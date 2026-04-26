Kamari Moulton learning from new position coach

It some ways it has been a revolving door for the coaching position at running back for the Iowa football team. Kamari Moulton is now on his third position coach in three years. Some players would be bothered and frustrated by those moves, Moulton appears to be comfortable and in some ways excited about the change.

He spoke with the media after practice about Jay Norvell taking over as the running backs position coach and how he could tell right away that he was a head coach in his career. He also talks about the position group as a whole this spring.