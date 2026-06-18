Kahmari Brown gets comfortable at Iowa

When a player enters the transfer portal and lands a new program, there is a transition period that occurs. For Kahmari Brown, he moved up a level from playing at Elon to Iowa in the month of January. Brown arrived and the process of getting comfortable as a Hawkeye.

It took Brown a few weeks of practice this spring to really start to get comfortable at defensive end in Iowa’s system and style of play. He spoke on Wednesday for the first time about the process he has went through to get comfortable, why he picked Iowa out of the portal, and how his teammate have helped him make the transition at Iowa.