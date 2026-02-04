Kampman makes college decision

Solon athlete Eli Kampman has made his college decision. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect, whose father Aaron Kampman graduated from the University of Iowa in 2001 after playing for Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz, announced today that he is going to be a Hawkeye after accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff.

A high school quarterback, Kampman completed 145 of 236 pass attempts (61.4%) for 2,230 yards with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions his senior year at Solon, leading the Spartans to an 11-1 record. He also had 488 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground as well as 27 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions on defense, which is where he will play in college.

“Eli is currently on a preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa, and the plan is for him to compete and contribute on defense, specifically at safety,” said Solon head coach Lucas Stanton.

“He’s an incredibly gifted athlete with a very high football IQ,” Stanton said. “He is the kind of guy who really gets the game and processes what’s happening around him in real time.”

“He’s elite in measurable traits as well, including a broad jump over 10 feet (10’4″), which speaks to his explosion and athletic ability.”

“Beyond the physical and mental tools, Eli’s leadership stands out,” Stanton said. “He’s one of the best leaders to ever come through our doors, and that presence in the locker room and on the field has made a huge impact for us.”

“We’re proud of the opportunity he’s earned and excited to see what he accomplishes at the next level.”

Iowa’s 2026 Walk-On Additions

Currently, Iowa’s recruiting class of 2026 includes six preferred walk-ons from the high school ranks.

Noah Daniel – 6-foot-0, 190-pound defensive back from Fort Dodge, IA

Isaiah Oliver – 6-foot-0, 195-pound wide receiver from Waukee, IA

Eli Robbins – 6-foot-0, 190-pound defensive back from Norwalk, IA

David Fason – 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive lineman from Cedar Rapids, IA

Matty McLaughlin – 6-foot-2, 200-pound long snapper from St. Louis, MO

Eli Kampman – 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete from Solon, IA

