Will there be one more magical moment for Kaden Wetjen?

One thing Kaden Wetjen has is believe in his ability. He’s is very proud of being named a consensus All American and all that comes with it, but he also felt that the ability to do it was always there. He talks about his growth as a player and how he learned in his first year to elevate his game. Wetjen also reacts to the upcoming departure of LeVar Woods from Iowa.

Wetjen talks about the NFL return rules and what he has seen from the Vanderbilt punt and kickoff game and if he can make some magic in the return game one more time.