between, the redshirt freshman rattled off four consecutive victories (plus a medical forfeit win).

His older (bigger) brother, Victor, took fifth a 157.

The elder Voinovich reached the quarterfinals – leading North Carolina’s Laird Root late in the third period before giving up the winning takedown. And after a 7-3 loss in the consolation semis to #21 J Conway (Missouri), he closed out his tournament with a medical forfeit win.

Meanwhile, a pair of freshman upperweights also reached the podium.

At 184, Ty Miller made his Iowa debut in an eighth-place effort. Along the way, the Ohio native earned his first career win in style – via first-period pin.

And at 197, Iowa’s fourth and final semifinalist of the weekend was Harvey Ludington.

The potential/probable successor to Mo Endene next season, Ludington put up a game effort against #5 Joey Novak (Wyoming) in a 6-1 defeat.

His biggest issue against the returning All-American came on bottom. Unfortunately, that bugaboo cropped up again in his consolation semifinal – which Ludington lost thanks to a riding time point.

The New Jersey native would finish on a high note, however, scoring first/third period takedowns to defeat North Carolina’s Mikey Calcagno for fifth place honors.

Harvey takes fifth.



197 | Harvey Ludington (Unattached) dec. Mikey Calcagno (North Carolina), 7-6 pic.twitter.com/yUtiO4fdhu — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) January 4, 2026

Iowa’s future at the Soldier Salute

As I wrote a few days ago in my tournament preview, Iowa’s handling of this year’s Soldier Salute was a vast departure from the three previous editions.

A whopping 26 of Iowa’s eventual 30 postseason starters competed in the event from 2022-24.

(That’s 86.7 percent for you math majors at home.)

This year? That figure projects to be just 3/10 at the absolute most.

And while the Iowa wrestling program does not run the tournament – that responsibility and significant legwork is done by the folks at the Iowa City Area Sports Commission – its presence (or lack thereof) has an outsized impact on its draw for both fans, and presumably other programs from around the country.

Among a few noteworthy squads who sent far more firepower than the Hawkeyes this year:

Missouri, North Carolina, Wyoming (all three of whom placed higher than Iowa) and Navy.

The tournament also drew several Minnesota starters, some talented redshirting athletes, plus a collection of solid reserves from other programs.

So, what about the hometown team?

During the video below, I asked Tom Brands about the Iowa program’s future at the event. And based on his response, I wouldn’t expect a repeat of this year’s meager Hawkeye contingent.

Some post-tourney thoughts from Tom Brands – incl. Jordan Williams’ 🥇 effort + the future of the Soldier Salute after Iowa sent just 2 starters this year.



“We’ve got to keep this tournament & we’ve got to keep it strong & we’ve got to have our best guys in it (going forward).” pic.twitter.com/66fxErioJ2 — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) January 5, 2026

“We want to keep this tournament running hot. We want to keep it going…we want it stronger, stronger, stronger every year,” said Brands.

“The conversations that I have with Josh Schamberger (President of the Iowa City Area Sports Commission)…this is WrestleTown, USA – and this is part of WrestleTown, USA.”

“We’ve got to make sure that the timing is right where we bring our entire team.”

“And we’ve done that every year. This year, with five days to go before the Wisconsin dual, and some of the things that we’re dealing with internally…this is the right call.”

“All that being said, we’ve got to keep this tournament, and we’ve got to keep it strong, and we’ve got to have our best guys in it.”

Here’s hoping that will be the case in 2027 and beyond. Because if you’ve been to the Soldier Salute before, the event/environment is wonderful for wrestling.

And when the Iowa men’s wrestling program is involved in its utmost capacity those elements multiply several times over (and then some).