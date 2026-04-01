Jordan Williams to enter transfer portal after one season at Iowa

Make it back-to-back days of notable personnel moves for the Iowa men’s wrestling program.

Monday’s news of assistant coach Bobby Telford’s departure kicked things off.

And on Tuesday evening, 157-pounder Jordan Williams announced on Instagram that he would be entering the transfer portal.

This comes just 367 days after he announced his transfer to the University of Iowa – alongside former Little Rock teammate Nasir Bailey.

Now, Williams is back on the market for the fourth time in as many years following stints at Oklahoma State, Little Rock and Iowa.

During his brief time as a Hawkeye, he posted an 8-7 record while competing for the starting spot at 157 pounds. Five of those losses came against eventual All-Americans – including several close decisions. And Williams was sent out for all but one of Iowa’s biggest duals post-New Year.

But when the postseason arrived it was Victor Voinovich who was given the nod, with Iowa head coach Tom Brands describing the decision as follows:

“Very close. It’s my call and we went with Voinovich for maybe one reason – and that one reason is a little bit more fight there, maybe. Other than that, pretty even.”

(Voinovich ultimately finished ninth at Big Tens and was the lone member of Iowa’s lineup not to qualify for the NCAA Championships.)

In the end, Williams’ most memorable match as a Hawkeye (at least in a positive context) was probably his very first – when he debuted with a high-flying, first-period pin against Bellarmine:

Iowa still has plenty of options at 157 on next year’s projected roster. But with the transfer portal officially opening on April 1st don’t be surprised if this weight class (and others) sees further movement over the next month.

We’ll have all the news covered here at Hawkeye Report.