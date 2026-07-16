Kamari Moulton learning from new position coach

For the third year in a row, Kamari Moulton is heading into the season with a different position coach. He began his career with Ladell Betts, who recruited him to Iowa. Then last year it was Omar Young taking over. This year it’s former Hawkeye player Jay Norvell leading the running back room.

Moulton got his feet wet with Norvell in the spring and called him “old school” for the way he approaches coaching and teach the game. We get his thoughts on what he might do from a playing time and carries perspective with a deep and talented group at running back. Plus his thoughts on how the summer has gone for his position group.