Kade Pieper named preseason Walter Camp All American

University of Iowa fourth-year offensive lineman Kade Pieper has been named a 2026 Walter Camp Preseason First-Team All-American, it was announced Tuesday by the Walter Camp Foundation.

The Hawkeyes have had multiple Walter Camp All-Americans in six of the last seven years and have featured at least one honoree 12 consecutive years, the longest active streak in the country.

Pieper, who started all 13 games at guard in 2025, is coming off a breakout campaign where he earned Pro Football Focus (PFF) First-Team All-America and Third-Team All-Big Ten accolades. He was also a cornerstone of an Iowa’s offensive line that took home the prestigious Joe Moore Award in 2025. Behind Pieper and the front five, the Hawkeyes outrushed their opponents in nine of their 13 contests a year ago. Additionally, Iowa’s protection unit surrendered an average time-to-pressure of just 2.8 seconds, ranking as the fifth best mark nationally.