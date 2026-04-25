Kaden Wetjen selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to really like selecting Iowa football players in the NFL Draft. Maybe it’s the black and gold colors and the similar style uniforms, but the Steelers selected their second Iowa player in the draft on Saturday when the picked Kaden Wetjen in the four round with pick number 121 overall.

Wetjen is the 97th player drafted by an NFL team in the Ferentz era. He is the 17th fourth round pick under the Iowa head coach and just the fifth wide receiver drafted during Ferentz tenure.

The former walk-on from Williamsburg, Iowa started his college journey at Iowa Western Community College before transferring in 2022 to Iowa. Initially he made his impact in the return game. In 2023 he returned 14 kickoffs for 335 yards and had 7 punt returns for 63 yards. The following season was his first starting to make a huge impact in the return game. He had a punt and kickoff returned for a score in 2024 and was named the winner of the Jet Award, which is given annually to the top return man in college football.

This past season, Wetjen was once again the winner of the Jet Award and had an incredible season. Wetjen return three punts for scores and averaged 26.8 yards per return. He also returned one kickoff for a score and averaged 29.8 yards per return. In addition to that, he caught 20 passes for 151 yards and one score.