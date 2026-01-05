Kaden Wetjen repeats as Jet Award winner

It’s very rare in college football when a player goes back to back winning a national award. But, Iowa wide receiver and return man Kaden Wetjen is a rare player. On Monday morning it was announced that Wetjen won the Jet Award, which recognizes the top return specialist in college football.

While Wetjen was outstanding last year when he won the Jet Award, he ramped it up even more this past season. The Williamsburg, IA native led the country in punt and kickoff return yards this season. In 2025 Wetjen returned 21 punt returns for 563 yards and 16 kickoffs for 476 yards. His four special team’s returns for touchdowns also led FBS. Three were on punt returns and one on a kickoff.

Wetjen also became the only Iowa player in history to score a touchdown on a punt return, kickoff return, rushing, and receiving.



In his career he returned 52 punts for 929 yards (17.9 yards per return) and four touchdowns, along with 54 kickoff returns for 1,489 yards (27.6 yards per return) and two touchdowns. His six special teams scores are a school record at Iowa, passing Tim Dwight. His 929 yards on punt returns ranks 10th in Big Ten history.

The Jet Award is named in honor of Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers, one of the greatest return men in college football history.