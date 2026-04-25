Karson Sharar selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL Draft

Karson Sharar started for only one season in an Iowa uniform. That was enough to impress the Arizona Cardinals to draft him. The Cardinals selected the Hawkeye linebacker with the second pick in the sixth round and 183rd overall.

The Iowa Falls, Iowa, native is the 11th linebacker selected in the Kirk Ferentz era. He is the first Hawkeye linebacker selected since Jack Campbell in 2023.

Sharar (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media in 2025. He finished the season with 83 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, including four sacks, six pressures and one forced fumble.

Iowa’s defense led the nation in fourth down conversion percentage (23.8) and ranked fifth in first down defense (204), eighth in scoring defense (15.6), ninth in total defense (280.4) and 10th in passing defense (172.7).

During his career, Sharar played in 48 games with 13 starts, where he finished with 104 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He was a key special teams player before taking over as the starting linebacker.

Iowa has had at least one player drafted in every NFL Draft since 1978. Sharar is the 99th player coached by Kirk Ferentz at the University of Iowa to be selected in the NFL Draft.