"I don't want 4's to be able to guard me": Journey Houston motivated by All-Freshman Team snub

Arriving in Iowa City as a true freshman last season, not many knew what to expect from Journey Houston. A former four-star recruit that almost unfairly tumbled down the recruiting rankings after a torn ACL in high school, the question for Houston wasn’t her talent, but where in the rotation she’d be able to carve out minutes.

Opportunities quickly emerged for her, as Teagan Mallegni dealt with some early season injuries, while Emely Rodriguez was no longer available after just six games. Mostly playing backup minutes behind Hannah Stuelke at the 4, Houston stood out because of her ability to seemingly always be in the right spot for a rebound or to drop an assist to a teammate. By the beginning of December, Journey was routinely playing 15+ minutes per game, but it wasn’t at her preferred position. Still, she understood the importance of taking whatever role she could get.

“I didn’t want to at first, but obviously when I realized that’s what the team needed, I mean, there was nobody if (Hannah Stuelke) got in foul trouble, so I had to do it,” said Houston. “It’s definitely hard to keep that mindset all the time because obviously you do want to play, you want to help the team out, so it’s just knowing that the coaches have the best interest for everybody and I just have to follow their lead.”

Journey was strong on the glass all season, but grew as a scorer, putting up 10+ points in seven games, including 15+ points in three games. She finished the season averaging 15.7 minutes, 5.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Houston was one of just three Big Ten freshman to average 5.0+ points and 5.0+ rebounds per game in conference play, while she was seventh amongst Big Ten freshman in points/rebounds/assists per game (14.0) in conference action. That wasn’t enough to earn a spot on the eight-player Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

“Bother me? Kind of yes because I feel like I worked pretty hard and my coaches thought I should have been in the running,” said Houston. “Congrats to everybody that did get it, but it lit a fire under me to keep working hard and show who I am.”

Although there’s no going back to right what was almost certainly a wrong, Journey is dead set on proving people wrong this season. Already talked about as a hard-worker, Houston has gotten in the gym even more often looking to build on her freshman campaign. The coaching staff has taken notice and assistant coach LaSondra Barrett was quick to point her out when asked who has stood out this summer.

“I’d say Journey Houston”

“I think the mindset she’s in after not making (Big Ten) All-Freshman Team, and you can argue that she probably should have been on there, but she didn’t let that bring her down,” said Barrett. “She has probably gotten in more workouts with Coach Randi than anybody…she’s done well. She shot the crap out of it today, which is always good to see because I think as she grows confident in those things, at the four spot, it’s going to be a lot more dynamic that what we had.”

Dynamic play at the four spot this season is going to be a must as the Hawkeyes move back to the read-and-react offense that they ran when Caitlin Clark and Lucy Olsen were at the controls. For that offense to operate successfully, they’ll need forwards that can, at times, act like guards, showcasing their ability to shoot and drive from the perimeter.

Going back to her senior year at Davenport North, Houston was 29-of-79 (36.7%) from three-point range. Her role last season did not call for three-point shooting, and she attempted just 11 shots from behind the arc (36.4%). Still, she shot 38.9% on attempts outside 4.5 feet and 37.0% on midrange jumpers (10-22 ft). After a year of playing inside the perimeter, Houston has gone back to work on her outside game with the hope that this year’s offensive system will allow her to show her full capabilities, scoring both inside and out. She also went to work in the weight room to make sure her body was better prepared for playing on the perimeter.

“I met with my nutritionist and just did what I needed to make some adjustments. Playing more at the guard position, I knew I had to and that’s helped with my speed too, losing some of that weight,” said Houston. “I rep the shots (necessary for that position) a lot. Trail threes, hit aheads, I’m trying to be a mismatch for the other team. I don’t want 4’s to be able to guard me. I want to be more of a guard.”

The Hawkeyes have designs on making the Sweet Sixteen (and further) for the first time under Jan Jensen this season. They have a roster that is capable of making the second weekend, but it’s also a roster that needs a few players to play at a level that we haven’t seen yet. Journey Houston, along with her frontcourt counterpart, McKenna Woliczko, are two of those players. They’re both known for their ability to attack the glass, but if they can be relied on to stretch the floor with midrange and perimeter shooting, it will be a gamechanger for the offense. Both of them have shot the ball well in the two open media practices, while all indications are pointing towards Journey putting in the work in the right areas to put herself in position to make a major impact.

“She’s working on ball handling. She’s working on being able to guard a guard, so if we have her play at the 3, she’s able to guard a ball screen and all that, but she should be a big guard for us,” said Barrett. “Her development is key, but she’s putting the work behind it. She’ll always be rewarded for her work…We all know she’s a gamer and she can play, but if she can really get confident, she’ll be pretty dangerous.”