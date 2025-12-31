Kamari Moulton happy for a bowl win in Florida

Iowa running back Kamari Moulton once again fell just short of reaching 100 yards rushing in the game. But the Hawkeyes leading rusher this season was more than happy to fall short of that mark as long as the Iowa team won, which they did.

Following the win he talks about how they were able to get the ground game going, the victory in his home state of Florida and what that meant to him, and the special play called Wig and Pen and how they ran that for a touchdown.